In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich., as Enbridge Inc., prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich.Dale G. Young/The Associated Press

Bad energy

Re “Judge grants motion by state of Michigan to appeal key decision in Enbridge’s Line 5 dispute” (Feb. 23): Twenty years after its 50-year lifespan has lapsed, Michigan wants the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline shut down, citing looming environmental catastrophe.

Our federal government believes the closure would lead to an economic catastrophe, bringing on higher petroleum prices and a cascading effect on our oil industry. Just last year, it invoked an international energy treaty that ensures an uninterrupted flow of fossil fuels across the border, prioritizing economy over ecology and obstructing Michigan’s plans to close the pipeline.

This pipeline is not infallible, having spilled over a million gallons of oil since its completion. A disaster in the Mackinac Straits would have a devastating effect on humans and wildlife across the Great Lakes region.

In an era where we should be divesting from fossil fuels and focusing on renewable energy solutions, why is the Canadian government trying to keep this outdated pipeline alive?

Richard Huang Hamilton

Re “Saskatchewan’s methane emissions almost four times more than reported, research suggests” (Feb. 22): Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and its concentration in the atmosphere is rising at a dangerous rate. Professor Matthew Johnson’s work points to the need for Saskatchewan to conduct more frequent inspections of oil wells, measure methane emissions with greater care and implement much stricter regulations governing the release of methane.

At a time when humanity faces a global climate crisis, oil companies should be charged a steep price on every tonne of methane pollution they are responsible for producing. This would serve as an incentive to clean up their acts.

Peter Prebble Saskatoon

Build where?

Re “Ontario has enough land for two million new homes without touching Greenbelt: report” (Feb. 28): Had the Ford government intended to meet the unmet needs for housing in Ontario, it would have required all housing built on the released Greenbelt land to be multi-unit, low- and mid-rise, rental-geared-to-income and other affordable forms of housing.

However, it seems that’s not what would generate the most profit for developers.

Robert Lachance Toronto

The report cited repeats claims that that there is plenty of land available for housing in Ontario.

This line of thinking encompasses a number of assumptions that experts in the development industry have shown to be wrong, namely that the lands in question have or will have proper zoning, and that landowners are willing, financially able and have necessary patience and skills to create housing. In addition, many of these lands sit in environmentally sensitive areas that the authors of this report would surely object to being developed.

Everyone recognizes housing is overpriced in the province. We should get on with delivering more.

Brian Johnston Toronto

Emergency call

Re “In a year of ER closures, Newfoundland and Labrador sees 24 per cent jump in emergency department deaths” (March 1): Every day, Canadians wait for agonizingly long periods to see an emergency physician, or to be moved from the hallway to an in-patient hospital bed. Every day, a rural community holds its collective breath in hopes that a closed emergency room doesn’t mean death or disability for a loved one.

More than one political leader has tried to pretend there is no crisis, although the average Canadian clearly understands the opposite to be true. Be it rural closures or prolonged waits for care, there are common solutions that can be applied across the nation.

Lacking is the political will to listen to, and to empower, those who struggle to meet the challenges faced daily in the ER.

Alan Drummond MD; co-chair, public affairs, Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, Ottawa

Let it stand

Re “Why is Toronto tearing down tall buildings? Ask city planning” (Feb. 27): Toronto has set itself a goal to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050. Yet the Toronto Green Standard seems silent on the issue of embodied carbon, which a 2017 United Nations report suggests will constitute roughly half of total carbon emissions worldwide, attributable to building construction between 2020 and 2050.

The embodied carbon from both the demolition of the fine Marani & Morris building on University Avenue and the construction of a new building in its place is significant, to say nothing of the building’s heritage value and the blatant wastefulness of the whole exercise.

What to a Dubai developer is an opportunity for financial gain is to Toronto a significant piece of urban fabric, whose restoration and reuse would support the city’s environmental and heritage aspirations.

David Sisam Toronto

Human compassion

Re “The unconscionable horse slaughter we need to end now” (March 1) and “China’s demand for donkey-skin beauty and medical products is devastating African villages, reports find” (Feb. 20): Man’s inhumanity to man is bad enough, but inhumanity to animals is even worse. For a society that thinks of itself as civilized, this total disregard for animal welfare is unconscionable.

There is no question that donkeys and horses are sentient and intelligent beings. They have strong feelings and are capable of trusting humans.

They are also helpless. The test of a civilized society is how it deals with its most vulnerable. This should not only include people, but also animals.

These practices should be outlawed at once. Enough of the endless delays.

Katharine Lochnan Toronto

Tuned out

Re “Tuned in” (Letters, Feb. 25): A letter-writer, who is an online radio manager, says phones or laptops, or something that picks up WiFi, should be just fine for listening to the radio. The transmitter is unseen, therefore irrelevant. It’s all about content.

I find the big miss is this: Most people who listen to CBC Radio don’t have those devices, or don’t use them to listen. For all of my time, CBC Radio has come to me on airwaves.

It’s easy to have a radio switched on. I wouldn’t otherwise be listening to CBC Radio, which comes to me in my car, my kitchen and my shower.

Radio radiates. Internet injects. People who listen to CBC Radio would not just “switch” to listening online.

The CBC struggles for listeners as it is. Why on earth would it stop broadcasting?

Mike McCrodan Langley, B.C.

