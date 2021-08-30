Open this photo in gallery 'Egerton Ryerson is a convenient scapegoat. It was settlers (our ancestors) who brought in that harmful system, supported by ordinary citizens,' writes a reader. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

GOODBYE, RYERSON

Re Ryerson University To Drop Name Of Educator Linked To Residential Schools (Aug. 27): For anyone who has read the documents from the time, this is a sad decision, based on ungrounded accusations. Egerton Ryerson supported the proposal of Ojibwa leaders for voluntary, bilingual schools – never the terrible school system instituted by the Canadian government in 1883, after his death.

Do any Indigenous (or other) students at Ryerson University know that he actually lived with Ojibwa people for a time, learned Ojibway and was given an Ojibway name, “Cheechock” (or Bird on the Wing)? Or that Ryerson helped them improve farming on their land and supported their (unsuccessful) claim for their traditional land at the mouth of the Credit River? Or that that he introduced an Ojibwa chief, Kahkewaquonaby, to the colonial secretary and remained lifelong friends with that chief and other Ojibwa leaders?

Egerton Ryerson is a convenient scapegoat. It was settlers (our ancestors) – politicians Liberal and Conservative – who brought in that harmful system, supported by ordinary citizens; and made it even worse in the 20th century with mandatory schooling.

Lynn McDonald Toronto, Fellow of the Royal Historical Society

Egerton Ryerson was many things, but he was not the mastermind behind the horror of residential schools. It is a pity the “special task force” making this recommendation did not read Don Smith’s letter to the editor (June 9) and further study its content. Despite the stated “need to confront [Ryerson’s] legacy openly and honestly,” it appears that in these fraught times it would be asking too much of a group of well-intentioned academics to look into actual historical fact.

Andrew Milner Peterborough, Ont.

PASSPORT TO NORMALCY

Re We Need A Federal Vaccine Passport, Now (Editorial, Aug. 27): Thank you for giving voice to millions of fully vaccinated and extremely frustrated Canadians. We got vaccinated first for the health of ourselves and our families and close friends, then for the betterment of society, and finally, so that our lives might start getting back to something at least approaching normal.

What is preventing that third piece of the puzzle from falling into place is the lack of an official, easily accessed and displayed proof of vaccination.

It is every Canadian’s right to not get vaccinated. But like the decision to not get a driver’s licence or passport, that choice needs to have consequences – namely, exclusion from situations where the risk of COVID-19 transmission may be high, such as gyms, indoor dining and air travel.

The only way to facilitate that, and move towards a postpandemic reality, is with a federal vaccine passport – which, as The Globe and Mail so rightly observes, we need immediately.

Stephen Beaumont Toronto

The development of a national vaccine passport, even if it borrows the technology from Quebec’s smartphone app, will not happen overnight. In the meantime, every vaccinated person can show proof of vaccination via vaccination receipts.

The bigger issue is the lack of leadership at the provincial level – Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan are unwilling to do the heavy lifting, knowing that the rump of unvaccinated people are very likely part of their voter base. This callous politicization of a public-health issue is disgraceful.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

A great many vaccinated Canadians do not own or use a smartphone, and for various valid reasons do not wish to do so. No government plan for a vaccine passport should ignore this, nor fail to provide for a hard-copy version every time a digital “card” is considered.

Maurice Breslow Seeley’s Bay, Ont.

LEST WE FORGET

Re Canada’s Cognitive-Dissonance Campaign (Opinion, Aug. 27): Tanya Talaga articulates what many of us are wondering: Are Indigenous people inconvenient yet again? Are their multiple social, economic and mental-health issues not worthy of discussion with reference to the next leader of this country? Shame upon shame rests with the leadership of Canada in the past. What about our current and future leadership?

Pat Chevalier Petersburg, Ont.

ISN’T IT IRONIC?

Re Out of Afghanistan (Letters, Aug. 27): A letter writer deplores as “ironic” Maryam Monsef’s reference to the Taliban as “brothers.” He would do well to reflect on Ronald Reagan’s speech of Nov. 30, 1987, praising the mujahedeen as “freedom fighters”: “Soviet and Soviet-backed forces in Afghanistan and Angola have been suffering devastating defeats at the hands of the freedom fighters in those nations. The courage of the mujahedeen has become legendary. In the past 15 months, they have inflicted a string of serious defeats on Soviet elite combat units as well as the puppet Afghan army. With improved weapons, tactics and co-ordination, and strengthened political unity, they have sent a message loud and clear to the Red Army: Ivan Go Home!” That’s irony.

Simon Renouf Edmonton

POWER SHIFT

Re Electrify Everything (Report on Business, Aug. 21): Heating and cooling accounts for approximately 60 per cent of all energy used in commercial, institutional and residential buildings in Canada. Most of that energy is generated through the burning of fossil fuels or from electrical generation.

Low-temperature geothermal systems are seldom mentioned by politicians, yet geothermal is capable of completely replacing those fossil fuels and at the same time reducing the amount of electricity required for heating and cooling. Geothermal systems are reliable and adaptable to local site conditions, and can be integrated into thermal energy storage systems. Geothermal energy is one piece of the energy puzzle that can help as we transition, while reducing the amount of electricity required to keep our economy progressing sustainably. It would allow us to use our electricity for purposes other than heating and cooling buildings.

Fred Michel Ottawa

Re Getting Warmer (Letters, Aug 26): A letter writer suggests that it’s better to extract methane from landfills and burn it as this only produces carbon dioxide. No argument here, but the Sierra Club notes that landfill gas capture can still lead to enough methane escaping that these “fugitive” emissions may offset any climate-warming mitigation from burning it as fuel. It would be far better to divert organic waste away from landfills through a renewed commitment to recycling. Diversion, along with cheap natural gas and renewables (solar and wind), should be the nails in the coffin for landfill gas projects.

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont.

NOT FADE AWAY

Re Charlie Watts Cartoon (Opinion, Aug. 26): Brian Gable is a treasure. Amid the furor and absurdity of our times (which he clearly delights in skewering), he presents a sweet, moving and very fitting tribute to a transcendent talent. Many thanks, Mr. Gable – and rest in peace, Charlie Watts.

Andrew Milner Peterborough, Ont.

