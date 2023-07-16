Open this photo in gallery: An emptied cluster munition container stuck in the ground following a military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on June 10, 2022.IVAN ALVARADO/Reuters

Horrors of war

Re “Cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine, Pentagon says” (Online, June 13): I went to see my son twice during the seven years he taught in Cambodia. On one occasion we ventured to Laos, where I learned that in the history of warfare, it has been the most bombed country in the world.

Hundreds of thousands of confirmed bombing sorties were flown over this developing, non-combative nation in Southeast Asia, in order to make the Ho Chi Minh trail too dangerous to navigate. We visited a German non-governmental organization in Vientiane solely committed to the rehabilitation of people still losing legs from cluster land mines dropped 50-plus years ago. There are, of course, also many who lose their lives.

There is one significant nation in the industrialized world that has not agreed to stop manufacturing and using these horrible weapons: the United States, our closest ally and trading partner.

Bob Marsh Kitchener, Ont.

SOS

Re “ ‘Missed opportunity’ for Canada at summit on climate reform, activist group says” (July 8): Canada has been missing in action, both on international development and the international climate crisis.

Justin Trudeau’s conspicuous absence at the global financing summit in Paris last month was preceded in March by a foreign aid budget cut of $1.3-billion, or 16 per cent, from last year. No surprise that at the Paris summit, Canada could only muster a paltry $50-million for new development projects.

As to helping confront the climate crisis that is devastating poor countries in Africa and elsewhere: Compare Canada’s parsimonious climate financing of slightly over $1-billion a year, with Germany’s €5.4-billion ($7.8 billion). If Canada wishes to demonstrate international leadership, our Prime Minister should show up at important gatherings and offer urgently needed funding for the world’s most beleaguered countries.

Roy Culpeper Chair, Group of 78; Ottawa

Re “As extreme heat gets worse, expert calls for access to cooling as a human right” (July 8): It’s unfortunate that confusion still seems to reign when we speak of “rights.”

A true right is a freedom from restraint. We have freedom of assembly, free speech, freedom of the press: All of these are personally enacted, and none requires the participation of others.

But “rights” to a healthy diet, good housing, clean water, cooling? Someone has to provide it, and pay for it.

They’re not rights, simply aspirations. Each of us should decide whether we agree to provide such entitlements to everyone.

It would be admirable if we could do so. But no one should have a “right” to these things. We should decide as a society whether to pay to provide such benefits.

Peter Ferguson Grey Highlands, Ont.

Medical math

Re “Small-town Ontario ERs temporarily closing on busy summer weekends” (July 8): Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says she is doing all she can to keep small-town emergency departments open – except pay nurses a fair wage.

So now we are paying agencies likely double or triple the rate for nurses. The Progressive Conservative government gets an F in economics from me.

Norma Morassutti Toronto

Price not right

Re “Reality deflates the NDP’s Big Grocery conspiracy theory” (Editorial, July 7): I wish to call out the rise of pricing multiples of an item to “save” money.

For example, three jars of spaghetti sauce may cost $9.75, while one jar is $3.99. Similar offers are displayed throughout my local No Frills as well as other Loblaws grocery stores.

I complained to the manager that such pricing presents shoppers with a false economy, particularly given tight food budgets (not to mention limited storage space). He sighed sadly and said that he and other store owners concur, but cannot persuade head office to change the practice.

The message to this consumer is that sales growth trumps a genuine understanding of customer needs. Is this the real meaning of President’s Choice?

Susan Hollyman Clarington, Ont.

Canadian content

Re “Dramatic NASA photo shows a close-up of stellar birth” (July 13): While the image of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex as observed by the James Webb Space Telescope is truly awe-inspiring, it could not have been taken without Canadian technology.

It is thus unfortunate that the telescope is described as a “joint NASA-European Space Agency effort” when it is a joint NASA-European Space Agency-Canadian Space Agency project.

David Kendall Victoria

Art attack

Re “Priceless” (Letters, July 8): A letter-writer states that “music and the arts have been largely weaned out of school curricula.” That has not been my experience as a teacher and supply teacher in several elementary schools across the Toronto District School Board.

A class has their “homeroom” teacher for most of each day. However, teachers get 240 minutes of preparation time per week, so one period is taught instead by a specialist, typically in the subjects of physical education, music, drama or dance.

This means students get 48 minutes of “the arts” almost every day, plus visual arts taught by the “homeroom” teacher for another hour or so per week. Sounds like enough to me.

Katrina Hall Toronto

Summer workin’

Re “How I spent my summer: David Suzuki” (Report on Business, July 1): I was pleased to read David Suzuki’s recollections of summers working on farms. I was 11 in 1961 when I started berry picking at Michell’s Farm on the Saanich Peninsula.

I remember earning $4 the first day. My picking skills got better and $6 became the norm.

I loved it. Some fields had a view of the ocean, some looked over the valley behind. The smell of a farm field still brings back wonderful memories.

Those days taught me to work hard, work well and save money. I picked berries each summer until, at 15, I thought I was too old to pick berries.

I am proud of those summers doing farm work. Like Mr. Suzuki, I appreciate farm workers today.

I think more of today’s parents should help their children be more resilient, through whatever is available in their communities. There is no free ride to a good life.

Anne Topp Victoria

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com