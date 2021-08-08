Open this photo in gallery Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro speaks to the media at the Premier's annual Stampede breakfast in Calgary on July 12, 2021. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Curb your enthusiasm

Re Hajdu Sounds Warning Over Lifting Curbs (Aug. 5): In Nova Scotia, as in most of the country, we have made great sacrifices to contain COVID-19; the total case numbers in our province are in the single digits.

Unfortunately, there are over 50,000 rotational workers who leave the province regularly to work, and many of them go to Alberta. Now all our sacrifices may be endangered by the behaviour of that province.

It should be more important than ever that we introduce vaccination passports, if only to isolate Alberta. It should be mandatory that rotational workers and anyone else leaving Alberta be fully vaccinated.

It would be devastating if all our work was undone by one province.

Gordon Young Pictou, N.S.

Re A Looming Ethical Dilemma (Opinion, July 31): Contributor Gregory Kline solves his ethical dilemma with what he considers to be the “Canadian approach,” which is simply to ask people to be reasonable. While I agree wholeheartedly that this submissive posturing is very Canadian, this is where I would like to see some real teeth behind decision-making.

Maybe we could be better Canadians if we stopped pandering to a selfish minority and considered the real good for the many, including the right to not unnecessarily die.

Mary-Jane Robinson Winnipeg

I entered the University of Toronto in 1953. A medical exam was required.

The doctor commented that he didn’t see my smallpox vaccination scar. I told him that my father didn’t believe in vaccines. The doctor snorted, “Nonsense,” and proceeded to give me the jab.

No consent, no human rights.

Eric Bowman Thornhill, Ont.

Re U.S. Employers Ratchet Up Pressure On Unvaccinated Workers (Report on Business, Aug. 3): I suggest consumers should have a say in this debate and companies that have mandatory vaccination for employees inform the public. This way, those of us who have chosen to protect others by being vaccinated can also choose to buy from companies that help us achieve herd immunity.

I am happy to frequent businesses that require both staff and customers to be fully vaccinated. Perhaps this tactic might persuade reluctant businesses to pursue the larger societal goal while continuing to be profitable.

Paul Moulton Ridgeway, Ont.

Fought the law

Re Do Our Elected Officials Care About The Rule Of Law Any More? (Opinion, July 31): The cause of burned churches was the righteous anger felt by Indigenous people as their pleas for redress were ignored. What contributor Preston Manning seems to be really saying is: How dare these people take justice into their own hands?

As has been said, the first duty of society is justice – not blind obedience.

Kathryn Smith Singhampton, Ont.

How can the Prime Minister allow Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor to remain in Chinese jails due to the rule of law, while largely ignoring it with respect to vandalism and destruction of public and private property on university campuses, municipal grounds and places of worship?

These are indictable offences covered in the Criminal Code and violate the Canadian Constitution. Perhaps the rule of law should be renamed the “rule of the Prime Minister’s Office” to more accurately represent our present state of affairs.

David Wilkinson Vancouver

Contributor Preston Manning’s prescription to unleash more police presence to deal with “cultural” issues would be antithetical to the direction this country is taking.

His views would fit well in many other jurisdictions in the world – many of which we ordinarily call lawless and unfair – where it seems police brutality and strict enforcement of “laws” has not solved lawlessness. Nor has it helped diminish cultural conflicts.

If this is the best the Christian right can offer to Canadians on the eve of an election, it would undoubtedly be a “left” win at the polls.

Carl Hager Gatineau, Que.

Rembrandt review

Re Sasha Suda Awakens The National Gallery (Arts and Pursuits, July 31): I have a different take-away from a recent visit.

I saw the Rembrandt in Amsterdam exhibit which, in some interesting ways, connects the great artist to the context of his times (read: Dutch colonialism). Not a new idea, and not a bad one either. My problem was in the heavy-handedness and didactics.

Sledgehammering text boxes screamed out at me. While acknowledged in one panel that Rembrandt wrote nothing on colonialism, the gallery filled in the blanks for him, in one case by “explaining” intersectionality. The context is probably true, but not particularly interesting to me and far too simplistic. It’s a rant.

We should be delving deeply into truths about the times and social history, the good and bad. But we should also expect academic seriousness and not ideological “awakening” at the National Gallery.

Delivering grim messages can be both possible and interesting – absent the patronizing and browbeating.

Robin Collins Ottawa

Place to be

Re Ontario Place Is Going Private – And That’s A Problem (Aug. 2): As a resident born in Toronto 80 years ago, I have seen my city evolve in ways I could not have predicted as a young person. Having visited most of the great cities of Europe, I have been most impressed with those that have prominently featured public parks and waterfront areas.

We are incredibly fortunate in Toronto to be located on one of the most magnificent lakes on the planet, yet we seem to be doing our best to turn our backs on it and consider only financial rewards.

Please do not contaminate our gorgeous setting with cheesy waterparks and lowbrow amusements. Let’s try to create a space of beauty and tranquillity that can be appreciated and enjoyed by many generations to come.

Zina Galway Toronto

Giving private corporations licence to turn this public gem into another theme park and spa feels wrong. Where’s the imagination?

Ontario Place represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for urban renewal that Toronto should embrace. The natural world has already moved in and reclaimed it for birds, animals, insects and plant life. The easterly Trillium Park, with its Moccasin Identifiers carved on granite slabs, has become a destination for nature-starved city dwellers.

Let’s create a year-round centre that interprets our urban wildlife, celebrates Indigenous peoples who lived along this shore for millennia and highlights the Great Lakes. Include a wildlife rehabilitation centre, an environmental-studies lab, a native plant nursery, community gardens and kitchens, eco-art studios, affordable canoe and kayak facilities and youth and elder hostels.

Make it ours to discover, naturally.

Jane French Toronto

