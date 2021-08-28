Open this photo in gallery People wave at soldiers at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 22, 2021. JIM HUYLEBROEK/The New York Times

Afghan farewell

Re Canada Ends All Evacuation Flights Out Of Afghanistan, Abandoning Thousands Of Canadian Nationals and Afghan Refugees (Online, Aug. 26): I am practically apoplectic thinking about the fate of the courageous and trusting Afghan interpreters, drivers and “fixers” of all stripes who volunteered to help Canadians and saved Canadian lives in the process. Why were there seemingly no contingency plans for an early, orderly and thorough evacuation?

As a Taliban leader once told Canada’s former chief of the defence staff Rick Hillier, “You have the watches, but we have time.” What on Earth have the bureaucrats been doing for the past year? How do these people sleep at night knowing the hideous fate that awaits many of our Afghan friends? I’m certainly having difficulty sleeping.

This is a total catastrophe that could and should have been averted. Now that the foreigners and their cameras are gone, the floggings, stonings, hangings, amputations and executions will begin. How sickening is that?

L. H. MacKenzie Vancouver

It should come as no surprise that Canada has failed miserably in evacuating those who desperately needed our support to leave Afghanistan. It has been seven years since Canada withdrew its forces out of that country, seven years to work out a plan to bring those who assisted us to safety. After repeated calls from former military personnel who knew precisely the dire situation in Afghanistan, the Trudeau government neglected to put any worthwhile program or plan into action until it was too late. This government has made dithering a fine art.

The Afghanistan debacle clearly demonstrates the ineptitude of the Trudeau government.

Ken Pattern Vancouver

Re Catastrophe Unfolding In Afghanistan Poses Electoral Risk For Liberals (Aug. 26): When Maryam Monsef, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, speaks publicly as a minister of the Crown, she does not speak as a Muslim, but as a representative of the Canadian people. That is why it is not merely “politically dumb” as columnist John Ibbitson states, but abhorrent for her to call the Taliban “our brothers.” The true brothers to the Canadian people are the brave Afghans who helped Canadian troops and diplomats, and whom the Canadian government is now abandoning to the Taliban’s brutal reprisals.

Kate Jaimet Ottawa

Power to people

Re Electrify Everything (Report on Business, Aug. 21): Reading this article calls to mind Albert Einstein’s famous quote “We cannot solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created them.”

The traditional, unidirectional electricity system from big central generation sites, with top-down control, hopefully will be replaced with a new grid of distributed renewable generation, decarbonized and locally controlled. New entrants will bring the advanced technology that the traditional utilities resist and introduce local capital to address community-level opportunities.

The regulators, pension funds and unions that have benefited from the past century or more of centralized planning must adapt, as their traditional solutions are simply too expensive and unreliable. Distributed renewables, with battery storage, optimized for the distribution network, and integrated with demand response are simply cheaper and more resilient.

Massive changes are coming to our electricity system; hopefully Canada can leap ahead of where we are today, by localizing most of the benefits.

Oh, and the climate would benefit, too.

Dick Bakker Ottawa Renewable Energy Cooperative

Home plans

Re The Conservatives Can Exploit The Housing Issue. Yes, The Conservatives (Aug. 21): After dismissing an NDP platform pledge to construct half a million homes over 10 years as a “grandiose” promise, Gary Mason goes on to tout the Conservative plan to “build a million homes over three years.”

On average, 200,000 new homes are built each year in Canada. Yet we’re expected to believe that the Conservatives will add over 300,000 more to that total each year, for three years? I think Mr. Mason tagged the wrong promise as “grandiose.”

J.D. Considine Toronto

Earthly concerns

Re Child Care Will Be The Defining Issue Of The Election (Opinion Aug. 21): As a working parent of three now-grown children and working in social services, I know daycare is critically important, as are many other campaign issues.

However, the West Coast is burning, temperatures in North America are breaking records, there are severe droughts on different continents and Europe is experiencing severe flooding, as well as extreme heat.

Both long-term quality of life and the environment are totally dependent on a sustainable economy. Why am I hearing so little about true commitments to address climate change? Those children now in daycare will grow up and perhaps say one day this is the “defining issue” for them.

Maria Huijbregts Toronto

Our mental health

Re Mental Health, The Surprise Election Issue (Editorial, Aug. 25): Indeed it is a surprise, as mental health has been called an “orphan” of health care for decades. The issue is largely provincial, and no province covers universal access to mental-health and addiction services. No matter what party wins at the federal level, the risk is that funding provided to the provinces for this might be used for other purposes. This would again leave the public looking for affordable psychotherapeutic treatment for depression and anxiety. Good for Nova Scotia to be the first province to consider this coverage. May the rest of Canada follow the example.

Many of society’s expensive problems could be resolved by funding these mental-health services. It’s time for the federal government and the provinces to stop kicking the ball back and forth. Let’s follow Nova Scotia’s lead and “provide all … citizens with universal access to mental-health and addictions services.” While Erin O’Toole promises “mental-health action,” let’s see if he follows through with actual significant changes if elected.

Or if Justin Trudeau takes office again, will the family doctors (who are usually poorly trained in psychotherapy for depression and anxiety, compared with clinical psychologists) he promised to hire be called upon to partly treat these issues with medication only, leaving the “orphan” again unparented?

Bruce Hutchison, PhD Ottawa, retired clinical psychologist

Anywhere but China

Re Trudeau ‘Concerned’ By China Ship Deal; Tories Vow To End It (Aug. 26): Going forward, we should implement an ABC policy for all Canadian spending: Anywhere But China. The only thing most Canadians want from China is the return of our two hostages, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, now approaching 1,000 days in detention. Justin Trudeau is “concerned”? Does the Guinness Book of Records have a record for dithering?

Mike Firth Toronto

