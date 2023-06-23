Open this photo in gallery: A worker restocks shelves in the bakery and bread aisle at an Atlantic Superstore grocery in Halifax, on Jan. 28, 2022.Kelly Clark/The Canadian Press

Price of bread

Re “Grupo Bimbo’s Canada Bread to pay $50-million fine in bread price-fixing settlement” (June 22): Canada Bread will pay a $50-million fine? No, they won’t. We, the customers, will. They will simply raise prices to cover that cost. Unless some from the board of directors or executive face jail time, there is no accountability.

Achim Krull Pickering, Ont.

The crooked twists and backstabbing could be the plot of a Scorsese mob movie, only this seedy story reflects the sad reality of “Big Grocery” in Canada today. In 2015, Loblaws “ratted out” Canada Bread, alerting the Competition Bureau of widespread price-fixing to keep bread prices artificially high. This, in return for immunity from prosecution for its own part in the illegal price-fixing scandal. Adding insult to injury, Loblaws is now threatening to “shake down” customers leaving its stores in order to curtail criminal activity.

This is corporate thuggery, plain and simple.

Mick Welch Toronto

Canada Bread has been fined $50-million for conspiring to raise the price of bread and gouge Canadians on a basic food staple. For many low-income families who struggle to put food on the table, bread is a necessity and they are hurt the most by Canada Bread’s corporate greed.

Since the federal government is reimbursing me for the carbon tax, will it now compensate me and all Canadians who overpaid for bread? Low-income families would certainly benefit. I didn’t ask for the Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP) cheque I received recently, but I am asking to be reimbursed (via the fine) by Canada Bread, who was gouging me for years.

Ken Davis Markham, Ont.

Election call

Re “Ignorance is no defence, even in Ottawa” (Editorial, June 22): It is really hard to believe that we Canadians are still being governed by a weak, inefficient, incompetent and untrustworthy Liberal “minority” government. The government is indeed broken, and Canadians deserve to have their say. The solution? A summer election. Until now, especially with the Chinese interference that touched Canadian lives, the blame rests firmly on the shoulders of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. He, and he alone, has the ability to throw down the gauntlet and move us in that direction. Sure, a summer federal election will cost money and disrupt the summer plans of our members of Parliament. But the election costs will pale in comparison with the millions and millions of dollars now being spent on inquiries, cover-ups or who knows what.

Richard Chadwick Halton Hills Ont.

Gas vs. electricity

Re “Climate fight enters kitchens as restaurants ponder switch from gas stoves to induction cooktops” (June 22): Both sides of this issue are claiming the environmental high ground, while the nuance has been lost. During the ice storm in Toronto over Christmas a decade ago, when we lost power for five days in sub-zero temperatures, only our gas range, fireplace and wood-burning fireplace allowed my family to survive in our home and prevented our plumbing pipes from bursting. At this point, we don’t have a viable alternative to completely eliminate gas. Until that time, banning gas appliances would be premature and could ultimately cost lives.

Humans, on this issue, as on many others of our own making, are between a rock and a hard place.

Robin Siegerman Guelph, Ont.

History lesson

Re “Deputy minister left government weeks after Indigenous group privately called for his resignation, documents show” (June 20): If Timothy Sargent had known a little more about Canada’s historical treatment of Indigenous people, he might not have sent the e-mail that cost him his job.

Back in the day, his former department used to issue two classes of fishing licences. Indigenous fishermen typically got licences tied to one of the small canneries along the B.C. coast. Non-Indigenous fishermen’s licences were usually not restricted in that way. With the advent of refrigerated ships, fish companies consolidated cannery operations, the small canneries closed and the tied licences became worthless.

It seems fair to say that the combined effect was a “deliberate exclusion of Indigenous people from sharing the wealth of our country.”

Richard Butler Victoria, B.C.

Seriously? Tim Sargent thinks Indigenous peoples’ description of colonialism is a “gross misreading of history?” Methinks deputy minister candidates should have to pass a history test before having the privilege to become a deputy minister.

Erin Scullion Ottawa

On transit

Re “Without government funding and a reliance on fare revenue, TTC faces potential ‘transit death spiral’” (June 21): As a pedestrian, cyclist and driver for over 50 years and especially a lover of the concept of public transportation, I believe the Toronto Transit Commission, as it stands, is fast becoming a nightmare due to constant underfunding.

Do we honestly think that building more roads – hence more cars and more congestion – will solve anything? The only solution is properly funding public transit. Cities really are for people, not cars.

Alan Trufal Toronto

Slam on the brakes

Re “Your next EV could be made from metals extracted from the seabed – a potential environmental disaster” (Opinion, June 17): I very much appreciate Eric Reguly’s recent columns outlining the downside of the push for electric cars. We refuse to understand that there is no free lunch. Every alternative to fossil fuels brings consequences, whether it is increasing the highway network thus destroying land that could see better uses, seabed mining, or birds and bats killed by wind turbines. We must cut back on consumption. I’d much rather see $13-billion go to public transit than to a plant to manufacture batteries for personal cars. We need to stop building infrastructure for individuals.

Vicki Metcalfe Victoria

Save our souls

For all of us the story of the lost Titan submersible has been a harrowing thing to watch. It serves as a bell-ringing metaphor for our times: mankind trying to co-exist with nature. The clock ticking, our oxygen running low and each of us wondering: Is it hope against hope? Or, just maybe, if enough people from all over the world come racing, do something urgent, something good, we just might save ourselves. And nature.

Rob Kerr Guelph, Ont.

Game, set, match

Re “Tennis love” (Letters, June 21): In 2004, my husband and I were the lucky purchasers of Tennis Canada’s two allotted seats at the Wimbledon men’s final between Roger Federer and Andy Roddick. I agree with a letter writer’s assessment of Mr. Federer’s style as elegant. It was – and so much more, as the master demonstrated brilliance and self control at their highest to claim his second Wimbledon title.

Seeing Mr. Federer claim victory was one of the most memorable experiences of my life.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com