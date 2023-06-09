Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada wording on a Canadian $50 bill in Ottawa on Jan. 11.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Financial realities

Re “Bank of Canada hikes rates by a quarter point amid stubbornly high inflation, resilient economy” (June 8): The state of the economy in real terms is not a number. It is people and their livelihoods.

My business recently held a wholesale customer event. The story we heard was the same from everyone: Business is slow.

People are more hesitant to invest in larger-ticket items. It is getting difficult to pay for inventory because cash flow has become extremely tight.

If one builds a mansion in a shanty town, then average property values will rise. But everyone else is still living in a shanty town. Some segments of Canada’s economy may be surging, but this belies the current financial health of so many Canadians.

It is already hard to pay for the need-to-haves, let alone splurge on the want-to-haves. I believe this interest-rate hike was a mistake.

Two-per-cent inflation is a noble goal, but not if we have to smother everyone’s livelihoods to get there.

Jason Shron Thornhill, Ont.

Pipe in

Re “Trans Mountain pipeline justifies federal government support” (Report on Business, June 6): Slapping a “reconciliation” sticker on a government-backed project has political appeal, but it may not be reconciliation.

It would be one more instance where the government dictates public investments in the name of Indigenous peoples, instead of responding to Indigenous peoples’ priorities for public investments in housing, water, education or health services.

Pipelines are transportation systems for resources with regulated rates of return, financed with interest-sucking debt and negligible employment. Greater and more immediate net revenue flows from the resource in the pipe.

Courts have ruled that Indigenous peoples have a right to a share of those resources. But financing equity in a commercial transport project often distracts from Indigenous peoples’ resource rights.

Logically, Indigenous investors see opportunity where capital is offered. But when governments dictate that public capital is offered for commercial investment instead of public investment, they can create divisiveness between Indigenous commercial and public interests.

Russell Banta Former chief federal land claim negotiator, Ottawa

End of it

Re “Is administering MAID in a funeral home undignified?” (June 6): This reminds me of Kurt Vonnegut’s 1968 short story Welcome to the Monkey House. The author imagines a future where old people are encouraged to “choose” to die in attractive and enticing “suicide parlours.”

Death is inevitable and people should not have to suffer needlessly. But developing partylike rituals for ending a person’s life would trivialize what is going on. It would encourage more people to end their lives, and discourage society from creating the conditions that enable people to live their best lives for as long as possible.

After all, medical assistance in death is much cheaper than other interventions. And one can save even more by doing it in a funeral home.

Judith Sandys Toronto

Art direction

Re “Interim director of National Gallery Angela Cassie to depart” (June 2): I take issue with National Gallery of Canada board chair Françoise Lyon’s statement of unconditional support for the “transformative direction” taken “because it is necessary.” Major art galleries across Canada have taken steps to diversify staff and collections without firing curators or terminating large numbers of employees.

As a former curator recognized for my support of women and Indigenous artists, I feel that the NGC’s statistical “collection gap analysis” should be more nuanced. Identifying the best work across the country for the collection has always been the NGC’s goal, and some of the best today is being done by women and racialized artists.

Filling in the gaps to make collections more representative of regional, gender and racial differences, as well as changes in taste, has long been museum practice. In the end, successful change should be measured by the quality of the result. It should not be a numbers game.

Diana Nemiroff Ottawa

Reader’s choice

Re “Marie Clements won’t let Canada forget its painful past with sweeping epic Bones of Crows” (June 2): I hope many Canadians will see Bones of Crows and learn what it was like for an Indigenous family to be torn apart by governments, religious institutions and the residential school system.

My impression after watching the film is that it was far worse than being wiped out by war. It was living death.

I commend director Marie Clements for not making the story unbearable to watch, and for placing it within a rich historical tapestry starting in the 1930s, then the Second World War through to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and audiences with the Pope.

Bones of Crows drives home that residential schools are recent history still affecting lives.

Alison Dennis Calgary

Foresight

Re “The PGA-LIV Golf partnership is a dark day for the sport” (June 8): Although I agree with the sentiment, this should not be a sentimental issue.

Sports is a business and, as with any business, it’s all about money. Clean money would be nice, but if one follows it, there’s very little out there.

The entire net worth of the PGA Tour is a rounding error for Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. When they channel that financial clout in golf’s direction and put the tour in a with-us or against-us situation, there’s only one smart business decision.

Or, it could ride its morals all the way to bankruptcy.

Art Dewan Kentville, N.S.

Re “Reaction against LIV, PGA Tour merger suggests principle can be found elsewhere in sport. It can’t” (Sports, June 8): Once again, money triumphs over morality. I urge volunteers and ticketholders of the Canadian Open to send a message to the PGA Tour by boycotting the event.

Greg Kay Cobourg, Ont.

Hell hasn’t frozen over yet: There’s still the Canadian Football League.

Marianne Orr Brampton, Ont.

Read all about it

Re “Facebook to test blocking Canadians’ access to news in response to Ottawa’s online news bill” (June 2): I, for one, will be delighted. Perhaps then there will be more copies of The Globe and Mail at my local convenience store (I’m a late riser).

While my laptop is good for e-mail, stock quotes and social media, I prefer reading a physical copy for news. It’s easier on the eyes. It’s better for posture. It’s also more educational.

Instead of robots providing me with news based on everything I’ve ever typed, newspaper editors provide me with interesting stories that I might never have thought of reading.

Ben Labovitch Toronto

