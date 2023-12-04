Open this photo in gallery: U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, shakes hands with Egypt's President Anwar Sadat at Tahira Palace in Cairo, Egypt, during their meeting on the Mideast crisis on Nov. 7, 1973.Anonymous/The Associated Press

One legacy

Re “Henry Kissinger was America’s secretary of state of paradox” (Dec. 1): Henry Kissinger played a central role in the 1973 military coup in Chile, which overthrew a democratically elected socialist government and left thousands dead and countless more imprisoned and tortured.

His support of the dictatorship of general Augusto Pinochet continued afterward, and this should be his real legacy: informing ongoing U.S. foreign policy of interfering with progressive forces in Latin America and elsewhere.

Greg McMaster Edmonton

Making plans

Re “There’s a foundation to ease the housing crisis – but Ottawa needs to do more” (Editorial, Nov. 28): The premise of almost every commentary I read on the housing crisis is that supply is the problem. Finally, deep in this editorial is mention that demand may also be a problem arising from a surge in foreign students and temporary foreign workers.

The supply side of the equation will take years, if not decades, to fix. It is a given that immigration is necessary and positive but it is clear to me that, in the near term, its surge is not only adding to the housing crisis, but also all the other crises we are facing.

Why are we so afraid of suggesting a temporary return to lower immigration levels until Canada can offer newcomers (and residents alike) a place to live and a decent quality of life?

Marc Létourneau Toronto

While I think most Canadians agree with the the Prime Minister’s plan to rapidly grow the population through qualified immigration, we are equally concerned that little or no planning has been done to increase infrastructure in ways that such a population increase demands.

I’m not just talking about affordable housing, a crisis in itself, but also water supply, sewage, roads, police, courts, hospitals, doctors, nursing and health staff, schools, teachers and others. Where are the plans that show we can safely absorb this population growth? And while most, if not all, of these are provincial responsibilities, where is the federal leadership and funding?

One plan that might help alleviate this situation is to request that all cities, towns and villages across Canada submit to a national office of immigration settlement an inventory of available housing and the skilled workers needed. A small start, but perhaps an important first step.

Collin Craig Toronto

Helping hand

Re “Nearly 20% of inmates homeless upon release from Ontario jails, data show” (Nov. 27): Thank you for highlighting the plight of recently released inmates. Like those who work tirelessly with inmates, striving for positive change and a reduction in recidivism, a group of us were so struck by the immense hurdles ex-prisoners encounter upon release that we felt compelled to take action.

In 2018, we formed a charity: Restorative Justice Housing Ontario. Our mission is to provide affordable, stable and supportive housing to individuals in transition after their recent release from prison.

We launched our first house for men in February, 2020, and as of November, RJHO operates four houses in the Greater Toronto Area, one of which is a women’s house. We now search for a landlord for our fifth.

We operate without government funding, supported by amazing donors and tremendous volunteers. While challenging, we remain focused on breaking the cycle of homelessness and incarceration, one person at a time.

Jim Harbell Reverend; chair, Restorative Justice Housing Ontario; Toronto

Test, test

Re “Ontario appeal court upholds mandatory math test for future teachers” (Nov. 29): Here’s a short anecdote about the issue of teacher testing from my experience in California.

Before accepting a job there, and despite having several university degrees and years of experience, it was necessary to pass the three-part California Basic Education Skills Test: a demonstrated competence in reading, writing and math. At the time, I thought it odd that such a requirement was necessary.

On reflection, I remembered some fellow teachers, a very small minority to be sure, were poor spellers, struggled with arithmetic or really didn’t know much about grammar. In the end, I realized that having a bachelor of education is no definite signal of literacy or numeracy to stand in front of students as a role model.

A layer of assurance is worthwhile before being hired.

Duncan MacKenzie Guelph, Ont.

Take care

Re “New health care program aims to tackle a commonly ignored side effect of disease: grief” (Nov. 29): Grief can start well before someone dies. It can begin in anticipation of a loved one’s death.

So bring on counselling for people who are grieving, but make it available to all who need it.

Jan Vanderwal Toronto

Right way

Re “Banning right turns on red would be a step forward for pedestrian safety” (Nov. 28): I rarely turn right on red.

Wide open road, nobody around – maybe. Otherwise, pedestrians, cyclists and cross-traffic can have the intersection.

Of course, this provokes much horn-blowing and gesturing. But waiting for green is perfectly legal. And sort of fun.

Ross Peacock Vaughan, Ont.

I cannot disagree, but would add that an even more effective ban would be on phone use while walking across a road.

If pedestrians exercised more caution and common sense when stepping off the sidewalk, then they would do a lot to improve their chances of safely getting to the other side.

John Wright Oakville, Ont.

Many motorists don’t even pretend to stop at red lights before turning right anymore, and police don’t seem to take notice.

Changing the law won’t help unless there’s a change in how well it’s enforced.

Michael Locke Toronto

Yes, by all means let’s ban right turns on red. We all could use another traffic law for drivers to ignore with impunity.

Alan Shanoff Toronto

Light a fire

Re “Mitch Marner’s position in the Maple Leafs’ fab four is beginning to look shaky” (Sports, Nov. 30): Given columnist Cathal Kelly’s ability to admonish a Toronto Maple Leaf for subpar performances, then have the player respond by scoring three goals and a shootout winner that night, might I suggest he now fix his sights on Justin Trudeau, Doug Ford, Elon Musk and the CEO of whichever bank just missed its numbers.

The guy gets results.

Peter Shier Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com