Open this photo in gallery: A flare stack burns off excess gas at a processing facility near Crossfield, Alta., on June 13.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A clean break

Re “Cheap talk is why we need an emissions cap” (Report on Business, Sept. 20): I share Catherine McKenna’s belief that Canadian oil and gas companies should not be investing in the development of new fossil fuel supplies. But I wish she would have had this view in 2018 when she was Minister of Environment and Climate Change in the government that decided to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline, an investment that currently totals $30.9-billion and encourages the expansion of the most carbon-intensive petroleum on the planet.

Brian Smallshaw Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Subsidizing or expanding fossil fuel infrastructure in 2023 is a death wish. We’re already paying the price for energy companies’ pursuit of profit at the expense of people and the planet. This summer should make it clear that our futures depend on phasing out fossil fuels.

We must make polluters pay for a transition to a 100-per-cent renewable power system. It will be more affordable, reliable and resilient – and help us turn the tide of climate chaos before it’s too late.

It is also an opportunity to do things differently, like give communities control over their own energy systems, respect Indigenous sovereignty and serve the public interest while generating hundreds of thousands of unionized jobs. It will not only help us avoid catastrophic climate change, but also pave the way for a more equitable future for all people in Canada.

Susan DuMoulin Vancouver

Cheap talk (or ranting) is exactly what we are getting from this opinion piece, when the oil and gas industry has been focused and investing in significantly reducing its environmental footprint on a per-barrel basis.

It also has to weather the commodity cycles with the most recent severe downturn in early 2019 and 2020 during an oil price war, resulting in negative prices and severe losses. Owing to Russia’s Ukrainian invasion, pandemic recovery and a disciplined OPEC-plus strategy, oil prices have recovered, which benefited the shareholders and Canadians at large as the industry contributed about $50-billion to government coffers in taxes and royalties in 2022.

The new reality is that oil and gas is very much a national and global security issue, and an important industry to be managed strategically through a well-thought-out low-carbon energy transition. A sensible long-term strategy for Canadian governments would be to co-invest a portion of their oil and gas revenues to help industry accelerate emissions reductions, and at the same time put the burden of emission reductions across the entire economy.

Roger Straathof Calgary

Should the mouse roar?

Re “Disney plans to spend $60-billion on parks, cruises” (Report on Business, Sept. 20): I am all for free enterprise and a market-driven economy. And, yes, as a child I visited Disneyland in California and later took my children to Disney World in Florida. But the planet was a different place 50 and 20 years ago, respectively.

For large corporations that have access to significant funding – in this case US$60-billion for theme park and cruise expansion – does the mantra “bigger is better” still hold true as a viable, or even desirable, business strategy considering the environmental impact? It’s an easy default based on centuries of success stories but maybe it needs a rethink.

Mark Spurr Toronto

Performance review

Re “Canada’s pension fund CEOs saw little change to 2022 compensation as investment returns fell” (Report on Business, Sept. 14): Has the train of normalization for excessive chief executive officer pay gone so far that no one sees any warning signals on this perilous track?

Public-pension CEOs made millions of dollars without creating anything new. Some even missed their targets. Pay is awarded without the benefit of a test increasingly applied to CEOs of publicly traded companies: How many times greater is their compensation compared with the organization’s median worker?

Society is facing a crisis of income disparity. Those who lead major institutions are also facing a justified crisis of trust unlike anything in recent memory.

One might think that if any institution would be building toward a more socially sustainable future, it would be Canada’s pension funds and the boards that make these awards. But those in charge of the clattering pay express appear completely blind to the possibility of the train wreck that lies ahead.

J. Richard Finlay Founder, Finlay Centre for Corporate and Public Governance Toronto

Pay up, Toronto

Re “Rest of us” (Letters, Sept. 20): Thank you to mayor of Newmarket, Ont., and a letter-writer for finally citing the elephant in the room.

Toronto has a municipal budget shortfall and is seeking financial support from the province (Ontario taxpayers) but has the second-lowest residential mill rate in the province (only Markham is lower).

Toronto charges an annual 0.666274 per cent versus the 1.229097 per cent that I pay down the road in Guelph. If you take the average home price in Guelph ($885,000) and Toronto ($1.14-million) and apply the mill rates, the Guelphite is paying $3,277 more in municipal taxes for their average-priced home. If Toronto homeowners were paying $3,277 more a year for their average-priced home, it would more than clear up the budget deficit.

When the Toronto mill rate approaches the average rate in Ontario, perhaps that’s the moment Toronto could seek relief from Ontario taxpayers.

Mary Peirson-Cabena Guelph, Ont.

Act up

Re “Those calling for TIFF to drop RBC sponsorship cut their nose to spite their face” (Report on Business, Sept. 16): This opinion piece is singularly contemptuous of actors and filmmakers who have the temerity to “weigh in on issues well beyond their comprehension.” By this, I think it is also meant that those of us on climate marches should not be protesting against the destruction of the planet, because the average Joan lacks the expertise to know if she and her family are choking to death.

Even well-to-do actors can try to take action on issues far bigger and more important than the Toronto International Film Festival. Royal Bank of Canada is one of the world’s most generous financial supporters of the fossil fuel industry; support for TIFF looks to me like a relatively cheap attempt to “artwash” its image.

Ken Klonsky Vancouver

Blame the consumers

Re “Inflation rate spikes to 4 per cent, renewing pressure on BoC” (Sept. 20): I finally get it. It’s not the guys raising gas prices. Nor the guys in charge of rent and mortgage levels. Nay, even the grocery chains are not to blame. It’s us consumers. We must buckle down and stop using our cars, stop eating and live under the sky!

Marianne Orr Brampton, Ont.

