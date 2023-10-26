Open this photo in gallery: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, on Oct. 25.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Damage done

Re “Macklem warned premiers against undercutting confidence in Bank of Canada independence” (Report on Business, Oct. 25): So Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is concerned that the credibility of the central bank could be compromised when premiers argue against further interest-rate hikes. I think no one, elected official or otherwise, could further undermine its credibility.

I contend that annual inflation of 8 per cent posed less concern and hardship for the average Canadian than current interest rates, which can force them out of their homes when mortgages are renewed.

James McCarney Oakville, Ont.

Peacemakers

Re “In this moment of division, let’s unite to push for the release of the hostages in Gaza” (Oct. 24) and “Come together” (Letters, Oct. 25): Understandable that we would want the release of all Israeli hostages, to reunite them with their families back home. Vivian Silver’s humanity is particularly inspiring and exemplary, and I pray she has the opportunity to continue spreading her message of peace soon.

And if we are to speak for her, I can’t help but believe she would also be at the forefront of the campaign to stop Israel’s bombing of Palestinian civilians trapped in Gaza. I think this would be her call to unity.

Kaan Oran Toronto

Own way

Re “Morocco desperately needs more nurses. Canada is hiring them away” (Oct. 23): The Globe and Mail has reported on the failing Moroccan economy and the departure of its nurses, the collapse of the Lebanese economy (”Lebanon’s financial crisis accidentally prepared it for war” – Oct. 25), attacks on gay people in Lebanon (”Once a haven for the LGBTQ community in the Arab world, Lebanon confronts a new hostility” – Oct. 23), Syria (which has been a disaster for its people) and the violence that has emanated from Gaza.

In the Middle East, Israel is the only parliamentary democracy. It has a large LGBTQ community and it is the most successful economy in this difficult region. More cross-border co-operation and fewer attacks would help all the people of this region.

Irv Salit Toronto

Other countries pay good money to train their health staff. For Canada to steal them away feels immoral and irresponsible, and I am saddened our governments do not see that. It is heartbreaking to read that people in remote areas of Morocco sometimes travel an hour or more to seek basic medical care.

I spent seven years as a lay member on the Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC. Every year I argued that instead of raiding foreign countries, the right thing for British Columbia to do is train more doctors to meet our own needs. Ultimately, the doctors around the table came to accept my argument.

As an affluent country, I believe we have a duty to train our own doctors and nurses, then provide any surplus medical expertise to other countries in need. That would be the moral and responsible thing to do.

John Lynn New Westminster, B.C.

Help wanted

Re “Lessons from a city that solved the family doctor shortage” (Oct. 24): True, not all communities possess the attractive features that Cambridge, Ont., has to offer. But the community has been successful primarily because its citizens worked together and created insightful ways to attract new physicians.

I have spent numerous hours with colleagues and local citizens attempting to recruit physicians. This was only resolved when, as in Cambridge, a capable recruiter was hired.

Only 33.3 per cent of graduating medical students in Ontario chose family medicine as their first choice in 2023, down from 40.2 per cent in 2015. Should Ontario medical schools increase that enrolment? Should 40-plus per cent of all admissions be only for family medicine?

It is clear to me that Ontario needs an in-depth study by competent citizens and physicians to expose the problems with health care and promote proven approaches.

Ross McElroy, family physician (retired); East Zorra-Tavistock, Ont.

I am a doctor easing into retirement after 42 years of family practice. Our experience here mirrors much of the sentiment expressed in André Picard’s column. As one family doctor in Cambridge, Ont., says, “This didn’t happen by accident. We had a problem and we worked hard to fix it.”

I firmly believe the solution to the family doctor shortage is group practices that share skills, resources, staff, on-call coverage etc. And Ontario should have a program that funds primary-care clinics per population, much like schools are built to accommodate new growth.

Access to primary care should be viewed as needed infrastructure.

Tom Suhadolc MD, FCFP; Grimsby, Ont.

Re “Revamping family doctor training won’t solve health care’s problems” (Oct. 25): It pained me to read that some medical students would not choose family medicine if residency training were increased by one year.

I did my family medicine residency at Queen’s University. As I wanted to be able to practise in rural or remote communities, I requested and was granted one extra year of residency training, which prepared me well to work as a solo doctor in such communities.

Although residents are technically students, they do receive an adequate salary which increases with each additional year of training. Perhaps Canada’s medical schools might better choose applicants who are more interested in providing excellent care, rather than enduring the “trauma” of an additional paid year to gain more clinical skills and experiential knowledge for the benefit of future patients.

Isaac Sobol MD, CCFP; La Ronge, Sask.

Re “One in four Ontarians may be without a family doctor by 2026, analysis says” (Oct. 25): We are “fortunate” to have a family doctor, but try getting an appointment.

Some minor ailments require immediate attention, forcing us to visit the emergency department of our local hospital. Even a long day’s wait is preferable to a minimum of a three-week one, by which time the minor problem has become a mini crisis.

It’s like having a ghost doctor.

Anne McAllister Toronto

There for ewe

Re “Catch me if ewe can” (Oct. 24): Sheep wrangling: Who knew there was such a thing?

Despite the inherent challenges and difficulties, spending a day corralling these warm and fuzzy critters sounds like great fun.

As a matter of fact, not “baaa-d” at all.

Dave Hurley Belleville, Ont.

