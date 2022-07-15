Ambulances parked by the emergency department at Toronto Western Hospital on July 14.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Fix it

Re More Money Should Mean More Responsibility (July 13): I spent much of my career in information technology and was involved in the implementation of many systems. I would always ask what the business wanted: Did they want to take advantage of new technology and optimize processes, or did they want to automate existing processes?

People tend to resist change, so more often than not bad processes are automated. This same analogy can apply to health care funding. Government-funded health care providers are intent on keeping their fiefdoms as they do not like change; they individually want more money.

Throwing more money at a badly organized, siloed health care system will not deliver results. Patients and taxpayers deserve better.

Dale Mills Guelph, Ont.

Re Cash Won’t End The Family Doctor Shortage (July 12): I was a family doctor for 42 years and worked under fee-for-service for most of that time, but was on an alternative funding contract for the last 12 years.

Yes, there were some physicians who would “churn” patients through fee-for-service. But the ethos of practice frowned upon that method. We would always fit patients in on the same day if they were ill. Visits were occasionally brief, but at least a sick patient could see their doctor without a 10-hour emergency-room wait.

Under alternative funding, doctors are guaranteed an income so there is no incentive for some to provide comprehensive care for “clients.” It is far easier to book weeks ahead, finish by 5 p.m. and never stay late or cut lunch short to fit in an acute problem.

Provinces should recognize that “alternative funding” has failed and reintroduce a new model, even with some fee-for-service.

It couldn’t be worse.

Gordon Young MD; Pictou, N.S.

Re Captive To A Broken Health Care System (July 14): To we the taxpayers, it makes no difference whether health care funds come from provincial or federal coffers. It is our money no matter the pot.

What we do care about is fixing Canada’s broken and expensive system. Throwing money at it will not work. We should have innovative, evidence-based changes and perhaps an entire overhaul.

There could be increased home care for rehab and more patients living at home (the Danish model); more nurse practitioners, family practice centres with integrated services and salaried family physicians (the British model); a modernization of information sharing (besides Canadian health care, who uses fax technology?). All are ideas that have been put forth but do not seem to be taking hold.

I say no more health care dollars to the provinces until they come up with firm plans to make our system actually work well, for us and the professionals within it.

Jane Edwards Denman Island, B.C.

Power down

Re Belgium’s Umicore To Build Ontario Factory For EV Battery Parts (Report on Business, July 14): I was interested to note that “the company decided to build in Ontario in part because the province’s grid – largely fuelled by hydroelectric and nuclear power – supports a factory that can produce battery components with net-zero carbon emissions.”

Does that mean no one told Umicore that some of Ontario’s aging nuclear plants will most likely be replaced by more gas-fuelled electric production, thanks to a recommendation by the province’s Independent Electricity System Operator?

Evelyn Gigantes Ottawa

Milked

Re Dairy Dilemma (Letters, July 14): No one is suggesting “unrestricted dairy trade,” as described by a letter-writer.

What is complained about by New Zealand is that almost all of the minuscule import quotas permitted have been allocated to Canadian producers that may have declined to exercise their allocations. What a surprise.

Subsidized exports are also raised. That is completely irrelevant to dairy exports from New Zealand, where no subsidies for agricultural production have existed for decades.

Andy Pearce Napier, New Zealand

True story

Re In These Trying Times, I Look To The Works Of George Orwell For Inspiration (July 11): As a longtime admirer of George Orwell’s works, I think contributor Bob Rae ties an astute line between history and those who present it in couched literary terms. Fiction sometimes is the most poignant and enduring presentation of reality.

To my deep regret, I do not think Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping will ever get the message, or they will choose to ignore it much like other authoritarian leaders who preceded them.

However, perhaps other thoughtful individuals will. Thanks to Mr. Rae for his insight.

Bob La Riviere Fort Erie, Ont.

Right on

Re Ain’t No Mountain High Enough (First Person, July 13): In addition to the sheer enjoyment of reading essay-writer Austin Cooke’s account of filling out an Ontario election proxy form while hiking through Spain, there are some serious lessons here.

There are the Spanish officials who signed his document, having lived during a time when their votes didn’t count, all stressing the importance of being able to vote. Mr. Cooke, having never missed a voting opportunity, went to extraordinary lengths to exercise his franchise.

Compare that to the 57-per-cent of eligible Ontario voters who didn’t bother during the recent election, declining to spare a few minutes of precious time to do something hundreds of millions of people around the world can only dream of doing.

Claire Hoy Toronto

Phys ed

Re Why We Should Make Physical Education Mandatory For Every Teen (July 8): I question whether this idea was discussed with teens who are poor, racialized or not naturally athletic – the ones who are often the least likely to get the help needed to do well in gym class, or often treated like garbage by classmates because of a lack of skills.

We should work on fixing those issues before we even think about expanding gym requirements. It’s still a lot easier and cheaper to teach physical skills to children than to adults.

Imai Welch Edmonton

Baseball blues

Re Blue Jays Get Their Fall Guy In Montoyo, But Now The Brain Trust Is Exposed (Sports, July 14): In the firing of Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, what about the general manager and his team who signed several pitchers, for very high salaries, who have turned out to be duds?

The Jays have had pitching problems all year, which were not the creation of Mr. Montoyo.

J.G. Gilmour Calgary

