Who rules?

Re “Beverley McLachlin’s strange lack of judgment on Hong Kong” (Editorial, Dec. 18): The rule of law is first and foremost a political concept, going beyond the administration of justice and independence of the courts.

I see that truth reflected in Beverley McLachlin’s quote tying weak legal systems to arbitrary politics. The rule of law is anchored on its supremacy as the ultimate arbiter of political power.

But in Hong Kong, the Xi Jinping regime is seen as the supreme power, the law is but its instrument. It is Beijing political power that adopted Hong Kong’s national security law and effectively prevented the choice of defence counsel.

Ms. McLachlin seems to recognize that reality. She should act on that recognition and resign.

Jean Jacques Blais PC, KC Ottawa

Canada and Israel

Re “Stand up” and “Lessons learned” (Letters, Dec. 18): I am dismayed at the viewpoints expressed here. One letter-writer says Canada stands for the preservation of human life. Does that include Jewish lives?

As for the defences of U.S. university presidents by letter-writers who believe academics should be free to speak their minds relating to “context, history and multidimensionality,” and be paid as non-conformists who “think outside the box” – can we justify anyone, anywhere, excusing a call for genocide against any single group of people?

Barbara Yaffe Vancouver

Re “MPs challenge university chiefs to say if calling for genocide of Jews violates their conduct codes” (Dec. 15): When these MPs call university presidents before their committee, do they intend to ask, “Are you now or have you ever been permissive of calls for genocide?”

I’m sorry, but sending out letters to ask public figures whether they support an untenable, hypothetical position, then calling them before a committee to explain themselves, feels almost like McCarthyism.

Brian Lowry Fredericton

Re “Canadian position” (Letters, Dec. 14): A letter-writer invokes Canada’s “long-standing, resolute support for Israel.”

I may be a bit old-fashioned but, in my opinion, such a committed level of support should be earned or deserved, and certainly not taken for granted or regarded as a right. I find it difficult to think of instances where Israel has stood resolutely by Canada on an issue of real importance to us.

If such an issue were to put us at odds with our neighbours to the south, I’ve a feeling which horse Israel would put its money on.

Tony Timms Victoria

An end to it

Re “Sexually assaulted by Russian soldiers, survivors in Ukraine break silence to seek justice” (Dec. 13): Thank you for drawing attention to the use of rape and sexual violence as a weapon of war.

This practice has been cloaked in shame and silence for far too long and goes against our common humanity. The victims are typically not combatants but innocent civilians, mostly women and girls. They should never be treated as “spoils” of war.

Thank you also for highlighting the work of SEMA. Many countries and organizations, including ours, are signing on to the Red Line Initiative, a movement to end conflict-related sexual violence started by Nobel Peace Prize recipient and doctor Denis Mukwege, and led by the International Federation of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Your awareness-raising advocacy is vital to exposing CRSV in countless global conflicts and in leading a call for a global ban, in the same way that chemical warfare was banned.

Amanda Black, MD, FRCSC; president, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada Ottawa

As planned

Re “Canadians aren’t crazy to think that carbon pricing is hurting their pocketbooks” (Dec. 14): The carbon tax is intended to discourage carbon-polluting consumption.

Top earners tend to purchase the highest portion of carbon-intensive goods and services and, as such, pay more in these taxes than the rest of the population. That’s exactly how it should be.

Ian Lipton President, The Carbon Accounting Company; Toronto

Of course carbon pricing is hitting Canadians in the pocketbook. Even if most people are receiving a carbon rebate that exceeds how much they pay in carbon taxes, we often still foot the indirect costs embedded in the prices of goods we buy.

But fighting climate change is going to cost money. We can’t re-engineer 200 years of industrial history at no cost.

So what are our options and what will they cost? If someone has a cheaper and more efficient plan than carbon pricing, I would love to hear it.

Hamish Telford Abbotsford, B.C.

Re “Is the carbon tax doomed?” (Report on Business, Dec. 15): It is noted that the government “has done a terrible job of explaining how the carbon tax works” and failed to tout its key provision: it’s revenue neutral.

In most provinces, like manna from heaven, carbon rebates appear in bank accounts without the holders even asking. But who knows that? Far too few of us.

The communication deficit from the Trudeau government has allowed Pierre Poilievre to push his “axe the tax” campaign without ever mentioning the word “rebate.” On this issue, Mr. Poilievre should be seen as lying by omission.

The Prime Minister should flip the narrative. Don’t lead with, “We’re taking climate action by taxing you.” Instead remind us, over and over and over again, that money is being put directly in our pockets.

And the best part? It’s the truth.

Thomas Pedersen Former executive director, Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions Central Saanich, B.C.

How convenient

Re “Ontario unveils plan for beer in corner stores by 2026″ (Dec. 15): Can anybody justify the Ontario government’s decision to loosen the rules around alcohol sales?

It has the obvious problem of public safety. The sale of beer, mixers and ciders in convenience stores would add to the epidemic of drunk driving.

What problem does it address? The government already allows grocery stores to sell beer and wine, and the ubiquity of the LCBO and The Beer Store means there is no shortage of retailers for those wishing to drink.

So what gives?

Ian McKenzie Ottawa

We have lived in Quebec and Newfoundland, where beer can be purchased at any corner store and other outlets. Ontario has been talking about doing the same for many years.

But now that the program is finally given the green light, it will take until 2026 to implement? This timeframe boggles the mind.

Brian Yager Oakville, Ont.

