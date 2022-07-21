The Nord Stream gas pipeline in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, on Nov. 8, 2011.JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Canadian position

Re Decision On Russian Turbines May Mark Turning Point On Ukraine, Hillier Warns (July 20): Canada was stuck between a rock and hard place. In the end, we helped an ally.

An incidental benefit: Canada has removed any plausible excuse for a reduction in flows of Russian gas to Europe. If, as seems probable, cuts continue, its political motivation will now be clearer.

Richard Harris Hamilton

So Chrystia Freeland wants to kick Russia out of the G20. How about starting at home and sending Russian embassy officials packing?

Martin Pick Cavan, Ont.

Justin Trudeau does not want to hurt natural-gas consumers in Germany.

Why the concern? He doesn’t seem to show much concern for natural-gas consumers in Canada.

Peter Badenoch Windsor, Ont.

Emotional visit

Re Indigenous Groups Fear Many Residential School Survivors Won’t Be Able To Attend Papal Visit (July 18): I expect the papal visit will result in both dissatisfaction and gratification.

Dissatisfaction among those setting conditions, including closure for abuse victims and prosecution of perpetrators, restoration of artifacts, renunciation of colonial doctrines, resolution of treaty disputes and complete remuneration. I expect these to be addressed, but regrettably not sufficiently. Those seething for castigation, papal prostration and the wearing of “sack and ashes” will likely never be satisfied.

Gratification among those celebrating a long sought-after apology and contrition from this particular pontiff who has been an advocate for Indigenous peoples and others on the periphery; who consistently speaks of the power of grace, mercy, repentance, forgiveness, unconditional and non-judgmental love; who stands in stark contrast to politicians, pundits and prelates.

A time to tear and a time to mend (Ecclesiastes 3:7).

John Ryall Toronto

Pre-emptive measures

Re The Spouse Of The Nova Scotia Shooter Was Another One Of His Victims (July 20): Lisa Banfield’s testimony reads like a terrible event unfolding in slow motion that one feels powerless to do anything about. The only difference is something could have been done by many people, including law enforcement.

To me, the real tragedy is not how the RCMP managed the 13-hour rampage, but that, according to Ms. Banfield, they had ample warning beforehand to prevent it. How many assaults (with witnesses) does it take to result in a thorough investigation to discover that the gunman was a danger to society?

Charging him would have lead to the confiscation of weapons and sent him to jail.

Mark Spurr Toronto

More, not less

Re Antitrust Watchdog Should Just Say No To Rogers And Shaw Merger (Report on Business, July 13): The last such merger, between Bell and Manitoba Telecom Services in 2017, was approved and we can see the results: elimination of an established regional telecommunications provider and higher costs for Manitoba consumers.

What about the Competition Bureau’s remedy of selling MTS subscribers to Xplornet? Xplore Mobile has announced it is closing down. We’ve seen this show before and we know how it ends.

This deal does not look to benefit Canadians unless they are Rogers or Shaw shareholders. We should have more competition, not less.

Tim Ingram Calgary

Less is more

Re More Money Should Mean More Responsibility (July 13): Columnist Andrew Coyne makes the sensible argument that a transfer of tax points to the provinces would improve accountability. It might also deter the federal government from encroaching further into areas of provincial jurisdiction such as housing, daycare, dental care and pharmacare.

Optimistically, with fewer resources at its disposal, a tax point transfer could motivate the federal government to improve services for which it is responsible, such as ensuring airports function smoothly, providing passports, reducing immigration delays, keeping telecommunications systems secure and functional and improving government project management and oversight (i.e. military procurement and the Phoenix pay system).

Constance Smith Victoria

Crisis management

Re Canada Has A Primary-care Crisis. Taking These Three Steps Can Solve It (Opinion, July 16): Primary care is the foundation of health care. All system components rely on its continued effectiveness. Millions of Canadians are without a family doctor. Interest in this vocation is in peril.

During my term as president of the Ontario College of Family Physicians, we instituted family health networks with capitation funding, electronic medical records and increased accountability. These networks became the predecessor of family health teams with robust engagement of many care providers, including nurse practitioners.

We were turning the corner. Medical students were showing increased interest in family medicine. Alas, the Ontario government realized that such teams were expensive, drastically reducing their availability to new graduates. Medical students are concerned that this capitation payment and team system will be unavailable in family medicine.

There should be firm commitments that family health teams will be a major recipient of any increased funding, allowing new graduates to participate in additional teams.

Val Rachlis MD, Toronto

Kingston boasts a teaching medical centre. Yet I will wait several years for access to a doctor because I am new to the area.

If Kingston can’t attract doctors to a wonderful city on water, it must be a structural issue. It seems the age of the solo practitioner is gone. Managerial issues take up way too much of a doctor’s time.

Dentistry has resolved much of those barriers with a for-profit model, wherein dentists do what they do best for fair remuneration, then go home.

If a city sets up such a model for doctors, perhaps even a non-profit one, I believe they will come – and they will have more time for us.

Rob Graham Kingston

Canadian health care is failing. What will provoke change?

The economist Albert Hirschman wrote an influential book in 1970 entitled Exit, Voice, and Loyalty: Responses to Decline in Firms, Organizations and States. Voice should be an obvious option, but I hear no major political party offering a clear alternative. Maybe the unfolding disaster will provoke more voice, although Canadians are extremely loyal to the current health care system.

Exit is the other option. An increasing number of Canadians opt to pay for medical services in other countries. But this is unlikely to provoke real change when there is no cost for the system. While corporations might be concerned about customer losses, the Canadian state knows we are coming home to pay taxes.

We can check out, but we can never leave.

Mark Wolfgram Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com