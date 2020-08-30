 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Letters to the Editor

Register
AdChoices
Letters

Aug. 30: ‘Chrystia Freeland, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpott, Lisa Raitt and Catherine McKenna … collectively, imagine the party they could form.’ Who makes a good politician? Plus other letters to the editor

Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Chrystia Freeland participates in an armchair discussion at the Women in the World Summit in Toronto, Sept. 10, 2018.

The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Changing tune

Re Mr. O’Toole: What National Unity Crisis? (Aug. 28): Thanks to columnist Gary Mason for challenging Erin O’Toole on the subject of Western alienation.

The Globe recently reported: “Alberta funding hydrogen projects with $10.8-million from carbon tax (Report on Business, July 24).” Mr O’Toole, like Conservative leaders before him, sings from the “scrap the carbon tax” hymn book. If the Conservatives hope to form government any time soon, they would have to rethink carbon taxes and their position on climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

Robert Day Ottawa

Political squad

Re Freeland Excels At Fixing Things. Why Is She Not In Charge? (Opinion, Aug. 22): I believe that Chrystia Freeland not only excels, but may be single-handedly propping up a failing government.

She is also the hardest working MP I have had the fortune to witness in action, and I’m 67 years old – old enough to have felt the insult of being told to “fuddle duddle” by Pierre Trudeau. It is conspicuously similar to the feeling I’m getting from the current prorogation of Parliament and attempts to dodge investigation, responsibility and scrutiny.

I am actually in high regard of not just Ms. Freeland, but several other parliamentarians who have exhibited similar traits: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpott, Lisa Raitt and Catherine McKenna, to name several. Collectively, imagine the party they could form.

Robert Bourke Newmarket, Ont.

Safe at third?

Re Ottawa To Appeal Federal Court Ruling On Safe Third Country Agreement (Aug. 22): Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is appealing the Federal Court’s ruling out of respect for the “principle that people should claim asylum in the first safe country in which they arrive.” There is no such “principle” in international refugee law – refugees are legally entitled to decide where to ask for protection.

Such a principle would be disastrous given the fact that just 10 countries, mostly very poor, already do more than half of the world’s asylum work – precisely because they are first countries of arrival. The real principle of refugee responsibility and burden-sharing requires distributing refugees based on asylum capacity, not on the basis of accidents of geography.

Story continues below advertisement

In any event, the Federal Court found that the United States is not a safe place for refugees. Its system of indefinitely incarcerating asylum seekers in deplorable conditions – often for years – is just one manifestation of the ongoing U.S. refusal to live up to its treaty obligations.

If and when the country comes to grips with its shambles of an asylum system, the court left open the right to revisit the deal. But that time should most definitely not be now.

James Hathaway Director, Program in Refugee and Asylum Law, University of Michigan Law School; Vancouver

Spirit lives on

Re I Want You (Letters, Aug. 24): A letter-writer struck a chord from my days with the Canadian Officers’ Training Corps. As adjuncts to army training, there was pride in service, cross-Canada friendships and understanding of our great country.

This esprit de corps has remained through all my 81 years. I now pass the letter-writer’s words on to my children and grandchildren to contemplate.

John Marion Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Money-makers

Re Late Payment (Letters, Aug. 28): A letter-writer complains about banks and their “exorbitant fees.” That’s why I own bank stocks in my RRIF, but deal at a credit union!

Adrian Parsons White Rock, B.C.

Instrumental mix

Re In Britain, BBC’s Changes To Music Festival Finale Spark Fury (Aug. 26): Sorry, but she has to go: The lyrics of Land of Hope and Glory are cringeworthy to hear.

The sight of people in a concert hall, waving flags and bellowing such sentiments, is scary. Once upon a time, the last night of the Proms was considered a bit of a party – harmless fun. But over the last few years, I find it has become silly to the point of caricature; the dark side of British nationalism it brings out is ugly.

Don’t misunderstand me: Please leave my beloved Edward Elgar in all his glory and, where appropriate, play his music without the accompanying lyrics. I suggest that the final-night party be dropped completely.

Alma Javad Burlington, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement


Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies