The Arrow electric vehicle is unveiled at the 2023 Toronto International Auto Show, in Toronto, on Feb. 16.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Pointed

Re “Project Arrow, the first all-Canadian electric vehicle, makes its domestic debut” (Report on Business, Feb. 17): Interesting choice of a name. Hopefully, history will not repeat itself.

Al Cochrane Vancouver

About to break

Re “Canada isn’t broken, but Canadians are at the breaking point” (Editorial, Feb. 16): I am not one to stick my head in the sand, but Canadians are not “at the breaking point.”

My water, electricity and gas are reliable and consistent. My garbage is picked up like clockwork. My kids had excellent public and postsecondary education. Stores remain well stocked and we grow a huge percentage of our own food.

Our police and judiciary are not corrupt. Roads are kept relatively clean. Our cities look to the future by improving infrastructure.

The health system needs work, but it has always been there for my family. Our passport is highly prized in the world, but we need immigrants and the plan is lacking.

Canada is a great place to live. All we need are politicians with courage and real vision, like former Ontario premier Bill Davis.

That, I believe, is where we are truly broken.

John Brady Toronto

Yes, interest rates are high. Inflation is also high. So are opioid use and stresses on health care. But it is nonsense to me to suggest that these stressors are unique to Canada, let alone meaning that Canadians are “at the breaking point.”

Every country comparable to Canada faces these same problems to some extent or another. Is the whole world broken? I find the term “broken” has become another cliché employed by fear-mongering politicians and commentators who stir up fear and anger for their own cynical ends.

Pierre Poilievre sarcastically says Justin Trudeau told us “that better was always possible.” He seems to think this is the wrong message for Canadians. One hopes that his “solutions” to the social and economic problems we face are not quite as simplistic as his analysis.

Nancy Bjerring London, Ont.

Time’s up

Re “Scotland’s leader Nicola Sturgeon to resign amid series of political setbacks” (Feb. 16): Nicola Sturgeon’s gracious and very human resignation speech showed she has it about right: After eight years, or two U.S. presidential terms, leaders tend to run out of ideas and steam.

Over to Justin Trudeau.

Richard Stubbs Toronto

Patterns of behaviour

Re “OPP Commissioner calls for more restrictive bail procedures in Canada, after killing of constable” and “Man convicted in brutal murder of Indigenous woman receives day parole” (Feb. 16): I am not surprised that the public has increasingly less faith in our justice system when one considers the facts in these cases.

The accused in Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala’s killing was again out on bail, and had breached the terms of that bail – yet he was still out on the street in spite of being a repeat violent offender. Elsewhere, a convicted murderer was given day parole despite the fact that his case management team in prison “was not supportive of day parole because he was a high risk for violent reoffending.”

I find these illogical and dangerous decisions further undermine the public’s confidence in the justice system to protect us from violent offenders. One of the best predictors of someone’s future behaviour is their pattern of past behaviour; yet our justice system disregards this and repeatedly releases violent offenders to victimize even more people.

Elaine Arnusch Regina

Slow growth

Re “TD’s Beata Caranci sees soft landing for Canadian economy, but a long stay on the tarmac” (Report on Business, Feb. 13): Toronto-Dominion Bank predicts the Canadian economy will grow by 0.7 per cent in 2023 and by 0.4 per cent in 2024. Even if these figures are inflation-adjusted, they should not be thought of as indicating any real economic advance.

Growth of 0.7 per cent is certainly meaningful in a country such as Japan, where population is shrinking about 0.5 per cent a year. But in a country such as Canada, where population is growing at about 1 per cent a year, anything less than equal annual “growth” is, on a per-capita basis, real economic decline.

We should always be looking at per-capita GDP, not just the raw number.

Don LePan Nanaimo, B.C.

Carbon crunching

Re “B.C.’s Carbon Engineering is seeing its dream take shape in Texas. Can Canada compete?” and “Canada Infrastructure Bank finds its groove with battery storage project” (Report on Business, Feb. 14): The B.C. carbon-capture story tells us about a US$1.1-billion project to pull carbon from the air equivalent to taking 217,000 cars off the road. That is more than $5,000 for capital costs per car removed.

The Oneida Energy Storage story describes an $800-million project which will be equivalent to taking 40,000 cars off the road. That is more than $20,000 per car for startup costs.

Big industrial solutions tell us about the greenhouse-gas-related external costs of travelling by car, never mind the cost of public infrastructure required to support car travel.

Let’s try spending that kind of money to incentivize families with multiple cars to make do with fewer. It would be more viable, healthier, better for the environment, better for cities and better for family finances at a time when many are struggling to pay the bills.

Charles Feaver Winnipeg

Re “What will B.C. do with its surging carbon-tax revenues?” (Editorial, Feb. 15): By contrasting British Columbia’s emissions increase of 1.5 per cent to Ontario’s emissions reduction of 19 per cent between 2005 and 2019, it is implied that Ontario’s carbon performance is improving. But a closer look at Ontario’s emissions reveals a different story.

Between 2005 and 2015, Ontario’s emissions dropped as a result of phasing out coal-generated electricity. But in the period since then, the province’s annual emissions have primarily plateaued compared to 2015, and in 2018 and 2019 they even increased.

So neither province is taking sufficient action to reduce emissions to prevent catastrophic climate change.

Ian Lipton president, The Carbon Accounting Company; Toronto

Me, myself and I

Re “I talk to myself. A lot. Is that weird?” (First Person, Feb. 16): A man is sitting at the breakfast table, reading the morning paper, while his wife drinks her morning coffee.

He says, “Says here that it’s okay to talk to yourself.”

To which she replies, “Well, I don’t know about that.”

To which he responds, “Well, I wasn’t talking to you!”

Nelson Smith Toronto

