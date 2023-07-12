Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada headquarters in Ottawa, on June 1, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Turning point?

Re “Cluster bombs ‘should not be used,’ Trudeau says after U.S. sends munitions to Ukraine” (Online, July 10): First Vladimir Putin threatens the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Now Joe Biden counters with the use of cluster bombs.

Both are weapons of mass destruction and outlawed by international convention. How quickly threats get escalated.

Shame on Russia and the United States for what I see as a lack of leadership.

Curt Schroeder Regina

The fact that cluster munitions pose a danger to civilians is undeniable.

However, Ukraine says that they are to be used primarily against entrenched Russian military personnel mostly in trenches, and not in populated locations. Russia has already used cluster munitions on numerous occasions.

Cluster munitions are dangerous. Even so, would the danger be that much more? They would almost certainly give Ukraine an edge to shorten this savage conflict.

Shortening the war would save human lives – civilians and military personnel – on both sides.

Sukumar Roy Newmarket, Ont.

Value added

Re “Productive work” (Letters, July 10): A letter-writer calculates that “for roughly every eight people within the private sector creating measurable wealth, two are distributing it.” Do workers in the public sector – teachers, nurses, police, military personnel, research scientists, etc. – really produce nothing of value because their services are not sold in a market “creating measurable wealth?”

It implies (wrongly, I believe) that if, for example, education and health care were privatized overnight, more “measurable wealth” would be created, leaving the country better off.

Rod Hill Saint John

In the late 1980s, I worked as a manufacturing engineer for an automotive filter company.

We were a branch plant of a U.S. company. Its U.S. factories produced the high-volume items which allowed continuously running production lines and justified investment in automation.

Our Canadian operation was relegated to producing all the low-volume items which required multiple production-line changes, often daily. The only way of dealing with those variations was with the flexibility of labour. Yes, we were able to ramp up production with some technical improvements, but expecting production levels the same as a never-changing production line was unreasonable.

Maybe the fact that Canada tends to be a branch-plant country explains a little about productivity differences with the United States.

David Gelder Mississauga

Stop it

Re “Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate in the face of mixed signals” (Report on Business, July 10): Increasing borrowing costs to suppress demand and thereby dampen inflation may work, albeit briefly.

Borrowers sidelined by expensive credit may simply bide their time, create a new wave of pent-up demand and fuel yet another inflationary cycle. As an end, punishing borrowers into submission would be short-sighted, akin to administering beatings until morale improves.

Halting rate increases would still leave us with pricey credit, discourage wanton spending and runaway inflation and prevent the dislocation of a credit-induced recession. Enough tinkering already.

S.R. Richards White Rock, B.C.

Spend wisely

Re “Canada’s billions to Stellantis and Volkswagen make for a bad joke” and “When allies seek Canada’s natural gas, we say ‘sorry’ – that has global consequences” (Report on Business, July 10): I found it curiously ironic to see The Globe and Mail juxtapose these two opinions.

According to a recent report by Oil Change International, Canada provides more public funding to the fossil fuel sector than any other Group of 20 country, about $14-billion annually from 2018 to 2020 that goes to pipeline funding, cleanup of abandoned wells and other subsidies. With our forests burning and the hottest days ever recorded on our planet, I know where I would rather see my tax dollars go.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

Live, work

Re “Olivia Chow isn’t the mayor Bay Street wanted. She might be the mayor Bay Street needs” (Report on Business, July 7): I think columnist Tony Keller is absolutely right about how to revitalize Toronto’s financial core.

Twenty-five years ago, I worked on Wall Street and lived in a repurposed office building across the street from my office. My vertical commute was longer than my horizontal commute and it was absolutely wonderful.

If it can work on Wall Street, it can certainly work on Bay Street.

Bill Hollings Toronto

Adds up

Re “The cost of keeping your independence in retirement could be $3,500 per month” (Report on Business, July 11): Aging in place is a wonderful concept, but it seems almost impossible to implement successfully.

The cost of continuous home care is prohibitive for most people. It usually requires renovations to provide safe access to bathrooms and showers, while ramps and chairlifts are needed for stairs. Routine household expenses and maintenance still must be looked after.

A family member should be available to ensure that home-care providers are on site and giving the care needed. As well, they may have to do grocery shopping and make pharmacy visits. And once mobility becomes an issue, it is often next to impossible to get medical home visits and other medical services necessary to allow a senior to stay at home.

When a co-ordinated, cohesive and comprehensive plan to care for our elderly in the community is developed, then aging in place may be successful for those with the financial means.

Stan Teitelbaum Toronto

Credit due

Re “There are better ways for a government to help journalism” (Editorial, July 11): I spend about $1,000 a year for my Globe and Mail subscription. My tax deduction is $75.

I would subscribe to additional online news media if the tax break was more realistic.

Shelagh Barrington Toronto

Hold, please

Re “The bike lanes in B.C. are getting crowded as more ‘micro-mobility vehicles’ hit the road” (July 10): While planners and engineers tussle mightily with how best to regulate wheeled vehicles that are not cars, there should be one incontrovertible point of agreement: Ban the use of phones while moving.

This point was illustrated to me forcefully a year ago: A septuagenarian friend spent four days in hospital in Athens, with a nastily contused lung, after being struck by a moped – its careless rider was on his phone.

Distracted riders, like car drivers, can be exceedingly dangerous.

Paul Thiessen Vancouver

