At war

Re “Russia targets northeastern Ukrainian village, killing more than 50 civilians” (Oct. 6): In 1937, Pablo Picasso created Guernica, a powerful commentary and meditation after a senseless attack on villagers during the Spanish Civil War. I cried when I saw Picasso’s painting, 85 years after the event.

All we need is one innovative artist to create a defining work of art as a reflection of the reporting on Ukraine. Then the war would take centre stage in the conscience of freedom-loving people everywhere.

James Thompson Toronto

Re “Chrystia Freeland accuses Putin of weaponizing MPs’ ovations for Ukrainian SS veteran” (Oct. 6): Vladimir Putin has a history of murdering or incarcerating his political foes. Freedom of speech does not exist in his country.

He has the audacity to call out Canada for mistakenly recognizing a Ukrainian war veteran? Mr. Putin’s opinion should have no validity here.

Bob Allin Toronto

Way forward

Re “Relatives of women believed buried in landfill celebrate Manitoba NDP win” (Oct. 5): Wab Kinew gives me great hope that Canada will finally walk with our Indigenous peoples. Searching the Prairie Green landfill is the first step in the long walk of reconciliation.

I have read about the cost, the danger to those involved and even some sentiments about the futility of a search. (While that might be true, I understand there are mitigation strategies in place.) Isn’t it also true that the cost of the dangers faced by Indigenous people during colonization will never be fully quantified? Why do we hesitate to endure the same burden that we delivered upon others?

Walking the reconciliation path in the light of truth was never going to be easy or cheap. That is the truth and now it should be time to reconcile.

To Mr. Kinew: Best wishes on his long walk. I walk with him.

Heather Heasman Calgary

Yes, Wab Kinew’s election win is making history across the country (”For Wab Kinew, historic win in Manitoba a personal and political triumph” – Oct. 5). However, I am as impressed with the young leader’s proud stance in his victory speech to stick up for his city, his province and country, including voters who did not choose his party.

In my books, Mr. Kinew has earned the right in many ways to sit as leader in Manitoba’s new legislature. I’m sure friendly Manitobans will support him and his NDP team as they take over the reins.

J.L. Isopp Winnipeg

I was listening to Wab Kinew deliver the winning defence of a novel on CBC’s Canada Reads contest a few years back. I said to my partner, “That man is prime ministerial material.”

Premier of Manitoba: Not a bad start.

John Pringle Victoria

Clause for concern

Re “Hastily drafted pronoun policies ignore the nuances of family and child protection laws” (Oct. 6): The contributors articulate the fact that this issue has nothing to do with parental rights, except to the extent that they permit the parent to infringe on the rights of the child.

This seems a terrible hill for Scott Moe to choose to die on and exposes him as either grossly uninformed or, even worse, simply pandering to the worst instincts of parents trying to disguise their own intolerance, rather than seeking to educate and inform them.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Looking back at the history of the notwithstanding clause, one might want to rename it, for clarity and transparency, the “Provincial Authoritarian and Tantrum Clause,” since its invocation seems central to provincial governments when judicial due process around the Charter of Rights and Freedoms doesn’t go their way.

Gary MacIsaac Vancouver

Grand reopening?

Recent diplomatic developments prompted India to ask 41 Canadian diplomats to leave New Delhi, alleging they outnumber Indian diplomats in Ottawa (“Joly urges talks after India reportedly orders dozens of Canadian diplomats to leave”– Oct. 4).

It’s worth noting that Canada’s embassy in Nepal was closed a few years ago and merged with the High Commission in New Delhi, partly contributing to the outnumbering Canadian diplomatic presence in India.

The closing of the embassy in Nepal has made accessing consular services challenging for both Canadian and Nepalese citizens. Advocacy from groups such as the Canada-Nepal Friendship and Cultural Society and the Nepal-Canada Friendship and Cultural Association has called for the reinstatement of the embassy in Kathmandu, mirroring the full-fledged Nepalese embassy in Ottawa.

This moment of a prevailing diplomatic situation in the region presents an ideal opportunity for Canada to reinstate its embassy in Nepal, recognizing the strategic leverage it can gain in South Asia and China, independent of the lens of India’s geopolitical strategy.

Drona Rasali Co-founder and former vice-president, Canada-Nepal Friendship and Cultural Society, Vancouver

Offseason

Re “Toronto Blue Jays have a new historic flub to complain about as they’re eliminated from playoffs” (Sports, Oct. 4): The recent playoff fiascos involving the Blue Jays have the fingerprints of general manager Ross Atkins all over them.

The decision to pull pitcher José Berríos prematurely in Game 2 was not made by manager John Schneider. Mr. Atkins has always seemed to believe that he is the smartest man in the organization, and his brilliant mind orchestrated the Game 2 disaster.

When will the owners wake up and realize that Mr. Atkins and president Mark Shapiro are poisoning the Jays?

G.W. Buchanan Ottawa

I watch sports for weird outcomes, the grit and freak surprise: pitcher Jack Morris running with and out of gas, a hack like Rick Monday hitting Montreal Expos ace Steve Rogers and ending their 1981 season (and maybe that franchise, in retrospect).

It’s more than a little sad to see a manager be made a middle manager, and the game be made an outcome of a simulation. And for sports to replicate what’s most nullifying about corporate life: Calculation is misunderstood as value, cynical capture as more than basic diminishment.

Sebastian Hanna Port Hope, Ont.

Re “The ‘that’s baseball’ excuse is starting to wear thin after another Blue Jays disappointment” (Sports, Oct. 6): It really is the nature of the game that things don’t always work out as planned. Indeed, “that’s baseball.”

And even millionaire players make mistakes because, guess what, they’re human.

Bruce Burbank Woodstock, Ont.

