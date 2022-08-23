A For Sale sign sits on the front of a house in Oakville, Ont., on Aug. 15.Cole Burston/The Globe and Mail

From experience

Re Ontario To Boost Private Clinic Surgeries In Bid To Ease Hospital Strain (Aug. 19): In Ontario, hospital emergency rooms are funded on a per-visit basis by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan. ER doctors are paid on a fee basis. There seems to be no incentive to change.

Put ER doctors on salary instead, and divert 60 per cent to 70 per cent of patients to clinics led by nurse practitioners. How do I know? My wife is an NP and has worked in ERs.

Bill Reitsma Oshawa, Ont.

All’s well?

Re Alberta Alone (Letters, Aug. 18): One letter-writer asserts poor copy editing, that Albertans’ sheer force of “will” should have read “oil.” Another writes that the United Conservative Party has a plan for Alberta to effectively “secede” from Canada.

I think both writers are wrong: Albertans are effectively trying to “succeed” by their own “toil,” in spite of the regime in Ottawa.

Ben Kutner Ottawa

Re The World Needs Canada’s Energy. Does Canada Want To Help? (Aug. 18): A quick look at the Public Policy Forum’s membership reveals wide support from fossil-fuel organizations. Its contributors make good points, but the fossil-fuel crisis in Europe is a short-term problem, unless one believes the war in Ukraine will continue for decades.

Canada is already building liquefied natural gas facilities on the West Coast and a pipeline to supply them, but energy companies and their boosters seem insatiable. They will use this moment to convince Canadians that the world needs as much natural gas as we can provide, and then some more.

The fossil-fuel industry has been wonderful for Canada and the world, allowing us to enjoy lifestyles that wouldn’t have been possible without this cheap and abundant energy. But we now know there are serious emissions problems.

The vast majority of countries have committed to net zero by 2050. Let’s not bet on the failure of a global agreement.

Robert Miller Calgary

Pay gap

Re Union Leaders Balk After BoC Urges Restraint Around Wage Increases (Report on Business, Aug. 17): How absurd for Tiff Macklem and the Bank of Canada to suggest and encourage employers to keep workers’ wage increases down to or below 2 per cent.

CEO pay increases averaged 23 per cent (CEO Pay Up 23% In 2021 At Canada’s Biggest Companies – Report on Business, July 4). Where was Mr. Macklem’s suggestion to keep CEO pay increases down to or below 2 per cent?

Workers currently negotiating their contracts are essential people, needed by all of us in society. How many of us would even notice if a CEO or two went missing from their jobs?

Irmgard (Immie) Manthei Toronto

Money for…

Re We Need A New Tax On Real Estate Gains (Aug. 16): To think that a $5-billion windfall will create new housing seems more like a pipe dream. Why are we so mystified at Canada’s housing crisis?

Most major cities have byzantine and expensive planning processes that can delay or prevent entirely the building of new housing stock. Permitting low-rise infill housing would create dense, accessible housing close to amenities. But zoning here prevents it.

The result: Only large, well-funded builders can afford the time and costs to navigate the complex and cumbersome zoning process. They do not undertake this for small projects; the outcome is sprawling suburbs or high-rise condominiums, while less expensive projects and smaller lots go undeveloped.

How a $5-billion tax will solve that is left to my imagination.

Ravi Deshpande Toronto

Can homeowners pay a bit more in taxes? Of course they can.

I see them sitting in their castles amongst wealth that would put dukes and barons of old to shame. I have recently started calling my landlady (who really is very nice) Lady Jane. I hope she doesn’t ask me to feed the pigs.

Brian Kirsh Toronto

The comparison of homeowners to oil companies as justification for a so-called windfall tax is ludicrous to me.

The vast majority of homeowners are ordinary people with little control of their property’s valuation. Many in urban and rural areas alike hold large mortgages and, with inflation across the board, face increasing monthly costs.

Increased property value is intangible. It cannot be realized without either using it as collateral and going into debt (which still requires an ability to repay) or selling the home (which raises the question of where one is to live). A “windfall tax” on property value would only fix more burden on homeowners.

The only thing I find in common between homeowners and oil companies is that the value of assets concerned changes in cycles. What goes up does come down, and we are now beginning to see that in both cases.

Paul Topping North Glengarry, Ont.

American way

Re Soaring Land Values A Big Hurdle For Young Farmers (Report on Business, Aug. 15): Hello from my cottage on Ontario’s Georgian Bay. In New Jersey, where I live, a long-standing program called Green Acres allows farmers to access the value of their land without selling it to developers.

The state can pay farmers the development value and, in return, the land cannot be used for anything other than agriculture in the long term. When young farmers buy land after it has entered the program, they pay well below the prevailing commercial land cost.

In the central region where I live, about one-third of our land has been set aside either as forest or fields. There may come a time when we will need to grow more of our own food as California, Florida and Texas come under climate-change pressure, which gives us even more reason to have viable agricultural land nearby.

Perhaps this model could work in Canada as well.

Elizabeth Romanaux Princeton, N.J.

Easy sell

Re HBC To Revive Discount Retailer Zellers With Outlets Inside Bay Stores By Next Year (Report on Business, Aug. 18): As a 12-year-old immigrant unaccustomed to buying school supplies, Zellers was my first shopping experience in Canada. Such bounty!

Sixty years later, recovering from hip-replacement surgery, I dispatched a friend to Zellers, the one place where I knew she could get me a polyester nightie to make it easier to move in bed.

She came back with the desired item, in powder blue, and declared: “My IQ drops 10 points when I go in that store.”

Welcome back to Zellers.

Anne Moon Victoria

