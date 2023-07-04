Open this photo in gallery: The Google News homepage is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa on on Feb. 28.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Medium is the message

Re “What Bill C-18 is trying to save might be too far gone” (June 30): No doubt many Canadians are emotionally supportive of Bill C-18, myself included. The thought of Canadian news and other publications being swept aside by disruptive technologies, that Canadians have little stake in, is terrible.

Nonetheless, our government should negotiate in good faith with the tech giants. When asked a fundamental question by Google – will existing relationships with publishers count toward an exemption? – the Canadian Heritage Minister gave what sounded like a non-answer.

In order to reach the best outcome for Canadian publishers, our government should stop negotiating through the media and provide clear answers to basic questions.

Tony Hooper Toronto

Re “Less and Less” (Letters, June 29): A letter-writer notes that a Nordstar-Postmedia merger would put journalists at risk, as well as news.

Maybe those of us who subscribe to their publications should shout publicly, loudly and clearly, that we will cancel our subscriptions should they join together.

Carl Christie Ottawa

Sunk costs

Re “Canada urged to buy new submarines capable of operating in the Arctic” (June 29): In the late 1960s, my father-in-law was in the Royal Canadian Navy and worked on Oberon-class submarines in Britain. We have some much later used versions with which there have been problems.

Years later, my wife and I attended a comedy show with Dave Broadfoot of the Royal Canadian Air Farce. One of his funniest lines: “I have one word for the Canadian Navy: frigate.”

I am ever hopeful that we equip our navy with all it needs for our defence, without having to depend on others.

Ted Parkinson Toronto

Of consequence

Re “The outrage at Paul Bernardo’s transfer neglects the reality of prison conditions” (June 29): So the Correctional Service of Canada is obliged to rehabilitate offenders so that they are less dangerous to society upon release. Therefore they must take prisoners out of high security when they can.

However, we can also be sure that CSC is trying to manage a budget. When politicians call for more offenders to be imprisoned, for longer terms and with less activities to rehabilitate them, do they plan to increase funding for the system?

We look forward to party platforms that couple “get tough on crime” policies with more spending on prisons and parole services.

James Dickinson Calgary

Charged up

Re “Li-Cycle, the Canadian company at the forefront of EV battery recycling, readies for its big test” (Report on Business, June 29): Li-Cycle CEO Ajay Kochhar discusses factors that affect prospects for a second North American hub in Canada. They include government subsidies, which have received a great deal of attention, much of it negative.

It is also pointed out that battery plants and facilities for cathode active materials represent a developing Canadian supply chain, into which proximate Li-Cycle facilities, once proven at commercial scale, would fit neatly. That the calculations of an investor like Li-Cycle can be changed demonstrates how support for a key step in an emerging supply chain can catalyze benefits well beyond direct and indirect employment.

Government, then, is fulfilling its role. May Canadian mining companies and Bay Street analysts be inspired to reward more visionary risk-taking by private capital in developing Canadian critical minerals.

Douglas Macaulay Ottawa

Points west

Re “The population of Vancouver’s West Point Grey hasn’t changed in decades. That no-growth history will soon – finally – end” (Editorial, June 27): Few people in Vancouver would deny First Nations their just right to build on the Jericho Lands. My question is not “quantity,” but rather the quality of life.

While the First Nations proposal includes some amenities such as parks and water features, it nevertheless introduces what I find to be overwhelming density in the form of dozens of cement towers. I believe this proposal fails to establish any sense of a livable neighbourhood on a human scale.

A citizens coalition has submitted an alternative proposal of a more environment-friendly and affordable nature. This should be examined alongside its preliminary counterpart.

William Hall Vancouver

In the ongoing discussion about housing supply, much is made of development fees that cities collect.

I worry that without context, these levies may be vilified as unnecessary drags on the provision of essential housing. Rather, it should be important to recognize that development fees play numerous beneficial roles in the advancement of housing supply.

Growth requires capital investment in roads, pipes, parks, child care and even non-market housing. Development levies enable cities to charge end users for their fair share of costs. Given that municipalities may not run deficits, development charges ensure that growth costs are not borne by existing taxpayers.

One need only imagine the burden on residents who do not have adequate access to water and sewer services, park space or child care to see how services play an essential role in truly being able to afford living in a community.

Thor Kuhlmann Urban planner (retired), Vancouver

Take my money

Re “A significant milestone in lifting people with disabilities out of poverty” (June 28): While I am generally loathe to support additional government spending programs at this time, I will unhesitatingly applaud the government’s plan to substantially improve disability payments.

The manner in which we, a wealthy society, treat those unable to support themselves should be a national shame. It has long seemed to me that we calculate social assistance in a most cynical way: Offer just enough to keep social activists quiet, but not enough to cause taxpayers to roar in disapproval.

I ask only two things in return: that the program contain a robust screening process to ensure money goes only to those who need it, and that the rules actually be enforced. We are a generous people, but too often we see programs abused and bureaucrats shrug their shoulders.

Assure me that my tax dollars are going to good purpose, and I will gladly part with them.

Tom Curran Prince Edward County, Ont.

Drive through

Re “Road pricing works. It’s in use around the world. Why not in Canada?” (June 30): Because it would be inherently unfair. The burden of road pricing often falls more heavily on lower-income drivers than it does on the wealthy.

Mobility is a social good that should be available to as many as possible. It shouldn’t be yet another privilege accessible only to a fortunate few.

John McLeod Toronto

