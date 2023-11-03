Open this photo in gallery: The electric battery of a Tesla Model S P85 charges at a Toronto dealership.Matthew Sherwood

What to believe?

Re “Doug Ford denies involvement in municipal land decisions” (Nov. 1): Yet again I read that a politician is denying knowledge of a particular decision. This happens with depressing regularity.

In these cases, I am often torn between frustration and amusement. I see two possibilities: Either a politician knew about the decision, which makes them corrupt, or they didn’t know about the decision, which makes them incompetent. I suppose that incompetent is better than corrupt, but neither one is something I particularly want to vote for.

A leader should be responsible for the decisions that come out of their office, whether they knew about them or not. It should be their responsibility to know what goes on in their office.

I do not believe that “I didn’t know” should cut a politician in question any slack.

Jeff Breukelman Richmond Hill, Ont.

Helping hand

Re “With thanks” (Letters, Oct. 27): Alberta has contributed significantly to Canadian prosperity, but let’s remember that Canada also helped to build Alberta.

The first federal government, financed by bankers in Montreal, built the railroad which connected the Prairies to the oceans. Sir Wilfred Laurier drafted immigration and resettlement policies that populated the Prairies with Europeans and Eastern Canadians. Scientists at the Experimental Farm in Ottawa developed the frost-resistant and early maturing strain of wheat which made the Prairies one of the world’s great grain producers.

To a letter-writer who believes that “the rest of the country doesn’t deserve Alberta,” I would counter that Alberta wouldn’t exist without the rest of Canada.

Jeremy Klein Ottawa

Canadian way

Re “Untangling the great policy mess of Canada’s innovation problem” (Report on Business, Oct. 28): “Why isn’t Canada an economic giant?” Good question, and one that has taken me many decades to understand.

Canadians wear humility like the ultimate virtue. We don’t support entrepreneurs in any consistent way, and what gets us really excited is the opening of a branch plant from some international success. We can run a mean warehouse.

And if by twist of circumstance we find ourselves first in line, we usually shoot ourselves in the foot. The best example I can find is the debacle, tragedy and comedy called the Avro Arrow. We couldn’t be anything but deferential to the elephant next door, who wanted us to quash our brilliance so they could control and sell us their inferior stuff.

Let’s hear it from the armchair psychologists about Canada’s relentless mentality of always colouring in the lines drawn by others.

Ronald Kelly Surrey, B.C.

Come clean

Re “Former environment minister Catherine McKenna urges Trudeau to reverse carbon price exemption” (Nov. 2): Carbon pricing is a useful tool for fighting climate change. A pity that it’s in trouble.

The policy assumes that consumers are informed decision-makers with access to affordable and practical low-carbon alternatives. The reality is that many Canadians are poorly informed about the costs and benefits of carbon pricing. Everyone sees the tax side of the equation, but far fewer see the rebates and savings opportunities.

It also remains a fact that many low-carbon alternatives – electric cars, heat pumps, high-frequency mass transit, to name a few – remain unaffordable, impractical or unavailable to many Canadians. Until these become more accessible, they will feel squeezed by carbon pricing, rather than motivated to change.

Reducing costs and accelerating infrastructure such as charging stations would make carbon pricing more effective. As someone in the Old West might have said, “If you want to herd cattle, they have to have somewhere to go.”

David Francis Toronto

Heat pumps are efficient, clean and offer cheap heating. So instituting a grant program to speed up the shift from fossil fuels, as the Liberals propose, makes sense, right?

Well, maybe not. If it works as intended, such a program should result in a short-term surge in demand, followed by a medium-term slump.

The supply side is a more tricky. We can ask China to ship us an extra half-million or more heat pumps as soon as possible, but we cannot as easily increase the availability of installation contractors. If they act as I expect, they will jack up prices in the short term, then lower their quotes as demand slacks off.

So does all this pushing around of supply and demand, at considerable expense to taxpayers, actually do any good?

Michael Poulton Halifax

How much?

Re “The Liberals’ immigration blueprint is unsound, and will hinder the economy it seeks to help” (Opinion, Oct. 28): Canada has been lucky to be the destination for so many people. But now it seems the government is following the Century Initiative’s target of 100 million Canadians by 2100, with no clear idea of how to accommodate them all.

It’s like we’re having a party but forgot to stock the bar. Housing is just one type of infrastructure we lack. We also need more infrastructure for health care, transportation, energy, parks and waste management.

Does anyone really want to live in a Toronto of 30 million people? In a world where population is generally plateauing, further growth would only delay the date when Canada too ceases to grow, and we would then have that many more people to support in old age.

What is Canada’s optimum population for its people, the environment and economic stability? We should have that full debate. We need to, because it affects everything.

Paul Mingay Toronto

Too far

Re “Head of York student union won’t retract statement on Hamas attack, says university is trying to silence group” (Oct. 31): I was horrified by statements like those of York University’s student union. I believe the school rightly condemned it, but took things too far by initiating a process that could lead to the union’s decertification.

The policy cited to justify this process requires campus groups to operate in a “non-discriminatory manner, and in accordance with principles of equity, diversity and inclusion.” In what way is a statement on a world event discriminatory or an attack on equity, diversity and inclusion?

I can understand why Jewish students may feel appalled by the statement – I do, too. But such feelings should not be the basis for an administrative process that attacks a person or group for exercising a right to free speech.

This should be particularly true on a university campus, where the free exchange of ideas is supposed to be part of the learning process.

Liz Tinker Toronto

