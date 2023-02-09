A solar farm near Kapuskasing, Ont.Colin Perkel /The Canadian Press

Better spent

Re “The rise of the Department of McKinsey” (Editorial, Feb. 3): So the federal government spent $22.2-billion on outsourcing in one year. The usual reasons (or excuses) for outsourcing is that we don’t have expertise in the federal service to do the work.

How many personnel could our government hire with that kind of money? Simple arithmetic shows that we could hire thousands upon thousands to increase and strengthen our public service.

What is preventing us from doing just that?

Ted Ho Toronto

Re “Minister asks Procurement Ombudsman to conduct independent review of McKinsey outsourcing” (Feb. 7): The most prevalent driver of outsourcing is probably the shifting of possible blame, from persons responsible for decision making to outside entities asked to follow courses of action that may end up going sideways. I find it is an all-too-common scenario both in government and the private sector.

While the shirking of responsibility seems a sign of our times, outside advice can be helpful and even necessary, particularly if it involves expertise outside the normal business of an organization.

The hiring of consultants nevertheless should be subject to a rigorous examination of motive, as well as need.

Hal Hartmann West Vancouver

Better to give …

Last week, The Globe and Mail opined that “a call for telecom competition rings for the CRTC’s new boss.” (Editorial, Feb. 1)

This week, I received my happy response: “As a valued Telus customer,” my bill will increase $3 per month.

Such a gift.

Peter McKenzie-Brown Calgary

Industry standard

Re “Canada’s cleantech economy suffering from too many recommendations, not enough action” (Report on Business, Feb. 2): “Certainly, interprovincial trade barriers and lengthy and complicated regulatory processes for major infrastructure projects are age-old sticking points.” Is it any surprise that Canadian or foreign companies, having had direct experience or heard anecdotal evidence, would try elsewhere to invest?

One would think that a potential market of more than 39 million people provides some incentive. But Canada is really 13 markets, many of which are too piddly to warrant investment. Interprovincial battling serves as further disincentive. Who would want to make a biotechnology investment, for example, with the current wrangling over health care?

All levels of government should deal with interprovincial trade barriers. Provide incentive to not only Canadian companies, but international ones. Additionally, there might even be some productivity gains.

Brian Yawney Toronto

Re “U.S. is seizing the moment on chips and semiconductors – why can’t Canada?” (Report on Business, Feb. 2): In the 1970s and 1980s, Canada was a leader in semiconductors with Microsystems International, Nortel, Mitel, Mosaid and Chipworks. It was a vibrant ecosystem, but the country didn’t keep up with capital investment.

Having said that, Canada still has success stories. Teledyne is a leading fabricator of electromechanical sensors based on semiconductor technology. The Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre is recognized as a world leader in specialty semiconductors.

Government does have a strategy, as witnessed by the $90-million CPFC expansion and other projects soon to be launched. And one of the linchpins to the strategy is our organization, which provides design training, tools and fabrication services to 10,000 researchers across 70 postsecondary institutions.

Our challenge is to build on our successes and take the lead in areas where we can establish global leadership for Canada, without competing on cost or capital.

Gord Harling President, CMC Microsystems Montreal

Forest for the trees

Re “Climate-minded electrical companies look to improve their weakest link: the wooden utility pole” (Feb. 8): Perhaps it is time to replace wooden utility poles with more environmentally friendly and weather-resistant composite poles.

Reporter Matthew McClearn suggests we take a look outside and observe what was once a “majestic Douglas fir, cedar or pine.” Now a utility pole, a forest tree no more.

Cheryl Hanniman Ottawa

Second calling

Re “With a little creativity, old churches and synagogues can find new life” (Feb. 6): Rabbi Julia Appel beautifully captures the opportunities for congregations of all faiths to view declining memberships as chances to revision their futures with courage and creativity.

Habitat Canada is working with several congregations wanting to create affordable housing on their land, sometimes maintaining a building or simply dedicating the whole site to affordable housing.

These thoughtful congregations are actively discerning how best to live their faiths in a shifting culture and reimagine their houses of worship as a new kind of “third place,” to use sociologist Ray Oldenburg’s famous description: not public nor private and neither home nor workplace, but spaces where people can gather to support civil society, civic engagement and a sense of place.

These conversations are hopeful and in marked contrast to most real estate conversations, either dominated by talk of appreciation or social crisis, but seldom offering a way forward.

Michele McMaster Vice-president, housing and community strategy, Habitat for Humanity Canada Toronto

Religious institutions can work with municipal governments to provide underused spaces for affordable housing. These institutions presumably have moral imperatives to help the homeless, so this can occur right in their own backyards.

I also believe that more citizens will then return to these places of worship, offering their charitable time and financial contributions. It’s a win-win.

Ruth Goldman Toronto

Places of worship could boldly lead now while awaiting their revivals.

By opening halls and gathering areas, under some medial oversight, and outfitting them with portable kitchens or food trucks, sanitation stations and lodging, churches could heed calls to provide temporary safe housing.

Marian Kingsmill Hamilton

Many synagogues in Toronto’s old Jewish neighbourhoods did indeed close after the wave of suburbanization that occurred following the Second World War. One that hung on, barely, was my own synagogue, the First Narayever Congregation.

The congregation was on the verge of closing in the 1980s because of shrinking membership, but survived by daringly transforming itself from an Orthodox community into one that is egalitarian in its religious practice, meaning that women and men could sit together and have equal roles in leading worship.

The congregation grew, and we recently celebrated our reopening after three years of major renovations to our heritage building, making it accessible for those with disabilities, providing more usable spaces for youth and adding an array of solar panels on our roof.

We are looking to the future and helping to “write the next chapter of faith spaces in our neighbourhoods.”

Edward Elkin Rabbi Toronto

