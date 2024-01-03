Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looks on during an interview in the cabinet room at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, on Dec. 18.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Lasting legacy?

Re “Beverley McLachlin is dishonouring her own remarkable legacy” (Jan. 2): I believe Beverley McLachlin will now be remembered primarily for one thing: selling off her good reputation to the highest bidder.

It is likely too late for her to restore her good name. It is not too late, however, to step down and admit that she was wrong in propping up totalitarianism in Hong Kong.

Robert McManus Hamilton

Best practices

Re “As Canada vies for UN Human Rights Council seat, some Indigenous leaders from the Amazon raise red flags” (Dec. 30): I couldn’t help but feel the sting of shame after reading about our mining companies exploiting resources in the Amazon. It seems many of them wantonly operate while disregarding voluntary rules and international conventions.

Our government should step in and strictly regulate Canadian companies operating overseas. We should ensure they operate responsibly and follow local and international laws.

In fact, I think government should force them to go beyond the minimum and operate with even more responsible practices, to show our national commitment to and respect for the environment and Indigenous communities.

That way, rather than being ashamed, we would take a leadership position and be proud of our work overseas.

Claire Ihasz Toronto

Energy woes

Re “Danielle Smith can pick a fight. But can she build a bridge?” (Jan. 1): Danielle Smith says she has “lots of common cause with Norway,” in that both Alberta and Norway are increasing oil and gas production; Norway is also decreasing emissions, as is the desire of Alberta.

Ms. Smith may need reminding that gasoline and fossil fuel cars are both heavily taxed in Norway, leading to new-vehicle sales currently being about 80 per cent electric. Those are proven and effective ways to reduce emissions.

I suspect this is where the commonality ends.

Steve Zan Ottawa

Re “Saskatchewan stops collecting federal carbon levy in rebuke to Ottawa” (Report on Business, Jan. 2): I respect Scott Moe’s right to disagree with the recent exemption of the carbon tax for home heating oil. I have no respect, however, for his decision to flaunt the law by ceasing to collect the carbon tax.

If our leaders don’t have a problem with breaking laws, then as citizens why should we? I find it disturbing that, along with an increasing use of the notwithstanding clause, we are deteriorating even further in this country.

I urge Mr. Moe to find a better way to resolve his issues.

Brenda Pullen Oakville, Ont.

Wasn’t built in a day

Re “Politicians need to remember that this is a suburban, car-commuting nation” (Dec. 29): Downtowns used to be where people shopped in large department stores and there were movie theatres and numerous restaurants for people to congregate at after work. Now suburban malls, with acres of free parking, and online shopping have killed some downtown shopping.

The pandemic has made office towers less populated. There are new residential towers, but these residents, many of them working from home full- or part-time, do not equal the commerce activity and opportunities of the past. Movie theatres are mostly gone from many cores; Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming services are even hurting the movie business in the suburbs.

We should all ride bikes. We should live, work and play in city centres with densified neighbourhoods. Now or, at the very least, soon. But that is not happening.

We can’t make Canadian cities into European-style ones overnight. European cities evolved, guided by wise politicians over hundreds of years.

Peter Kaufmann Winnipeg

My takeaway: We’ve developed a way of life that costs us deeply, that is demonstrably bad for us and our environment, and damned if anyone’s going to make us change.

Though we own a car, we challenge ourselves to use other transportation as much as possible. Our children ride the bus to school; I run errands on bicycle (including, ironically, to renew my driver’s licence); my wife uses our old chariot stroller to buy groceries. It shouldn’t be unrealistic to demand smarter, denser neighbourhoods that reduce car dependency, where our needs are within walking or biking distance, as well as frequent and accessible transit.

This should be our goal, rather than to see things as they are and say, “Don’t think for a moment it will ever stop.” That would be the attitude of a generation that doesn’t have to face the consequences of our inaction.

Joel van der Veen Calgary

Re “Cities need (a lot less) planning” (Editorial, Dec. 29): Cities also need public parks and natural spaces, but urban green spaces don’t happen spontaneously. They need planning and protection for the long term.

Yes, high density will be a key feature of sustainable cities, but those cities also need to be livable, in the best sense of the word. City dwellers absolutely need access to nature close by, for the sake of our kids and everyone’s mental health.

Density should go hand in hand with quality green space, and smart cities should plan with that in mind.

Ellen Schwartzel Toronto Field Naturalists

Free for all

Re “Ontario faces pressure to make contraception free for those over 25″ (Jan. 2): In Melinda Gates’s stirring 2019 book The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, she writes of how gaining control over personal reproduction is a key factor that empowers women to improve the social and financial status of their families.

Limiting family size is an important factor in creating that “moment of lift,” and expanding the availability of free contraception is an important avenue for women to gain that key element of social progress.

Paul Thiessen Vancouver

Play on

Re “Euchre is the card game that keeps us together” (First Person, Dec. 29): Our family also finds joy in our annual euchre tournament.

We started it when the extended family was together at the cottage in Lake of Bays, Ont. We just wound up the sixth edition.

A random draw is done and teams are asked to choose a name connected to the game. We have a trophy on which small plaques are mounted each year.

We now play during December, doing it virtually. Family members are far flung, so the tournament provides a great opportunity to catch up on everyone’s activities. This year we even had one of the younger generation dialling in from Bruges.

During a hectic month, it is a unique way to take time out with our dear ones.

Sheila Jenkins Ottawa

