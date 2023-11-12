Open this photo in gallery: PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: THE GLOBE AND MAIL. SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

Get up again

Re “The country is falling apart. Why is the federal government so hesitant to act?” (Opinion, Nov. 4): Columnist Andrew Coyne cries out for a reformed Parliament. But what about the need for a reformed Senate, the most obvious tool for addressing regional grievances?

The original purpose of the Senate was to be a force for national unity. As George Brown said, “On no other condition” – agreement on the Senate – “could we have advanced a step.”

It is interesting to note that one of the first actions the British Labour Party promises to take, if elected, is to reform the House of Lords. At a time when Britain is beset by the forces of separatism and economic problems, Labour seems to recognize that reforming its bicameral system is not a distraction from other social problems, but a way of solving them.

Gary William O’Brien Former clerk of the Senate Ottawa

Canada’s founding fathers watched the U.S. federation almost destroy itself in the Civil War, then designed a structure with a stronger central government and lesser provincial rights for a more stable democracy.

If Andrew Coyne is right, we have forgotten this. We had best remember it soon, or we risk squandering the product of their wisdom: the peace, order and good government we have hitherto enjoyed.

Chris Stoate Oakville, Ont.

Andrew Coyne’s column, combined with the book review of John Ibbitson’s latest book, The Duel, fills me with immense sadness (”The Duel is a great guide to understanding both Canada’s past and present” – Nov. 4). So much of it rings true: Canada is drifting apart.

I am an old “new Canadian” having survived the Second World War and have explored vast tracts of this immense land. But the Canada of 1956, when I, as a callow teenager, joined the Canadian Forces Naval Reserve is vastly different from that of today. Then it was a country, now it is a loose assemblage of provinces, each and every one pursuing a “beggar my neighbour” policy driven by the next election and oblivious to what happens beyond Canada’s borders.

Alberta, having succeeded in browbeating the federal government to push through, coute que coute, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is now pursuing its sovereignty policy, blithely assuming that British Columbia will blindly shoulder the negative effects of increased crude oil and the conflicts this creates with its Indigenous population.

There are global changes under way that are truly alarming – from climate change to vast distressed global population movements, and the disruption of an enormous, ruthless and powerful new player in the Far East, China, coping with its own internal contradictions. And I have not mentioned the powder keg to the south.

These all swamp the petty considerations of provincial premiers and provincial electorates. Change in Canada is inevitable, but the only question is whether it will be imposed by external events or embraced in a timely way by Canadians. The latter demands vision.

Boudewyn van Oort Victoria

Well, to be fair to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and aide Katie Telford, managing a country this size is a challenge for two people.

Craig Sims Kingston

Don’t forget King

Re “Diefenbaker and Pearson gave us the Canada that polarization could tear down” (Opinion, Oct. 7). John Ibbitson provides a convincing contrast between today’s polarizing politics and the quieter approach of Canada’s postwar politicians, despite the bitterness of their disagreements.

However, the claim that Canada owes its modern framework to Lester Pearson and John Diefenbaker ignores the extraordinary role played by William Lyon Mackenzie King. I recommend a recently published book by my colleague Neville Thompson (The Third Man: Churchill, Roosevelt, Mackenzie King, and the Untold Friendships that Won WWII), which uses King’s voluminous diaries to give a new perspective on the relationship between Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt.

King defended Canada’s independence against Churchill’s imperialism and he broadened Roosevelt’s somewhat narrow view of world leadership. King promoted establishment of the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He led Canada to extraordinary prosperity after the Depression so that it was the largest per-capita financial donor to the war effort and to postwar reconstruction. An early believer in state sponsored social safety, he influenced developments in Britain and later in Canada, as outlined by Mr. Ibbitson. Canada’s standing in world affairs reached its pinnacle during his tenure and it should remain an aspirational model for future leaders.

Vivian McAlister Professor, University of Western Ontario London, Ont.

Middle-class poor

Re “Is a $100,000 salary enough for a comfortable life anymore?” (Report on Business, Nov. 4): A $100,000 annual salary covers the costs of a one-bedroom apartment, without a lot left over for savings, vacations or car payments. Buying a one-bedroom apartment is not an option. This is the reality of living in Vancouver or Toronto.

Annual pay of $100,000 places a person in the top 11 per cent of earnings in the country. This figure is roughly 50 per cent higher than the average salary in Canada. What is left after income taxes and mandatory deductions is in the range of $75,000. For a Vancouver or Toronto resident, roughly half of after-tax income would be spent on rent.

What does it take to earn $100,000 a year? The average professional accountant or lawyer, several years after completing their designations, can expect to earn somewhat more. This entails completing an undergraduate degree, years of professional education, successful completion of professional exams, and fulfilling work experience requirements. A top of scale full-time postsecondary instructor, a police officer or firefighter, after years of seniority, likely earns in that range. College and university sessional lecturers earn considerably less.

The real issue is the cost of accomodations in large Canadian cities relative to what people can realistically expect to earn.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

In my first job after university, I was paid $11,400 a year. My wife and I were able to live modestly, but comfortably in Ontario on this salary, renting a house, owning a car, taking annual holidays in Canada, and so on. Using a Consumer Price Index-based inflation calculator, $11,400 translates to about $85,000 in 2023 dollars. If people cannot get by on $100,000, then perhaps an adjustment in lifestyle expectations regarding what’s “comfortable” is needed.

Alan Ball New Westminster B.C.

