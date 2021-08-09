Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on April 7, 2021. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

About vaccines

Re Let The Right One In (Letters, Aug. 6): A letter-writer is afraid of a world in which any group is barred from public life because of any difference, including medical status. I wonder if she would mind sharing a table with a person who has tuberculosis? Would she mind if a child she knows shared a desk with another child who has diphtheria, measles or whooping cough?

As for my anger toward those who refuse to be vaccinated, it has nothing to do with government policy. It is due to the unnecessary risk they pose to my health and that of my family, friends and fellow Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

Jacques Soucie Newmarket, Ont.

I’ve heard time and again that the vaccines are “new” and “unproven.” Do these same doubters, when they need other medical treatment, ask their doctor for drugs that have been around for years, or do they want the latest treatments with the best outcomes?

We’ve been bombarded with too much information from too many sources and we think we’ve become medical experts. I have no idea who makes my flu vaccine every year, and I’ve never thought to ask.

Toni McGregor Burlington, Ont.

Re Canadians Have A Strong Message For The Unvaccinated: Stay Home (Aug. 5): Doug Ford, among others, may be reluctant to act because there is greater resistance to vaccination among rural voters – key conservative constituencies. We rural types may be more conservative, but that is weakening in my view.

We are just as sensible as the majority of urban voters when it comes to the need for vaccinations. I believe Mr. Ford is on the wrong side of this issue and it will come back to haunt him at the next election.

Peter Hambly Hanover, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

About restrictions

Re Hajdu Sounds Warning Over Lifting Curbs (Aug. 5): I think Alberta’s decision to essentially declare the pandemic over is indeed dangerous, at least in part because I work on the University of Alberta campus. The thought of mingling with thousands of vulnerable and unvaccinated undergraduates is frankly scary.

I hope there’s no fourth wave and that this Alberta experiment turns out to be right. But I fear it will not. During the Cold War, “MAD” stood for the military doctrine of “mutually assured destruction.” Maybe Canadians will look back years from now and remember how the pandemic was needlessly extended by the “mindless Alberta decision.”

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

Re On The Border Opening, Canada Has Been Reduced To America’s Guinea Pig (Aug. 5): Guinea pig or cash cow? Since Americans who visit Canada will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, I don’t see Canadians experiencing something new or dangerous.

Every American who crosses the border will spend money in Canada, a godsend for our battered hospitality industry. We should welcome the cash cow with open arms.

Ian McKercher Ottawa

Story continues below advertisement

Re Ontario Pharmacists Warn Thousands Of Moderna Doses Set To Expire (Online, Aug. 1) and Mixing Vaccines Could Cause Travel Difficulties For Millions (Aug. 3): If Moderna doses threaten to expire because of lack of demand, I know a group who would dearly love them: Those who had AstraZeneca or Pfizer as a first shot, followed by Moderna.

A second Moderna shot would allow them to be fully vaccinated by international standards, and be able to travel freely.

Andrew Chong Toronto

Short, sweet

Re Work Life (Letters, Aug. 4): A letter-writer took an executive to task for saying, “I think in any organic organization there is bias.” Instead, he took a simple, short sentence and made it three times longer and filled with other buzzwords.

So here’s my suggestion: Remove the word “organic” and the sentence reads, “I think in any organization there is bias.” Clear as a bell to me.

Jim Hickman Bracebridge, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Best spent

Re Improvements To Long-term Care System Would Cost $13.7-billion A Year, PBO Report Says (Aug. 5): If the plan is to increase the number of long-term homes and beds, then it would simply be throwing money into a flawed system. The aim should be to decrease the number of people going into such homes.

We should have far more at-home community support and less warehousing of the old. Such support, which costs far less than institutional care, should include teaching seniors how to remain independent. Dependence exacerbates decline, which we can see in long-term care homes where almost no one improves.

The pandemic revealed that the worst care homes were for-profit institutions. With no extra expense to public coffers, an enormous improvement would be realized by actually enforcing existing regulations.

Jo Balet Mississauga

Scoot, scoot

Re Bird Canada Draws Cash For National E-scooter Network (Report on Business, Aug. 4): A shoutout to Toronto City Council for a wise decision to opt out of the e-scooter pilot. These scooters are often hazards on roads and bikeways.

From my experience, riders do not obey the rules of the road. “Hey, I almost wiped out that kid,” was the latest cry I heard from an e-scooter rider. I am all for sustainable transportation, but let’s take a closer look at this new wave before we allow it in our cities.

Story continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hanniman Ottawa

So Bird Canada wants to inflict e-scooters on the rest of Canada. I hope Victoria is not in its marketing plan.

A few years ago, bright-green e-bicycles appeared for rent on our streets. They were immediately the target of thieves and soon became abandoned detritus, blocking doorways, tripping unsuspecting seniors, left wherever a culprit lost interest.

Fly away, Bird!

Anne Moon Victoria

Highs and lows

Re Heading Should Be Banned In Soccer, Neurologist Says (Aug. 5): It is clear from decades of research that sudden blows to the head are dangerous to brain function, yet we continue to tolerate this risk in multiple sports including soccer, boxing and football. Why, when the evidence of harm is so overwhelming?

Story continues below advertisement

At the very least, we should be protecting children who are too young to make a rational decision regarding risk of participation in these sports.

Paul Thiessen MD, Vancouver

Re 20 Years Of Christine Sinclair Made Tokyo Olympic Women’s Soccer Gold Possible (Sports, Aug. 7): As a Canadian living in England, it feels good to declare, “Football’s coming home” – and actually mean it.

Mark Bessoudo London

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com