Bad bet

Re “The mood was bleak in 2023, but fret not – we’ve been here before” (Opinion, Dec. 30): I would argue that we’ve never been here before.

I can’t think of any time when humanity was so close to either becoming extinct or devolving thousands of years. Meanwhile our leaders carve out exemptions to win votes, come up with silly slogans such as “axe the tax” or claim they don’t have to follow federal laws.

I am not aware of any political leader doing anything constructive. If someone wanted to bet that we would end up extinct or living a Mad Max reality, I would pray they were wrong – but I don’t think I’d take the bet.

Jim Bertram Toronto

Honourable mention?

Re “Beverley McLachlin is dishonouring her own remarkable legacy” (Jan. 2): I think it’s time various Canadian institutions that have honoured Beverley McLachlin revisit those decisions.

The good judge is a Companion of the Order of Canada. How can that continue? She’s the recipient of more than 35 honorary degrees, including one from my neighbour, the University of Victoria. That should be rescinded.

At the very least, these institutions should be having serious conversations with the judge.

Gordin Warner Victoria

Show support

Re “The armchair generals saying Ukraine should give up some territory are wrong” (Opinion, Dec. 30): The faltering of Western military support for Ukraine, at a juncture when the opposite is needed, deeply troubles me.

Vladimir Putin will likely not relent, diplomatic efforts will not succeed and peace will not come unless he is convinced that support for Ukraine is strong and unwavering. I see no other sensible way forward.

This war is, in effect, our war, too. I believe it is vital that our government maximize military aid to Ukraine and encourage our allies to do likewise. Private citizens, enterprises and non-governmental organizations should make humanitarian aid a priority.

Not only for the people of Ukraine but for global security and, ultimately, for ourselves.

Tom Best Saskatoon

Hand in hand

Re “Size of federal public service swells to record high, according to report” (Jan. 2): I am becoming increasingly suspicious of bureaucrats, government and private companies. That being said, we are aware that Canada’s population is also “swelling.”

One should expect the size of government to keep pace with the size of the population it serves, no?

Arthur Petch Ottawa

Drive? Train?

Re “EV range: Why more isn’t better” (Report on Business, Jan. 1): “Statistics Canada reports that the average commuting distance for 93 per cent of car commuters is just eight kilometres each way.” So why are we talking about cars at all?

Anyone in reasonable health should be able to ride that far on a bike. Electric bikes make rides of 20 to 30 km within the capability of most. Electric cargo bikes can carry phenomenal loads.

Instead of pouring money into electric vehicle plants, we should be doing more to encourage people to bike. $1- or $2-billion for bike infrastructure would do more for the environment, not to mention people’s health, than heavy, resource-gluttonous EVs ever could.

Ed Janicki Victoria

Regardless of whether all vehicle sales will be electric by 2035, producing new cars has a significant impact on the environment in manufacturing and usage. The solution, then, is not to make everyone buy new cars, but have them buy fewer of them.

There should be more focus on alternatives to driving. We should have more investment in public transit and intercity rail, so more people can take a bus or train instead of a car. Governments should also build more bike lanes and subsidize micro-mobility vehicles such as electric bikes, so that people have more lightweight and affordable ways to get around.

This would be far more beneficial than swapping fuel sources. It would reduce wear on roads, make fatal crashes less likely and improve traffic for people who still need or want to drive a car.

Yagya Parihar Edmonton

Alternate arrangements

Re “What Paris can teach us about taking back public space from cars” (Jan. 2): Paris has also banned the use of electric scooters on its streets. They are considered too dangerous, since many riders do not comply with the rules of usage.

Yet in Ottawa, the city has welcomed e-scooters with open arms, arguing they are a legitimate form of transportation. Anyone can rent one, but they are not licensed and enforcement of the supposed rules seems non-existent.

I think they are really just dangerous toys.

John Arbuckle Ottawa

What can Paris, and numerous other cities, teach us about taking back public space from cars? Unless there is extensive and accessible public transportation, there is likely going to be automotive gridlock.

We cannot discourage people from driving by providing only bicycles as the alternative. There are too many people who, for various reasons, cannot bike. Before we give up even more car lanes for bicycle lanes that are often underutilized (other than in the core of a city), strong consideration should be given to express bus lanes on most major roads.

Only when drivers in gridlock watch buses fly past them would they switch to public transit.

Arthur Vanek Toronto

With child

Re “Should I take the kids to Europe? Yes!” (Jan. 3): In 1977, I spent five weeks in London and Vienna with our barely seven-year-old eldest child.

Peter was an excellent traveller as he was extremely sociable and not shy. Besides visiting places that I would never have discovered otherwise, such as the safety village in Vienna where Peter got to drive a miniature car, I became familiar with every playground in both cities.

Peter continued to explore the world with his own family, and has passed on that curiosity: Our grandson just spent a solo month in Japan.

Katharina Czerny Ottawa

The breaks

Re “Falling out of the world juniors should focus minds in the hockey establishment” (Sports, Jan. 3): Hockey can be a game of lucky bounces and Canada was stung.

Nothing should detract from the fact they wore the maple leaf proudly and fans, like myself, will continue to follow their careers and cheer them on. I salute their good sportsmanship.

Go Canada go!

Kevin Tibbles Chicago

