Justice served?

Re “Canada must ensure it doesn’t let Putin off the hook” (Dec. 11): Many Canadians very much want to see Vladimir Putin brought to justice. The blood of thousands and thousands of innocent Ukrainian children, women and men should demand it.

Why is Canada pursuing an approach to justice that would let Mr. Putin avoid prosecution?

Water Daschko Toronto

Wake me when …

Re “U.S. urges Canada to co-operate on blocking Chinese imports made with forced labour” (Dec. 8): In response, the Ministry of Labour said it would introduce new measures based on Bill S-211 that is expected to take effect in 2024.

This bill requires some companies to report publicly on forced labour in their supply chains. So some time in the future, the Liberals plan on introducing unspecified measures to follow up on existing law.

This will surely demonstrate what the government can do when it puts its mind to an issue. As citizens, we can rest assured that we may or may not be confident in the food we eat and the goods we buy not being made by people displaced from their homes and families, forced to work jobs they would not choose, by a government determined to erase them and their identity.

Marc Grushcow Toronto

Defensive woes

Re “As security threats mount, the holes in Canada’s defences can no longer be ignored” (Opinion, Dec. 9): Canada’s 3-D defence strategy: deter, defer, demur.

Ben Kutner Ottawa

(Dis)prove it

Re “COP28: The highs and lows so far as the climate event goes into its final, frenetic days” (Report on Business, Dec. 9): As scientists, our experiments are not designed to prove theories, but to disprove hypotheses. Despite trillions of dollars in energy interests, the fossil fuel industry has been unable to disprove the hypothesis of climate change.

I have little doubt that if such evidence exists, the industry would make sure the public was aware of it. That we are still talking about anthropogenic climate change should tell us the hypothesis remains intact.

That should be all of the information needed to determine how seriously the threat should be taken.

Michael Hendzel Edmonton

Slow start

Re “An inconvenient truth: The carbon tax helps more than it hurts” (Dec. 8): Evidence is shown that the carbon tax is fairer for lower income Canadians than the alternative of axing the tax.

University of Calgary economists Trevor Tombe and Jennifer Winter calculate that British Columbia’s long-running carbon tax is a fraction of 1 per cent on most goods and services. Air transportation was the highest, at 0.92 per cent.

I just booked a flight and accepted a carbon offset which cost me $26, which is 1.4 per cent of the ticket price. It didn’t change my plans.

If we don’t make a contribution, climate change will only get worse.

Ted Ledingham Ottawa

When the carbon tax was introduced in British Columbia, it was a relatively small addition to other taxes on retail gasoline. It didn’t seem to make any difference.

B.C. citizens complained, but carried on driving anyway. Not a surprise because driving is so useful, picking up the kids or bringing home groceries. Statistics Canada reports that annual sales of gasoline in B.C. have increased, despite a drop at the beginning of the pandemic.

The so-called carbon tax is not a tax; it’s a rebate, often a donation – an act in a circus.

The reduction of global heating is imperative for the welfare of humankind and ecosystems overall. The rate of increase in provincial and federal taxes does not recognize this fundamental point. They have been modest and leisurely, not commensurate with the task.

Canada, then, must change gears.

John Hollins Ottawa

Dig deep

Re “Canadian miners seek to evade Ottawa’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals” (Dec. 8): Ottawa may not have as much control over the profitable entanglements of Canadian mining houses with foreign state-owned enterprises as we would like. This applies particularly to the current drive for electric vehicles and the underlying issue of sovereignty.

We should keep one thing in mind: The strategic objective of mining minerals such as lithium may be quite different for Beijing than for Ottawa. For China, reduced reliance on imported hydrocarbons is a compelling reason for an EV policy, whereas for Canada it is more a matter of doing our bit to fight global warming.

Boudewyn van Oort Victoria

Re “Mission Critical: Why The Globe is digging deep on critical minerals” (Report on Business, Oct. 14): None of the materials for the infrastructure required for the transition to cleaner energy, from electric cars to wind turbines, can be grown – it must be mined.

New mineral deposits are deeper and more remote than known mines, making them difficult to find and service. It takes 15 to 25 years from the start of work on a prospect to develop and permit a new mine, so great lead times are required. Yet despite reasonable commodity prices and positive forecasts for demand, mineral exploration companies are commonly starved for capital.

The Globe is right in focusing on Canada’s ability to deliver what is required, but it should not lose sight of the fact that the challenge is global. If this challenge is not met, the world’s mining industry will become the Achilles’ heel of the move toward clean energy.

Jon Baird Past president, Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Uxbridge, Ont.

Signposts

Re “I’ll never get rid of my old address book – it’s a road map of my life” (First Person, Dec. 5): My address book is 60 years old, first purchased by my husband as a postgraduate student in London.

I took it when we married, because it was leather-bound and from Harrod’s. There were hardly any names in it save for a few girlfriends at the time, which gave me insight into the kind of adventures he must have had as a young man in such an exciting city.

Since “borrowing” it all those years ago, I have filled it with my own life. It now tells many tales of relatives and friends once close, now either lost, forgotten or dead. Regardless of all the contacts on my phone, I never travel anywhere without my tattered address book.

When I pass, it too will be a little, private road map for my own children and grandchildren, who might discover grandma wasn’t just an old lady who made muffins and tortellini soup.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

