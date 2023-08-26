Cubicle connections

Re “Why the office works” (Opinion, Aug. 19): There is a lot of talk these days about a loneliness epidemic. It is no surprise that people are lonely if they never leave their homes.

Apart from the creative inspiration that can occur while having lunch or a quick chat with a co-worker, the workplace used to be where people made friends and met romantic partners. Now, romance between co-workers is frowned upon and sometimes even prohibited.

In some workplaces, people go in to the office a day or two a week, but there is sometimes no requirement for the whole team to be there on the same day. So you’re still on Zoom and alone in the office. Strange times.

Ruth Burnstein Toronto

Doing your part

Re “How to manage climate-related anxiety, stress” (Aug. 19): Wendy Stueck has the right approach to climate-related stress – find factors you can control.

Individuals have control over their own vehicle fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions while helping to make our roads safe. Slow down and drive at the posted speed limits.

Others have us stress over carbon pricing. Instead, it is more productive to take easy steps under our control.

According to Natural Resources Canada, a few changes in habits can save a person 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the energy they purchased. On 40 litres of gas (currently around $2.08 a litre in Vancouver) that’s a minimum of a $16.64 saving. With a carbon cost of $5.82, the driver recovers the carbon cost plus an additional $10.56 for the same kilometres driven.

As our planet burns, it’s time to lower speed limits to save lives, energy, the climate and stress.

Gary MacIsaac Vancouver

You start by asking yourself why are the wildfires getting bigger, more intense and more numerous? It’s because of climate change. If you think further, you understand it’s because we are burning fossil fuels.

Your personal action plan should be directed to that goal: burning less fossil fuels. Drive less; switch to an electric vehicle; fly less; switch to an electric heat pump; eat less meat and dairy; tell your MP, MPP and city councillor that you want action on climate change; join or donate to an environmental group; attend protests; and vote.

Most importantly, talk about climate change. Unless we talk about it, we won’t do anything about it. If we do nothing, our climate crisis is only going to get worse. If we want a livable future for our children and grandchildren, we need to do everything we can. Doing something gives us hope. Doing nothing, there is none.

Ray Nakano Toronto

My wife and I decided to be more environmentally conscious and go down from two cars to one hybrid gas-saving car. I looked forward to the car insurance savings as well. Not so much. Our insurance company has charged us hundreds of dollars for now having two drivers on the one car, and there was a surcharge of 5 per cent for only insuring one car instead of two. Financially, it was hardly worth it.

Irv Salit Toronto

Poetry lives

A letter-writer concludes his thoughts on Elizabethan playwright John Webster with the declaration that, “No bot shall resuscitate the dead art of poetry” (”The subtlest wisdom” – Letters, Aug. 18).

On the contrary, the art of poetry past and present is alive and well. It’s the audience for poetry that I fear is dying.

Nigel Russell Toronto

Me and my stuff

Re “I live by myself, but I’m not alone” (First Person, Aug. 21): Like the essayist, I’m in my 80s and live alone. I am surrounded by “things,” each of which has an attached enjoyable memory, continuing pleasure or future possibility.

And like the author, I have had the good fortune to travel widely, and many of my objects, while of no real monetary value, carry a story I can relive with every glance – the woven basket from the kayak trip in Tonga, the marble inlay box from the Taj Mahal workshop, the T-shirt from the very long ago bicycle trip in China.

The pleasure from other objects in my surroundings comes from knowing who made them or who they came from – the tray my grandmother and I would carry our evening Postum drink on, the quizzical pottery bird of uncertain lineage made by a friend, the stunning layered wooden bowl created by a wood wizard at the senior activity centre where I teach.

The future possibilities are represented by the knitting and tapestry projects, the well-used reference books ready to answer questions, and the CDs of favourite music. The pile of new books is very active as I am on speed dial at the local independent bookstore. So, while I live alone, I am never lonely as I am surrounded by all the lives that have and continue to enrich mine with “things” representing the best.

Virginia Baldwin West Vancouver B.C.

Inside Barbie

Re “Barbie is back in my home and it’s complicated” (First Person, Aug. 17): The release and success of the recent Barbie movie has brought up a lot of childhood memories for a lot of readers, but my experience might be a little different.

My only Barbie was given to me as a Christmas gift when I was maybe seven years old.

As was our holiday custom, we went to my uncle’s house for dinner. I took my new doll with me in the car, but before long, after no doubt some inexperienced and slightly rough handling, I popped her head off.

I was upset for a brief moment, then discovered I could look down her now open neck and see how she was designed and the system that made her moving parts function. I was fascinated. It was a simple structure of elastic bands and clips, and the tension between all of these held her limbs in place.

I tried to get her head back on but to no avail. Once the system is breached the whole thing starts to fall apart. Needless to say, by the time I arrived at my uncle’s for dinner, I was carrying a rather gruesome collection of plastic body parts.

I’m still more interested in how things work.

Christina Boase Vancouver

Do as I say …

Re “Create low-carbon hydrogen standard to gain access to Europe, British minister tells Canada” (Report on Business, Aug. 22): We’re taking advice on how to improve business ties with Europe – from Britain?

Aengus MacIntosh Victoria

