Open this photo in gallery Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs is congratulated by his teammates after their 3-0 win during the third period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 4, 2020 in Toronto. Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

How we give

Re Education Expert Bows Out Of WE Charity Review (Aug. 6): The turmoil at WE Charity seems symptomatic of how charities have been transformed in recent decades: They have become major employers; they have become global, transnational; they have become aggressive in fundraising.

I see large corporations competing for prominence on charitable advertising: gold, silver or platinum sponsorship, anyone? I see wealthy donors encouraged to supervise their donated money; in my earlier years, charities were left to get on with their objectives. I see hospitals and universities littered with the names of donors – does anyone have their name on the faculty washroom?

Scarcely a day passes that I do not receive unsolicited appeals for money, which I ignore. Most recently, I received mail from the Heart And Stroke Foundation, a letter whose terms can only be described as threatening if I do not respond positively to assist in reaching their target, preferably by signing up for a monthly donation. No!

Ian Guthrie Ottawa

Re How We Volunteer (Letters, Aug. 4): As much as I admire and support the hard work of the charity described by a letter-writer, I am of the opinion that their method of spending hard-earned funds is inefficient.

Having lived and worked in Central Africa for 10 years, I can assure this charity and others like it that there are plenty of people in developing countries who have the skills needed to build something like a house or school. What they lack is the money to do it.

These charities would get a bigger bang for their buck if they partnered with a responsible local group or person. Send them the money so that they can hire and supervise local workers to do the job.

Sending inexperienced teenagers to put up a building in a developing country no doubt makes them feel good, but there are better ways to spend scarce charitable donations.

J. V. Huxley Port Dover, Ont.

Holding water

Re Indigenous Communities Have Dealt With Water Crises For Too Long (Opinion, Aug. 1): There are two words that seem to sum up the reasons why this problem has continued for so long: institutional racism. Until this is addressed, I believe nothing will change.

Gerrard Weedon Toronto

In 2019, the Attawapiskat community was told not to bathe in, nor cook with nor inhale vapour from its water supply. A state of emergency was declared. We have heard stories like this for too long and too often. A crisis cannot be allowed to return to “normal.” In northern communities, it is not easy to work with water issues. But enough money wisely spent can make the difference.

The chain of action to assure Indigenous communities with clean water is long. Our extended family supports up to 10 annual university scholarships for “students who have a strong interest in the protection, development or restoration of clean water resources, especially in Canada’s northern lands and/or of direct benefit to Canada’s First Nations.” Our government publishes elaborate details of projects addressing the many water advisories. Progress is under way and has been for a long time.

However, I believe the urgency required to prevent and correct events like in Attawapiskat will only materialize when a prime minister, with the passion to champion the cause, takes the bull by the horns and makes it happen (like with COVID-19).

It is a matter of “don’t just stand there – do something.”

Murray McEwen CM, D.Sc; Erin, Ont.

Mutual agreement

Re As We Mark 75 Years Since Hiroshima And Nagasaki, Canada Should Acknowledge Its Part In the Bombings (Opinion, Aug. 1): I would agree with contributor Setsuko Thurlow that Canada should acknowledge its involvement with the building of the atomic bombs that were used to such devastating effect on civilian populations in 1945.

I would hope, however, that Japan’s government would first make a long overdue apology and reparations for its brutal disregard of the Geneva Conventions in the mistreatment of Canadian prisoners of war after the fall of Hong Kong.

Acknowledgements should work both ways.

R. B. Porter Toronto

Second time around

Re Whether Secret Funds Or Swimming Pools, Our Leaders Have A Sordid Record Of Scandals (Opinion, Aug. 1): Was there ever a prime minister who didn’t cross ethical boundaries? My answer to that is yes, and I take exception to contributor Allan Levine’s inference that, at the time of Sir John A. Macdonald’s defeat, the opposition Liberals “looked after their own leaders exactly the same way.” While they may have tried, my ancestor Alexander Mackenzie, Canada’s second prime minister, rejected such treatment.

Mackenzie was so concerned with the dangers of bribery and patronage that he concurrently held the public works portfolio so his ministers would not fall to the same temptations. He modified construction plans for the West Block of Parliament to install a secret staircase behind his office to avoid patronage seekers.

His government’s creation of the Supreme Court of Canada, the office of the Auditor-General, the secret ballot, tendering reforms and merit-based hiring were all designed to eliminate corruption and increase honesty in government.

Mackenzie sought no personal recognition nor reward, and declined three offers of knighthood. His widow rejected a pension from funds raised by Liberal supporters. Instead, the funds were used to create scholarships at McGill University and the University of Toronto that still exist today. Mackenzie was referred to by a prominent historian of the day as the “Sir Galahad of Canadian politics.”

I find it ironic that Justin Trudeau is now occupying Mackenzie’s West Block office. Someone should tell him that the staircase is to be used as a backdoor exit, not an entrance.

John Morgan Ottawa

Once in a lifetime?

Re Toronto Gets A Rare Chance To Play The Hero For Once (Sports, Aug. 5): We prepared for weeks to head north to reunite with our Canadian family. COVID-19 tests completed, isolation plans organized, meetings with infirm and aging family confirmed. Safety first!

The strict, but humane, Canadian border agent takes all our contact information and warns us of the fines if we break the rules. “Up to $1-million Canadian, or about $500 American,” he says.

I then ask: “If the Leafs win the cup, can I go to the parade?” Without blinking an eye, from beneath his mask, the agent deadpans: “You’ll be quarantined for 14 years before that happens.”

Oh to be home. Wear masks.

Kevin Tibbles Chicago





