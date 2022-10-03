Shoppers at the Toronto Eaton Centre on July 18.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Plot hole

Re EU Vows Retaliation For Pipeline Explosions As Russia Denies Involvement (Sept. 29): There are reports of Russian submarines near the location and time of three pipeline explosions in the Baltic Sea. NATO and the European Union suspect sabotage, but who knows? Accidents happen.

It seems needlessly provocative to threaten retaliation. NATO and the EU need only point out that Russian submarines (expensive, nice ones) have a right to be anywhere on the high seas. It would be a shame if accidents happened to three of them.

Roger Doyle Victoria

Oil well

Re Invest For The Future Of Oil Today (Editorial, Sept. 29): Norway’s state-owned Equinor (formerly Statoil) was formed in 1972. Apparently it is responsible for 70 per cent of Norwegian oil and gas production and is 67 per cent publicly owned. Industry profit has funded Norway’s enviable social programs, and there is a lot more that could be said about this.

Suffice it to say, if the Canadian public had as much say in Canada’s oil and gas industry, I might trust it more. Except for the ill-advised ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline, our industry is in the hands of private individuals motivated to enrich themselves and their investors.

This is a big difference between us and Norway.

Val Endicott Toronto

Go west

Re If Jason Kenney Calls, Think Twice Before Answering (Sept. 28): Columnist Gary Mason highlights Alberta’s “reputation problem” (”the province lacks vibrancy and diversity”) and the looming rise to potential premiership of Danielle Smith. He wonders “why anyone would move to the province with so much uncertainty looming.”

Yet, for some reason, 2022 has so far seen an influx of more than 15,000 newcomers to Alberta, the highest number in Canada. Many of these folks came from Ontario, which seems to suggest that not enough Ontarians are keeping themselves informed by reading The Globe and Mail.

Herb Schultz Edmonton

Cut it out

Re Does Your Fiscal Policy Know It’s 2022? (Editorial, Sept. 28): The United States, not having a value-added tax, can only raise rates to curb demand. But Canada, even though suffering from two departments trying to control the economy (Finance and the Bank of Canada), has a better way to curb demand, which can be finely tuned without raising rates on borrowers.

Canada could raise the GST in increments, which also increases the budget surplus. Win-win. But it would require thoughtful governance, which seems sorely lacking here.

Kathleen McCroskey Surrey, B.C.

Re British PM Defends Tax Policies Amid Criticism (Sept. 30): I have a simple question for all those who oppose tax cuts: Who exerts greater care and attention, and spends money most effectively? Ourselves or somebody in government?

John Budreski Vancouver

Re Liz Truss’s Tax-slashing Mini-budget May Not Be As Crazy As It Seems (Sept. 28): I am sticking with Warren Buffett, who in 2011 said: “I have worked with investors for 60 years and I have yet to see anyone – not even when capital gains rates were 39.9 per cent in 1976-77 – shy away from a sensible investment because of the tax rate on the potential gain. People invest to make money, and potential taxes have never scared them off.”

Joseph Polito Toronto

Crisis point

Re Getting The Phone Call No Parent Wants To Receive (Sept. 30): I’m pleased to hear of Jordan Mason’s successful outcome after cancer treatment. It is a tribute to our doctors, nurses and medical staff who provide outstanding care every day to citizens across our great country. My thanks to them all.

I am reminded of when, as a young man, I moved to Ontario in 1979. I paid $708 per year for OHIP premiums. Today, more than 40 years later, I pay $750. In real terms, I pay less (I earn much more, too) and funds are just as likely to go to handouts as they are to hospitals. The results are there for all to see.

It seems past time for a dedicated health care levy. If we want a properly functioning health care system in this country, we will have to pay for it.

Andrew Baker Burlington, Ont.

Re B.C.’s Cancer Care Marked By Long Wait Times, Staff Shortages (Sept. 23): The concerns raised ring true to what we are hearing from people affected by cancer.

While the pandemic has exacerbated the situation, we knew that people were falling through the cracks before COVID-19 and our health care system was ill-equipped for the future needs of cancer care. The data reflect this.

There should be concerted efforts across all governments to improve cancer care through more dollars for health care, addressing inequities of access, cleaning up pandemic backlogs, investing in cancer prevention and better data transparency so we can make informed decisions. There should be better support for health care workers, something the B.C. government announced they will be tackling through a 70-point strategy.

We know cancer care should be a priority. And as British Columbians affected by cancer know, every moment matters. The time to act is now.

Andrea Seale CEO, Canadian Cancer Society; Vancouver

Re Province Rolls Out Plan To Aid Health System (Sept. 30): While I’m cautiously encouraged by British Columbia’s plan to attract, train and retain new health care professionals, I wonder where they will live.

The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is more than $2,500 (In Vancouver, The Rental Crisis Worsens – Real Estate, Sept. 30). If people can’t afford to live here, why would they want to work here?

These problems go hand in hand.

Diane Sewell Vancouver

Nowhere do I read about a key problem in the recruitment and retention of family practitioners and nurses: inadequate pay.

If the government begins to pay us skilled professionals enough to comfortably cover the cost of living in one of the most expensive provinces, and demonstrate that it values our services, existing and new family practitioners and nurses would continue in and join the ranks, thereby reducing staff shortages, burnout and wait times – in short order, not at some distant date.

Blanka Jurenka MD, North Vancouver

Home in

Re Behind The Play (Letters, Sept. 30): I was relieved to learn that “home plate lady” is alive and well. For us television watchers, she’s often more interesting than the Blue Jays or even the commentators.

But now I need to know: Who is she?

Ian Thompson Halifax

