Promises made

Re “In defence of higher defence spending” (Editorial, July 20): Just because we had a different party in power in 2014 should not negate a commitment made by the government. There should be no excuses when it comes to the NATO spending floor of 2 per cent of GDP.

We are in a world of increasing global tensions and Canada seems ill-prepared. The government should honour our NATO commitments, ensure our military is in a position to defend ourselves and allies – and regain some of the stature we once held.

W. Alan Ahlgren North Vancouver

I look forward to reading an editorial on how we pay for the increase in defence spending. Then I can decide if I agree.

Greg Anderson Perth, Ont.

View from here

Re “Game-changer” (Letters, July 20): A letter-writer contends that there is no longer a centre-right party that embraces knowledge and understands the market economy.

I wholeheartedly disagree: Politics have shifted so far to the left, that far-left occupants see what used to be centre-right as now the far-right.

John Budreski Whistler, B.C.

The centre-right party we used to have, the Progressive Conservatives, merged with the Canadian Alliance. Why? To avoid vote-splitting on the right, a problem unique to our electoral system.

So a letter-writer seems to claim that our electoral system isn’t a problem, while pointing to a problem that I see as having everything to do with the electoral system.

Vivian Unger Fredericton

In search of

Re “Manitoba, do the right thing. Search the landfills” (July 21): Someday, Canada has to uncover those missing women’s bodies in a Winnipeg landfill site. It would cost each Canadian about $5.

But what are we doing to prevent any more people from finding the same end? We should examine all garbage by using artificial intelligence to scan for bodies.

If we can’t do it at every garbage site, then we should at least inspect ones where missing people are registered.

Ken Stock Port Hope, Ont.

Surely this potential funding would be better directed to aiding the living with better health care, potable water supplies, education and the like. As an engineer, I know that resources are finite and individual projects should pass a non-impassioned cost-benefit analysis that considers risk tolerance.

The Manitoba Premier should be commended for her rational, unemotional decision-making.

Russ Jackson Ottawa

On paper

Re “Paul Bernardo transfer was ‘sound’ and followed all laws, policies: Correctional Service” (July 21): How can a man who is at high risk of reoffending be considered a good choice for a medium-security prison? Efforts to rehabilitate such a man should be considered a waste of time and money.

He was sentenced to a life term and should never be allowed back on our streets. The Correctional Service of Canada may have followed the rules, but all this tells me is that there needs to be changes to those rules.

That’s the government’s responsibility. I find what has happened to be a travesty of justice.

Marilyn Dolenko Ottawa

Let forever be

Re “Australia ‘lost’ its auto industry. Canada plans to keep ours with record subsidies. Who’s right?” (Report on Business, July 21): Is there a right way to keep the auto industry? Might as well ask if there is a right way to keep the newspaper industry.

No one minds using government money to help someone over a rough patch, even if the rough patch is the rest of someone’s life. But remember: Corporations can live forever if taxpayers keep feeding them.

That, to me, is wrong.

Patrick Cowan Toronto

Pass it on?

Re “To help solve the housing crisis, waive or defer sales tax on purpose-built rentals” (Report on Business, July 20): I was convinced this would work – until I reached the part where $60,000 in savings per unit would be passed on to renters, thereby lowering rental costs appreciably.

The cynic in me suggests that a developer looks around the neighbourhood and matches existing rents, thereby pocketing an extra $60,000 per unit. Not bad for a 400-unit building.

Steve Zan Ottawa

Outside activity

Re “Toronto pilot project to allow alcohol consumption in 27 parks” (July 20): It has taken me all day to understand what’s wrong with this picture.

I don’t have a problem with drinking in parks but just consider this: While a social gathering enjoys imbibing in one park, another less fortunate group is trying to set up tents in another.

The hypocrisy is hard for me to deal with.

Marianne Orr Brampton, Ont.

True patriot love

Re “Citizenship is about more than just a click, a ceremony or an oath” (July 21): The 1997 citizenship ceremony that my parents and I attended also did not include any Mounties. It was held in the most Canadian of institutions: a Greater Toronto Area strip mall beside Chinatown.

However, my refugee parents were extremely elated with the event. I remember happily holding our little flags as we drove home.

Joining a nation, like joining a family or a team, requires a bond between those who arrive and those already here. We nourish bonds through seemingly “superficial” ceremonies, such as weddings or graduations.

The citizenship ceremony and oath are rituals that not only welcome new Canadians, but celebrate their commitment to this country.

N.K. Anton Ottawa

Red card

Re “Christine Sinclair, Canada’s greatest soccer player, faces down the World Cup” (July 20): Christine Sinclair is the face of Canadian soccer. An icon.

Yet historically, Canada has not paid her enough compared to the Canadian men. All of us should feel responsible for this inequality. We should be ashamed that a gender wage gap existed even for Ms. Sinclair.

Asad Ansari Oakville, Ont.

Old world underground

Re “Nuclear threat from war in Ukraine prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe” (July 20): We Ottawa residents will know the gig is up when the government converts the Diefenbunker, now Canada’s Cold War Museum, back to its original purpose to house the Prime Minister and other high-ranking individuals during a nuclear war.

Better them than me.

Brian Caines Ottawa

