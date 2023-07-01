Open this photo in gallery: AI letters and robot hand are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken on June 23.DADO RUVIC/Reuters

Read the room

Re “Toronto Star owner Nordstar, Postmedia in talks to merge” (June 28): I don’t pretend to understand all the undercurrents, but I do believe this deal will take us to the point of no return.

In 1981, the Kent Commission studied Canadian newspaper ownership, concluding that “in a country that has allowed so many newspapers to be owned by a few conglomerates, freedom of the press means, in itself, only that enormous influence without responsibility is conferred on a handful of people.” A 2017 Torstar-Postmedia deal led to 36 of 41 community newspapers being shut down. Once vital sources of community information suddenly vanished.

In the 1990s, I wrote for a daily newspaper in Stratford, Ont. We had nine reporters and editors in a city of roughly 30,000 people. Today, there is one reporter.

U.S. hedge funds, social-media competition, misinformation and mergers signal bad news for inquiring Canadians across this country. It’s a sad, sad story.

Diane Sewell Vancouver

Song of the south

Re “There’s no alarm bell ringing – yet – for Canada’s economic emergency” (Editorial, June 24): The Globe and Mail’s editorial is dismayed that Ontario’s per capita GDP equals Alabama’s and urges productivity growth via lower taxes and eased regulations.

Compared to Ontario, Alabama’s life expectancy is lower and its murder and poverty rates much higher. Why? This is at least partly due to our higher taxes and stronger regulations.

The editorial suggests aiming for Ohio’s GDP, 27 per cent above ours. But it too is far worse than Ontario for lifespan and murder and poverty rates.

Increasing GDP also implies greater resource use. Humanity has already overshot Earth’s ecological capacity; Canadian lifestyles are among the worst offenders.

The right policy choices need the correct measure. Is that really GDP?

Elizabeth Snell Guelph, Ont.

Welcome to the deep south of Canada, “Alabamario,” where everything moves slowly not because of the intensely hot weather and lack of air conditioning, but by the weight of an ever-increasing bureaucracy where total compensation packages put those of the private sector to shame in the vast majority of cases.

We cannot have a productive economy where governments are the largest employers.

Richard Austin Toronto

We are told productivity increases result from business investment in new plants and equipment (and not better running shoes so employees can run faster).

Virtually all equipment is priced in U.S. dollars, so a US$1-million piece of equipment costs about 30 per cent more, which is priced into the cost of Canadian products. So the Canadian business that competes with a U.S. business for the same customer is at an immediate cost disadvantage.

Could this be why Canadian businesses don’t upgrade their equipment and simply rely on their employees bringing their own fastest running shoes to work?

Geoff Lee Thunder Bay

Fast forward

Re “ ‘I hope I’m wrong’: Why some experts see doom in AI” (Report on Business, June 24): If anything, this understates the threat of artificial intelligence. AI is a far-reaching technological innovation. It is also one of the most dangerous for that very reason.

For the newer a technology, the less one knows about it. Not just about its functioning, but also its social and environmental impacts.

So just as pilots supervise planes on autopilot, AI systems should be piloted by responsible human beings. AI should not only be supervised by amoral techno-geeks, whose only concerns seem to be “optimizing” performance. Such supervision should be guided by moral imperatives, the most important being the Hippocratic maxim: First, do no harm.

A second concern is the need to solicit consent from those whose well-being would be impacted by AI. Absent such rules, unguided AI is all too likely to represent a sociopathic threat to humans, and to nature.

So much for technological optimism.

Vincent di Norcia Emeritus philosophy professor, University of Sudbury; Barrie, Ont.

All these doomsayers are doing is invoking Murphy’s Law. Well, duh.

As to “the end of the world as we know it,” if that means the end of neo-capitalism as we currently know it, then bring it on.

Doughnut economics is long overdue for a chance at bat.

Alan Ball New Westminster, B.C.

Burning love

Re “A food expert’s dilemma: Should I ditch my gas stove?” (Opinion, June 24): Contributor Amy Rosen’s primary complaint about induction cooktops is that they don’t get to the temperature she wants at the time she wants them.

I’ve never cooked with gas (barbecues excepted) and if I was asked to set a gas burner for a certain temperature, I wouldn’t have a clue. However, we switched from a radiant-coil electric stove to an induction cooktop and I’ll never go back.

There was a learning curve, but now it’s a simple matter to set a temperature thanks to an LED display on the control. Plus induction heats water faster than gas, and there’s not the extra heat in the kitchen that gas wastes.

I recommend getting an inexpensive single induction cooktop, to get a better feel for how simple it is to cook without gas. The sooner professional cooks share the message about induction cooking, the better I think it’ll be for everyone.

Dave Sanderson Carleton Place, Ont.

Offside

Re “When it comes to Pride, the NHL doesn’t have any” (June 28): The question here should be more about persons having the right to privacy of their beliefs.

Why should a hockey player have to parade their opinion regarding homosexuality in front of an audience, some of whom will be hostile? As much as I may disagree with someone’s opinion, in Canada we also support the acceptance of a multiplicity of viewpoints. People should be entitled to the privacy of their opinions.

Asking players to wear special jerseys where there are contentious questions can put players in unfair and potentially harmful situations. Teams can support these initiatives in other ways as organizations.

Doug Nicolle Burnaby, B.C.

Shame on the National Hockey League for caving to a few and negatively affecting the rest. Better to let deniers of social causes just reveal themselves and suffer their own consequences.

The radical naysayers against humanity and inclusiveness win. Yet again.

These same people who scream about “cancel culture” are quite happy to impose it on others.

L.J. Ridgeway Ottawa

Canada’s national sport? What an embarrassment.

Anyone for Pride-coloured lacrosse sticks or curling brooms?

T.M. Dickey Toronto

