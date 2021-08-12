Open this photo in gallery Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview on March 2, 2017 in Yanji, China. The Associated Press

Moving forward

Re The Catholic Church in Canada is Worth Billions. Why Are Its Reparations For Residential Schools So Small? (Folio, Aug. 7): When the Canadian government called upon Christian churches to operate residential schools, their marching orders were not kind, but did reflect the prevailing views of that era. These children were to be indoctrinated into the life of Christian European culture. It was a time when strict discipline was prevalent in public education. Some 70 years ago, when I started school, the chatter on the bus ride home was always about who got the strap that day. Attitudes have changed considerably.

The Canadian Catholic Bishops issued an apology in 1991 for “the pain, suffering and alienation that so many experienced” at residential schools, and the Catholic Church entities involved in the schools’ operation have contributed $29-million in cash and $25-million in church in-kind services.

Where there is a major shortfall is the fundraising for healing programs. The Catholic Church, for its part, raised less than $4-million, but, as Bishop Thomas Dowd of Sault Ste. Marie has suggested, a new national fundraiser should be initiated.

Why not focus on that initiative rather than pointing out the church’s wealth? That wealth exists only on paper. Most Catholic churches and cathedrals are in need of repair, and their only value is the land upon which they are situated. Investigating the book value of assets belonging to Canada’s 3,446 Catholic organizations and parishes is a distraction that will only serve to inflame anti-Catholic rhetoric.

Catharina Summers Kingston

Class war?

Re He Who Hesitates … (Letters, Aug. 11): People who suggest that vaccine passports would create a split society with two classes of people – the vaccinated and unvaccinated – miss a key point. Allowing the vaccinated and unvaccinated to be equally exposed to COVID-19 would often constitute creating two classes of people in our society: the vaccinated, privileged to be at low risk of infection, and the unvaccinated, who would face an unconscionably high risk.

A society with equal concern for the welfare of all cannot support ignoring such great risk to one group. Consequently, we must either subject everyone to the severe restrictions needed to maintain a minimal risk of transmission or accommodate the stark difference in risk profiles via mechanisms such as the vaccine passport.

Allan Olley Oakville, Ont.

A fully vaccinated letter writer is just fine with unknowingly being around the unvaccinated, and completely okay with possibly getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19 because he would “most likely be protected from serious illness.” This stance is all in the service of avoiding “two distinct classes of people” via a vaccine passport. Not a thought is given to safeguarding the health of the elderly, the immunocompromised or the ineligible children he could potentially infect. I’d much rather be in that “class of people” who prefers to stay healthy and look out for the health and safety of others. Bring on the vaccine passport.

Lesley Barsky Toronto

Keep out

Re Brace Yourself For More COVID-19 Nastiness (Aug. 10): What makes things even nastier is this week’s reopening of our borders to Americans. The Delta variant is rampant in the United States, and recent evidence suggests we are about as likely to catch it from a fully vaccinated person as from someone who isn’t. So why are the Trudeau Liberals putting us so much more at risk? And why aren’t the opposition party leaders raising hell over this travesty?

Louis Desjardins Belleville, Ont.

Young and wise

Re School Students Will Need Better Mental-Health Support Than They Had Prepandemic (Opinion, Aug. 9): Amy Nam’s impeccably researched call to action is a powerful reminder that the status quo was never good enough, and certainly will not be as we contend with the mental-health reverberations of this pandemic.

But she also reminds us that young people have their pulse on how to address their own challenges, if only we show the good sense to ask.

While listening is half the battle, the real work requires us to roll up our sleeves and properly resource schools, source corporate sponsors for community-based initiatives, and allocate funding equal to the need.

Powerful change can result from the clarion call from one clear-eyed high-school student, if only the powers that be show the wisdom to listen – and have the courage to act.

Michel Rodrigue president and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada, Ottawa

Michael Spavor’s fate

Re China Sentences Spavor to 11 Years (August 11): It is time for every businessperson and corporation negotiating contracts with China and especially every lawyer assisting them to put their boardroom pens down before signing any agreement and demand the release of our jailed citizens and respect for the rule of law.

Lawyers must lead as it can no longer be business as usual. I suspect China will get the message: Money is the great equalizer.

William Trudell, chair, Canadian Council of Criminal Defence Lawyers

Michael Spavor will not have a TV in his Chinese jail cell, so will be spared scenes of Canadian IOC officials beaming and fawning as they participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. I suggest Mr. Spavor and Michael Kovrig be question numbers 1 through 10 when your aspiring MP shows up on your doorstep during the forthcoming election campaign.

Mike Firth Toronto

In view of China’s 11-year sentence for Michael Spavor, its decision to uphold the death sentence of Robert Schellenberg and the continuing incarceration of Michael Kovrig, participation by Canada in the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 would be morally indefensible.

Rona Altrows Calgary

Moonshine memories

Re That’s the Spirit! (First Person, Aug. 10): This article reminded me of an era 60 years ago when U.S. Air Force bases dotted the British countryside, and their homesick servicemen were welcomed into the subculture of dirt-track stock-car racing.

Among Brits who befriended the like-minded Americans was champion racer Aubrey Leighton, who opened his arms and his garage facilities to the Americans. After the races, Aubrey’s garage was the focus of not just repairs, but of barbecues and liquid refreshment. In gratitude, a USAF medic called (Doc) Kelly presented Aubrey with the blueprints for a Kentucky whisky still.

The still was fabricated, and it worked. The informal test for the moonshine was to place a spoonful of the hooch on a workbench and throw a lighted match at it. If the “whoof” was approved, the party began.

Should the authorities raise questions, the agreed story was that the still was producing fuel additives for the stock cars. Those were golden days.

David Kipling Gibsons, B.C.

