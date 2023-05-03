A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary on Sept. 17, 2022.Jeff McIntosh

Fuel for debate

Re “The uncomfortable truth about Canada’s climate commitments: they won’t be met” (April 26): Canada can do a lot to help the world. If only it could export more natural gas and oil.

Canada has done the utmost to block the export of fossil fuels. Meanwhile, China and India have increased coal use because of the global lack of natural gas and oil.

Australia maximizes its export of fossil fuels to China and Japan. Japan calls Canada an energy hog and a hoarder – this is the way many in the world view this country.

People seem to think Canada can save the world by not exporting energy. It is unfortunate that this country plays such a small role in the global energy trade. If some people get their way, it will be even smaller.

Meanwhile, global greenhouse-gas emissions will continue to rise exponentially, despite closing Canadian fossil-fuel businesses to global export. So myopic.

Bryce Code Calgary

I don’t give in to the perspective that we’re not going to make it. I am a Canadian and I’m not depressed; I’m driven to take action.

I lobby our elected representatives. I work to better inform and motivate the public about our climate crisis.

I advocate for immediate action to stop burning fossil fuels, subsidizing the industry, leniently enforcing regulations, exploring new developments such as Bay du Nord and building infrastructure such as the Trans Mountain pipeline. I promote initiatives such as electrifying “everything, everywhere, all at once,” to quote United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Let’s do everything we can to persuade our governments and communities to undertake urgent action. We only have these next few years to get Canada on track to meet its targets.

We should do this before it’s too late.

Ray Nakano Toronto

Trouble with tech

Re “AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google as he warns of technology’s dangers” (Report on Business, May 1): Is this a classic case of trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube? Geoffrey Hinton appears to be part of the problem. He helped pioneer artificial intelligence. Did he not know what he was helping to create? Instead of warning of AI’s dangers he should endeavour to be part of the solution going forward. Otherwise, his comments are just hollow words and do not absolve him of the damage that AI does.

Gary Raich Westmount, Que.

The federal government should immediately get Geoffrey Hinton to head up a task force dedicated to a fast and effective legislative response to artificial intelligence, the results of which should be open-sourced to provide guidance to other nations and help them build their own legal frameworks for this technology. And if Canada can’t or won’t do that, I hope that the European Union – a global leader in this area – will.

Richard Bingham Toronto

Our best brains

Re “Lack of research funding pushes PhD students out of Canada, threatening a new brain drain” (April 28): Talented and motivated PhD students and postdoctoral fellows should not live in near-poverty, visiting food banks and dodging eviction by landlords.

Most new wealth in today’s economy is created by innovation. Our STEM PhDs are today’s economic rocket fuel, our best hope for the future.

If we do not value our best and brightest, other countries will. They may leave Canada for better opportunities abroad, creating new industries and job opportunities elsewhere.

Canada can ill-afford to fall behind on the research, development and commercialization of new products, services and processes. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Canada is mediocre at best in GDP per hour worked, one measure of worker productivity. It predicts that, for the 2020s, Canada’s productivity growth will place last among peer countries.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

China’s transgressions

Re “The alarm on China’s interference is ringing louder” (Editorial, May 2): At this point Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be complicit in ignoring many Chinese government transgressions against his political opponents. He has not acted as befits the leader of Canada. It is appalling that a Chinese diplomat, let alone their embassy, would threaten family members of any of our politicians, and in particular political opponents of any Prime Minister for any political position they might take. This is beyond the pale. A foreign registry is long overdue, and eviction of the diplomat in question and the closing of the Chinese police stations and some consulates may be a required message.

Herb Westman Ottawa

Re “Trudeau asks for probe into CSIS report China targeted MPs” (May 2): The best way to deal with China is to completely decouple our economies. There will be serious hardships of course but it will be far better than waging a cruel war with China.

Edward Atraghji Ottawa

Safety up in smoke

Re “Montreal building that burned in deadly fire had repeated safety violations, documents show” (April 29): I was shocked to learn that both the fire department and the city inspected the Old Montreal condominium building since 2009 and few, if any, of the reported infractions, including inaccessible fire escapes and an apartment unit without windows, were resolved before the catastrophic fire resulting in the loss of seven lives. If the end result of 14 years of inspections and innumerable non-compliance reports resulted in nothing more than silence and inaction, why bother having inspections in the first place?

Brian Caines Ottawa

Farewell to Gordon Lightfoot

Re “Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian bard, wrote the tune for a nation’s identity” (May 2): I have been thinking of a way our country can honour and thank Gordon Lightfoot for the musical legacy he has left us: hundreds of songs including so many that speak to the heritage and landscape of Canada.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the stage at Massey Hall could be named “The Gordon Lightfoot Stage” to give back to a man who gave so much to us?

Susan Twist Lakefield, Ont.

Go Leafs!

Re “Canada needs a Stanley Cup even if you can’t stand the Leafs” (Sports, May 1): Roy MacGregor reminds us that you don’t have to love the Leafs to cheer for them. If they make it and score the cup, they’ll strengthen their standing as the second-most-winning Stanley Cup team in the NHL. Yes, that’s correct. Currently, the Montreal Canadiens are No. 1 with 24 championships. The Leafs are No. 2, currently with 13 Stanley Cup wins. Wouldn’t 14 be extra sweet? Well, it never hurts to dream.

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont

