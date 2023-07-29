Open this photo in gallery: A large wildfire burns in Alberta.HO/The Canadian Press

Hot in here

Re “This summer of our climate discontent should drive us to action” (Opinion, July 22): “If record-breaking wildfires and heat waves don’t convince climate-change deniers, what will?” The unfortunate answer, it seems, is nothing.

Michael Dettman Vancouver

I don’t think there are many outright climate-change deniers anymore.

Frequent letters here and elsewhere argue that we shouldn’t do anything, because our contribution to the problem is so minuscule. To me, that shows most former doubters have at least come around to acknowledging the reality of climate change.

The thorny difficulty remains with convincing them that individual and collective actions, even if they hurt, can make a difference.

Ed Janicki Victoria

It is suggested we should march in the streets to express outrage and force change.

Is this the same “we” who drive ever-larger SUVs, go from house to cottage, fly around the world and consume fast food? How can we blame government when we ourselves are not prepared to make change?

Karin Zabel Ottawa

Plugged in

Re “Unsold electric vehicles are piling up – people like the idea but are not buying them” (Report on Business, July 22): Relatively high purchase prices and “range anxiety” may be factors in the reluctance of many drivers to consider an electric vehicle for their next purchase, contributing to unsold inventories. Another factor regarding the “green” advantage of EVs over the internal combustion engine: weight.

Average-sized EVs weigh two to three tons owing to battery weight. Even bigger ones are off the charts: The GMC Hummer EV weighs four tons.

On what planet is this “green?” This can represent an existential threat to other vehicle occupants in accidents (consider a one-ton subcompact collision with a three-ton EV). It increases road wear, plus EV drivers don’t pay gasoline taxes that contribute to road maintenance.

Perhaps it’s time for a more holistic view of EVs when considering how “green” they are.

Kevin Bishop Saanich, B.C.

The most recent study of electric-vehicle inventory in Canada found that it was at an all-time low, even as sales increased. Similarly, U.S. EV sales are currently at an all-time high, up 50 per cent year on year.

The U.S. study cited in the article excludes made-to-order cars such as Tesla. In 2022, Tesla accounted for 65 per cent of all EV sales in the U.S. What’s happening, then, is that a protectionist U.S. EV rebate – which excludes popular EVs, such as all Korean-made Hyundais – is diverting sales to certain brands, such as rebate-eligible Tesla.

EVs remain popular in Canada and across the world. The real lesson I see: Canada’s less conditional EV rebate is more effective than America’s.

Trevor Melanson Director of communications, Clean Energy Canada Vancouver

Three Ps

Re “How our green transition and hunger for battery metals devastate Africa and the Congo” (Opinion, July 22): Colonial forces that first plundered the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other Global South nations have been at it again.

Now they force locals to mine for critical minerals in deplorable and dangerous conditions, making indispensable devices such as laptops and smartphones products of human misery. I am utterly horrified. It must end.

Our world feels like it’s spiralling out of control, and will continue to do so if we prioritize profit over people and ecosystems, even in our race to go green.

Who exactly does profit benefit when millions of people suffer and species disappear? Profit, yes, but people and planet, too. This triple bottom line should drive all business and public policy decisions, without the green- and blue-washing.

We cannot afford to underestimate the innovation and wealth that such an approach would generate.

Cheryl McNamara Toronto

Those in power

Re “I watched a major city’s homeless problem vanish. We could do the same” (Opinion, July 22): Britain’s Rough Sleepers Unit, which made decisive progress in combatting homelessness in London, was created in 1997 and abandoned in 2010. The Labour Party took power in 1997 and lost power to the Tories in 2010, which is surely relevant.

One hopes that Labour’s return to power, which is widely expected, can lead to resumption of such essential initiatives. Of course, this still leaves open the question of why Canada, which has had a centre-left government since 2015, hasn’t done more to address the rampant homelessness that plagues Canada’s major cities.

Ronald Beiner, Professor emeritus, political science, University of Toronto

Mind your health

Re “The pain, the gain: Why did it take so long for the world to accept the dangers of OxyContin?” (Opinion, July 22): “Companies with drugs or devices with benefits that appear to outweigh their risks for a small pool of patients still work to cash in by marketing the product to as many patients as possible.” A gigantic understatement.

Years ago, my doctor wanted to prescribe Lipitor owing to my “high” cholesterol. I checked my records and found that my cholesterol was the same as it was 10 years earlier. He said that “it’s not that your cholesterol went up, it’s just that the bar was lowered.” I refused to take it.

Health Canada approved Lipitor in 1997. In the United States, where it was approved in 1996, the raw data on which the approval was based has never been shared to third parties.

Never mind potential side effects: How can we know to what extent the benefits are real? I suggest we do our own research to find out.

Alan Trufal Toronto

Listen up

Re “Boom, Bust & Echo co-author Danny Stoffman unleashed a publishing phenomenon” (Obituary, July 22): Many years ago, I was listening to Peter Gzowski on the radio which, as the mother of two small children, I often did as a self-rescue mission. He was interviewing either David Foot or Daniel Stoffman, who were talking about the effects of baby boomers on our lives.

They mentioned that baby boomers were comfortably ensconced in their relatively cheaply purchased primary homes, and were looking for recreational property. This was during the days of 18-per-cent mortgages (remember those?) and we couldn’t afford to buy a house.

But we had enough money saved up to buy recreational property. We took the plunge and, four years later, sold it for more than double what we paid. It gave us enough equity to finally buy a modest house, where we still live.

I have thanked Mr. Foot and Mr. Stoffman ever since. Their wisdom and insight changed our lives.

Jane McCall Delta, B.C.

