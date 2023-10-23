Open this photo in gallery: Auditor-General of Canada Karen Hogan packs up her notes after participating in a news conference in Ottawa on March 27, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Price per use

Re “Plans to fix federal systems delivering payments such as OAS, CPP and EI are over budget, behind schedule, Auditor-General warns” (Report on Business, Oct. 20): Not only are the pay-system plans behind schedule, but did anyone notice the estimated costs?

Roughly $3-billion for a system needed for the more than 10 million Canadians who rely on Old Age Security, the Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance. That’s $300 per payee – if it’s on budget and if it works.

We’ll not soon forget the Phoenix payroll or ArriveCan “systems.”

Roger Burrows Chilliwack, B.C.

Climate leaders

Re “Provinces have climate powers – and duties” (Editorial, Oct. 19): Germany has also dismantled a wind farm to enable the expansion of an open-pit lignite coal mine to provide feedstock for reliable electricity generation. Australia has also become one of the world’s largest exporters of liquid natural gas. Both countries exercised a primary duty to their citizens: Ensure their well-being.

Germany recognized that energy poverty could only be reduced by using every energy source (save nuclear) available. Australia realized that it needed LNG exports to soften the financial hardship of transitioning to alternative energy sources.

Neither country appears to be in lock-step with the lofty goals for climate change mitigation set by unelected bodies and think tanks. All Canadian governments could learn from the examples set by Germany and Australia.

Darcy Charles Lewis Edmonton

Germany’s ambitious goals to reduce emissions and produce 80 per cent of its power from renewables by 2030 are commendable. However, it’s crucial to recognize that Canada is also a vanguard in a different aspect of climate action: pricing pollution from fossil fuels.

Our pricing system, coupled with rebates, has been emulated in Austria, where it is known as the “Klimabonus.” Following Canada’s lead, Germany is now considering its own “Klimageld,” a rising price on fossil fuel pollution with rebates, similar to what many Canadian provinces have implemented.

This international recognition of Canada’s efforts to tackle climate change should inspire us to embrace carbon pricing with rebates, and reduce fossil fuel emissions that contribute to the global climate crisis, causing devastating wildfires and floods.

Cathy Orlando Program director, Citizens’ Climate International; Sudbury

Re “Supreme Court ruling on federal environmental law a step toward brighter industrial future” (Report on Business, Oct. 16): “The opportunity in those forthcoming amendments is not for the federal government to take bad, unconstitutional regulatory legislation and turn it into bad, constitutional legislation.”

I don’t know, maybe Ottawa should take a page out of various provincial playbooks and invoke the notwithstanding clause. After all, what’s good for the goofs is good for the gander.

Peter James Vancouver

Medical history

Re “A universal national public drug plan? In this economy?” (Opinion, Oct. 21): One wonders why the Prime Minister is waffling on pharmacare. He should be thinking about his legacy.

Here he has the opportunity to be the prime minster who introduced pharmacare and let his legacy sit beside that of Tommy Douglas. Although pharmacare is being driven by the NDP, he should know that it is the right thing to do.

Why not have his name associated with founding it, for future generations to remember?

Bill Hollings Toronto

Look elsewhere

Re “Why is the federal government picking on banks?” (Report on Business, Oct. 20): I find it ironic that, on one hand, the Finance Minister is attempting to suppress banking fees as a means of offsetting higher interest rates. On the other hand, higher rates are the result of a Crown corporation, the Bank of Canada, trying to drive down inflation.

Can the right hand speak to the left to decide which priority is more important?

Brian Johnston Toronto

Budgeting 101 teaches that when looking to reduce costs, the largest spending categories should be examined first. In that regard, I find that taxes – in all its forms, from income to consumption to excise to real estate, and on and on – are my largest expenditure, by far. Banking fees are well down my list for scrutiny.

If the government were truly interested in helping households with the costs of living, then effectively managing its own expenses and thereby reducing taxes, or at least obviating future increases, would seem to have the most opportunity.

The current exercise feels performative. The Liberal language around “always being there for Canadians” is wearing decidedly thin on me.

John Madill Oshawa, Ont.

Men, too

Re “Test, test” (Letters, Oct. 20): Thanks to the letter-writer who brings up the valid point that men are not only part of the equation, but are increasingly experiencing HPV-related cancers.

In my relatively small circle of friends and acquaintances, I count six men who have mouth or throat cancer – all related to HPV.

Like young women, young men should also be encouraged to get an HPV vaccine, free of charge.

Christine Flegal Vancouver

No laughing matter

Re “Know limits” (Letters, Oct. 18): “My clinician has not yet invited me to have a drink with him … thanks for the warning.” A letter-writer’s attempt to make a joke of alcohol abuse is not funny to me. I find it underscores the inherent denial that exacerbates the problem and delays a solution.

The notion that “I am okay” and “everyone else is the problem” was exactly the issue society struggled with regarding drinking and driving. Eventually we came to our senses, at least to some degree, yet we still need more effective measures. One would hope the same happens with alcohol’s effects on health in general.

We cannot afford to minimize the consequences. There was a time when tobacco was considered harmless or even healthy.

David Hughes Glass MD; Saugeen Township, Ont.

Better way

Re “Montreal’s decades-long airport curse is about to get much worse” (Report on Business, Oct. 18): The first time I flew to Montreal a few years back, a friend met me at the airport to help navigate the “747,” a 24/7 bus to the city.

For $11, the pass is valid for 24 hours on the metro system. Since then, I have navigated the 747 trip solo with great success.

Last summer, door-to-door from the airplane to my friend’s home in the Plateau neighbourhood clocked in at 40 minutes. Incroyable.

I am envious of Montreal’s cheap and easy-to-use transit option to the airport; ours is pathetic.

Joanna Fox Victoria

..................................................................................................................................

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com