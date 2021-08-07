Open this photo in gallery A group of anti-vaxxers join demonstrators during a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on May 15, 2021. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Re A Looming Ethical Dilemma (Opinion, July 31): Freedom of choice implies an informed decision. If fear of “the unknown long-term effects” of aspirin led someone to toss these pills and suffer a stroke, this would not be a free choice. It would be a tragic mistake.

Given the ample scientific evidence proving the safety and effectiveness of available COVID-19 vaccines, I doubt that Canadians deferring them are informed in their decision. Conspiracy theorists and science-skeptics aside, many are reasonable people without the information required to make the right choice. One of my most intelligent friends was only recently relieved to learn that mRNA vaccines do not modify one’s genes.

I agree with contributor Gregory Kline’s plea to be reasonable. My plea, though, is for reasonable people with questions or concerns to not wait until another wave for answers.

Ask them, now, from trusted sources: Canada.ca, the local pharmacist, one’s doctor.

Matthew Driedger Resident physician, internal medicine; University of Ottawa

Re Conspiracy Theories Rest On The Same Wild Improbabilities, No Matter The Claim (Opinion, July 31): The problem with conspiracy theories is that they are nearly impossible to refute.

Offer counterevidence and one becomes part of the conspiracy. Point out a lack of evidence and suddenly such evidence is being suppressed. It’s a kind of circular reasoning where the conspiracy theory is its own evidence of truthfulness.

Conspiracy theories, especially those that contribute to vaccine hesitancy, are hugely consequential. In 2019, the World Health Organization listed vaccine hesitancy among the top 10 threats to global health. I suggest that it has now moved up the list.

Lauralee Morris MD; Brampton, Ont.

Public perception

Re Infrastructure Should Be More Than Functional. It Should Be Beautiful (Opinion, July 31): I think even more important are the cultural values that public architecture expresses.

In the past, private spaces were modest and functional while public spaces were prominent, magnificent and built with a weighty durability that proclaimed continuity and confidence. Today, private places are often walled-off and opulent, while public architecture is shoddy, appears disposable and neither welcomes nor impresses.

Which perfectly represents how we are retreating from a collective and co-operative sense of nationhood and society, to a meaner one of individualism and zero-sum winner-takes-all.

Brian Green Thunder Bay

Law and order

Re Do Our Elected Officials Care About The Rule Of Law Any More? (Opinion, July 31): Contributor Preston Manning seems to have overlooked the neglect of the “rule of law” in the fundamental matter of the Crown’s theft of Indigenous lands and resources, and ongoing policies of seeking to extinguish Indigenous land claims by Liberal and Conservative governments – all in spite of the Royal Proclamation of 1763, the British North America Act of 1867, the Constitution Act of 1982′s Section 35 and the various judgements of the Supreme Court.

That’s missing the forest for the trees.

A. H. Harry Oussoren Ottawa

Of course arson is a crime that should be punished; only an arsonist would disagree. Arguing the obvious – that property crime should be punished – is merely begging the question.

Had history recorded that tens of thousands of white-skinned, God-fearing children were taken from their ancestral homes and families, stripped of their language, culture, health and human rights, then buried unceremoniously and anonymously under a cold, impenetrable blanket of institutionalized secrecy and denial, would such outrage remain focused on property crime alone?

The law-and-order constituency would do well to remove the long-obscured planks in its own eyes before pointing to the obvious slivers in the eyes of others, including arsonists. Some context and compassion is long overdue.

Trevor Moat Victoria

There is a simple test for all federal, provincial and municipal laws: In a democracy, citizens have all freedoms except those that trespass on those of others. Every law should conform to that rule.

Peter Ward Ottawa

It could be that Canada is in the process of a massive rethink about our existing laws and whom they serve. Settlers used the “supremacy of God” to impose laws on people already living here. This included the Indian Act, to take one egregious example.

What will law look and feel like in postcolonial Canada? Protection of property? Sure, that sounds right to me, a property owner. And protection of what else: salmon rivers, wetlands, air, Indigenous languages, cultures and traditional lands, women, homeless people?

There is so much healing to do, as we have all been distorted by colonialism. A good discussion about the intent of our laws, and the difference between weakness and sensitivity when it comes to law enforcement, will play an important part.

Thanks to contributor Preston Manning for laying out one side of it. Perhaps The Globe and Mail will engage others to continue it.

Robin Wardlaw Reverend, Toronto

Home or office?

Re The Financialization Of Contemporary Architecture (Opinion, July 31): One may question investment in supertall condominiums as opposed to office buildings. The better question should be: What is the long-term value?

Office towers are typically built by developers who own, rent and generally maintain them well. Those buildings are built to higher standards mandated by a combination of code requirements and self-interest. In any reasonable market, they are excellent long-term investments.

Residential construction is not constrained by similar self-interest. Code standards are lower, construction is often poorer, new-home warranties are weak and developers have no long-term incentives. Condos are often managed by boards with little knowledge of complex buildings. (The worst result of that was seen in the recent collapse in Florida.)

The question shouldn’t be whether people should invest in residential towers, but why governments don’t mandate better consumer protection.

Chris Barré Mississauga

Next generation

Re Millennial Families Can’t Expect To Live The Way Their Parents Did (Opinion, July 31): It is far from okay for me that, in a single generation, the standard of living has fallen so far.

It should not be inevitable that young people have to suffer a lower quality of life than their parents. The issues we face are the result of deliberate policy decisions over the past few decades: a priority of capital gains for homeowners and developers over affordable housing; a lack of suitable rental stock; zoning laws that prevent sustainable development.

That I and most of my generation will never be able to afford to live where we grew up is a shameful failure. It is not something that we should be accepting.

John MacDiarmid Burlington, Ont.

