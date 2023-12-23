Open this photo in gallery: IMDB, TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX, PETER MOUNTAIN/UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, THE CANADIAN PRESS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/ABC/UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE INC., THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, WARNER BROS./EVERETT COLLECTION/The Globe and Mail

Know me better, man

Re “What is the best Christmas movie?” (Online, Dec. 16): What a great idea to crown the “best” Christmas movie of all time.

The list should include the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas! released in 1966 and narrated by the inimitable Boris Karloff. Also A Christmas Story, from 1983 and with Darren McGavin, is a modern classic (no doubt countless fishnet-stocking leg-lamps have been purchased over the years).

I think the most glaring omission is not including A Christmas Carol from 1951 and with Alistair Sim. Surely no film captures the spirit and meaning of Christmas more than when Scrooge awakens on Christmas morning to realize he has the opportunity to redeem himself.

In my bracket, this Dickens classic is right up there with It’s a Wonderful Life.

Richard McCalden London, Ont.

Your editor has apparently shot their eye out with a failure to include A Christmas Story as the best Christmas movie, perhaps because it is clearly so far above all the other candidates.

A Charlie Brown Christmas isn’t even a movie, but a seasonal television special. If it qualifies for consideration, then where are Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) and Frosty the Snowman (1969)?

Have these all been exiled to the island of misfit movies?

James Rooney Toronto

Okay, I get it.

Everybody loves the Muppets. And I suppose The Muppet Christmas Carol has appeal. But how could any Christmas movie list not include the Alastair Sim version of the Dickens classic?

It was a holiday must-watch during my New Brunswick childhood and every year since. To whomever put the list together, I say bah humbug!

Anna Blauveldt Ottawa

Talk to me

Re “Woody the talking Christmas tree delights and terrifies visitors at a Nova Scotia mall” (Dec. 18): Woody the talking Christmas tree evokes memories of when childlike amazement captivated our attention.

In reality, adults often arbitrarily separate life into the sacred and the profane. Established religions celebrate the sacred outside of life, intervening as winter’s darkness sets in. They believe a saviour is born to bring back the loss of light.

However, children grasp the uncanny link between the natural and unnatural, experiencing them as a unified phenomenon. Woody affirms that nature is alive within us and capable of communicating its mysterious wonder.

As we age, we tend to forget what our imaginations once extracted from reality. We should follow our instincts to connect with any form of life, even the seemingly grotesque, electronically animated, commercialized personification of nature named Woody. Its very weirdness embodies the delightful essence of lively worldliness.

Merry, lively worldliness and delight to all this season.

Tony D’Andrea Toronto

Listen, listen

Re “Learning to listen with equanimity is the first step on the road to healing” (First Person, Dec. 15): A delightful and deep piece of wisdom for us all.

Listening with equanimity calls us to listen deeply to nature, to the Earth, to each other, to get things in our bones. It allows us to respond, not react.

This kind of listening results in a call for real peace in world conflicts and deeper understanding of each other, bone to bone, heart to heart. It all begins with listening.

May we have ears to hear.

John Pentland Reverend, Hillhurst United Church; Calgary

I am …

Re “Naomi Alderman talks about the Middle East, AI and travelling the Arctic with Margaret Atwood” (Arts & Books, Dec. 16): “I know no country is perfect, but you seem like you combine the best parts of Britain and America with the sense of having also had some therapy.”

Finally: the definition of a Canadian.

Hope Smith Calgary

