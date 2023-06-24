Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2022.KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

Provoking a dictator

Re “China hits back as Biden labels Xi a ‘dictator’” (June 22): Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in November, 2022, that China has “Chinese-style” democracy. Dictatorships often insist they are democratic. The East German dictatorship called itself the “German Democratic Republic,” the North Korean dictatorship calls itself the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” etc.

There is a cachet in a dictator claiming to embrace democratic values. But it is important to remember that China does not hold free elections or have an independent judiciary. The media are censored and journalists are frequently harassed by state officials. In 2020, journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for the vague offence of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

If this is what is meant by “Chinese-style” democracy, I am thankful to be in Canada.

Donald A. MacIntosh Toronto

Cancer screening

Re “Amplify: What if the one life a routine mammogram saved was yours?” (Online, June 16): This compelling article by Carol Toller sadly reflects the poor guidance that has been given on breast cancer screening in Canada, partly through use of erroneous or outdated data. This has led to deaths and suffering that could have been avoided. For example, about one-quarter of the years of life lost to breast cancer are the result of cancer that arises in women in their 40s. And the Canadian Task Force overestimated by over a factor of three the number of women who must be screened to avoid a death. It is about 525, not 1,724.

Dr. Martin Yaffe, senior breast cancer scientist, FRSC, Sunnybrook Hospital and University of Toronto

Superficial love?

Re “Brian Mulroney and Justin Trudeau: A Conservative-Liberal love-in like no other” (Opinion, June 22): It was nice to see former prime minister Brian Mulroney dismiss our current Prime Minister’s record of ethical breaches and many other personal failures as simply insignificant stuff on Parliament Hill. Thus, I do not see this “love-in” as the shining example of non-partisanship portrayed by Lawrence Martin. Rather, it smacks as a mutual exercise to burnish their tarnished political reputations.

Kathryn Vogel Toronto

Immigration nation

Re “Canada passes 40 million population milestone amid immigration push” (June 17): As the population increases we put a heavier burden on the food supply and this in turn leads to an increase in the cost of food. Price increases also apply to rent and the cost of starter homes for young families. Instead, I say bring in a near-freeze to immigration; we ought to encourage only doctors, nurses and pharmacists to immigrate.

Sean Murray Victoria

Re “Canada needs a plan, not a numbers game” (June 10): This Globe and Mail editorial clearly identifies the imprudence of a short-term, numbers-based immigration policy. In addition to the inadequacies of the health system and a woeful lack of housing to meet the current needs of Canadians, let alone another half-million people, the proposed target of 500,000 people would require at least 100 new elementary and secondary schools, not to mention the creation of thousands of additional spaces in colleges and universities. Local public-health budgets would require multimillion-dollar increases to meet the inflow of new Canadians. Have provinces and local governments factored the proposed immigration target in their budgets?

While Ottawa is the door-keeper for the flow of immigration, it is the provinces and municipal governments that must deliver the much-needed services for a successful immigration plan. Local governments deliver public-health services crucial to a positive immigration experience and local school boards have the responsibility to meet the learning needs of new Canadians. Provinces, not Ottawa, are responsible for postsecondary education.

Without full and equal participation of all partners, Canada’s immigration plan will flounder.

Douglas Auld Puslinch, Ont.

Supreme leanings

Re “Trudeau’s next Supreme Court appointment could have disastrous consequences for national unity” (Opinion, June 22): The Supreme Court’s reasoning in federal-provincial division-of-powers cases does tend to show the judges’ political leanings much more overtly than other subjects, precisely because the disputes before the court in these cases concern federalism, a highly political concept itself.

Konrad Yakabuski points the finger at the court as having consequences for national unity, but in fact, national unity is at risk today because political parties in some provinces have chosen the federal government as their adversary in provincial elections. It’s an absurd but a seemingly effective strategy for political gain these days. This is bringing the issue of national unity into the court, not the other way around.

Shaun Fluker, associate professor of law, University of Calgary; Calgary

Powers and politics

Re “Ontario expands strong-mayor powers to 26 municipalities” (June 17): This article states that Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown rejects the idea that strong-mayor powers are anti-democratic, saying people think mayors already have them. What nonsense! The fact that some percentage of Ontario residents have a flawed understanding of basic civics cannot be considered a justification for maintaining, and attempting to move forward with, strong-mayor powers. Without a doubt there are also residents who believe the Earth to be flat. That does not make it so.

Tom Lyall Strathroy, Ont.

World of carbon

Re “Emission control” (Letters, June 17): A letter-writer suggests that since China and India are the factories of the world, part of their carbon output should be attributed to the Western countries that consume their products. Canada produces a lot more oil and gas that it uses and the excess is exported and used by other countries. In that same vein of thought as the author of the letter, maybe some of the carbon output from our oil and gas production should be accounted for by the countries that import and use these natural resources.

Les Shinder Ottawa

Pun-intended humour

Re “The familiar patter of the paterfamilias: In praise of the dad joke” (Opinion, June 17): Benjamin Errett’s piece is highly readable. I laughed out loud three or four times as I read it. I’ve never previously laughed out loud so often while reading an article. Mr. Errett included seamlessly embedded puns and obvious groaners, but much more than that he briefly covers the genesis of dad jokes, anti-humour (i.e. the Norm Macdonald bit), and of course, the psychology of dad jokes and their value toward paternal family bonding. Mind you, if the theory of the Danish researcher is accurate – that rough-and-tumble play is the only aspect of child-rearing where most men do a better job than women – then, yikes.

Mel Simoneau Gatineau

