Open this photo in gallery A child’s dress on a cross outside the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., June 13, 2021. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Love thy neighbour

Re The Catholic Church in Canada is Worth Billions. Why Are Its Reparations For Residential Schools So Small? (Folio, Aug. 7): Like many Catholics, I have found the hypocrisy of the Catholic Church’s response to the residential school tragedy demoralizing and embarrassing. Many Catholics are not attending Sunday mass to protest the Church’s handling of the issue. Unfortunately, with attendance already low because of the pandemic, this action may go unnoticed. Church leaders might pay attention, however, if parishioners withhold their weekly offerings until the Church makes an honest confession and pays its long-overdue debt to the residential school survivors. The Church needs our prayers more than our money. We must pray that the Church and its leaders will participate meaningfully in reconciliation and begin their journey toward forgiveness and redemption.

Gioia Flynn Barrie, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe and Mail’s excellent investigative report on the Catholic Church’s finances within Canada reveals assets of more than $4-billion. At the same time, the Catholic Church has been hesitant to provide adequate financial reparations to Indigenous communities affected by the injustices of the residential school system. Clearly, there is no consideration of the Christian ethic, “Love thy neighbour as thyself.”

These actions will affect how many Canadians, including Catholic members, view the Catholic Church. Negatively, at best. What would Jesus have said? Perhaps that it’s time for another cleansing of the “temple” – in this case, the Catholic hierarchy.

Kathryn Balica Ottawa

2022 in view

Re Boycotting the Next Olympics in Beijing Will Hurt Athletes. Here is a Better Idea (Aug. 9): Bruce Kidd’s intelligent suggestion should be seriously considered by governments, athletes, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), and of course the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Rule 50, which guarantees freedom of expression, must absolutely be respected at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The IOC must affirm the importance of human rights and free full intercultural exchange in all ceremonies, events and meetings in the Olympic Village, as founder Pierre de Coubertin intended.

The IOC must make it very clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that while it is grateful to China for hosting, the Olympics , all its participants must be guaranteed free speech – including the condemnation of genocide – within the Olympic precincts. Short of this guarantee, the IOC must decline China’s invitation.

Bernard de Rosnay Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Hostage diplomacy

Re Trump Treated Meng As Hostage: Lawyers (Aug. 10): Looking past the excruciating comparison to China’s treatment of Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor and Robert Schellenberg, lawyers for Meng Wanzhou argued in a B.C. courtroom this week that their client was treated as a “hostage.” The practice of criminal law often raises unique and troubling ethical paradoxes. Our justice system demands fearless advocacy on behalf of an accused client. However, in the extradition of Ms. Meng, an illustrious array of Canadian defence counsel have seen past the use of hostage diplomacy by their client’s benefactor in an attempt to tilt the scale and corrupt our criminal process and the rule of law. There is, in these circumstances, abundant reason for counsel to decline Ms. Meng’s retainer. I respectfully suggest they should have.

Ron Beram Retired Crown counsel, Gabriola, B.C.

He who hesitates …

Re Ontario Business Groups Voice Support For Vaccine Certificates in Face of Potential Lockdown (Aug. 10): At some point our governments will realize what’s best for business would be providing vaccinated Canadians the means to feel safe to patronize restaurants, cinemas, etc. by offering some form of vaccine passport or certificate. Their hesitancy to proceed with such measures is what is really stifling the economy.

Jim Woodgett Toronto

Of course business groups are in favour of vaccine certificates. Their introduction would represent an important means of protecting their customers and employees, as well as mitigating a fourth wave. Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s stubborn refusal even to consider this logical step goes against credible medical, political and business advice, and is both disturbing and mystifying.

Barry Francis Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

I am confused as to why so many people want to implement vaccination passports. As someone who has been vaccinated and believes in the efficacy of vaccines, I am not bothered by being around unvaccinated people. After all, the purpose of these vaccines is to reduce the severity of COVID-19 should the person contract it. Therefore, even if I were infected I would most likely be protected from serious illness.

Quite frankly, what would make me uncomfortable is being part of a society where there are two distinct classes of people.

Niko Fragis London, Ont.

Code red

Re Humans to Blame For Acceleration in Climate Change: Report (Aug. 9): The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has been called a Code Red for the planet. This is plain to see in the light of raging forest fires, persistent drought, flooding, violent storms, melting glaciers and permafrost, and massive displacement of people. And all of this is due to our burning of fossil fuels.

There are many solutions to prevent further harm to people and to the planet, but only if we act now.

I call on governments the world over, and specifically my government of Canada, to put an immediate end to fossil-fuel expansion. It is shameful that the Trudeau government talks about the urgency of the climate crisis, while giving billions of dollars in subsidies to the very fossil-fuel industry that is feeding the crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Stop funding the fossil-fuel industry. Stop the mining of coal, oil, tar sands, natural gas and fracked resources. Leave it all in the ground. Retrain fossil-fuel workers to help develop green sources of energy. If necessary, let the big fossil-fuel companies go bankrupt and collapse. We don’t need them.

People may argue that putting an end to fossil fuels will be disruptive. It won’t be nearly as disruptive as the disaster that stands before us if we do nothing.

Ken Cory Oshawa, Ont.

Fifty years ago, when the Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty came into effect, we did not despair for the lost profits of the bomb industries, nor did we defend the lost jobs of the bomb makers. The world did not quibble over whose responsibility it was to act first, or who was most to blame. The reality of the nuclear bomb was not ignored, and its devastating impacts were not downplayed or dismissed. We acted to save ourselves, but more importantly, we acted to save each other.

Today, we must act again, and no less grim an outcome awaits us if we fail. It is the duty of the world now to stop the proliferation of fossil fuels, to enact strong climate policies in the closing window of time available to us.

Let’s start in Canada. Today is better than tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Taylor Calgary

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com