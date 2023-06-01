Open this photo in gallery: United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith makes an election campaign announcement in Calgary on May 1.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta advantage

Re “The country (and Alberta) should brace for what Premier Danielle Smith has in store” (May 31): As a born and raised Edmontonian, I am starting a new party: the Edmonton Sovereignty Party. We will remain part of Alberta as long as we have the right to disavow Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party’s extreme views on trucker protests, destruction of doctors’ contracts, school curriculum, etc.

Every Edmontonian deserves the rights and freedoms of this great land. But with the potential loosening of gun restrictions, attacks on transgender children and Ms. Smith holding Florida’s Ron DeSantis as a political idols, we believe Edmontonians have the right to disavow such assaults on our freedoms and safety.

Just as the UCP wants more autonomy for Alberta, we Edmonton Sovereignty members want the same for our city. Same-same, right?

Larry Stephen Edmonton

Congratulations from Ontario voters to a forward-looking Alberta electorate who have voted in their latest Conservative government.

Canada’s largest province has suffered as the home of what I see as this country’s most ineffectual, self-serving and embarrassing political leadership. But now all that changes.

No longer lonely and forlorn, Ontario welcomes Alberta to a fellowship of untold setbacks and humiliations to come.

Edward Carson Toronto

Interference call

Re “Pierre Poilievre is right about one thing: Special rapporteur is a fake job” (May 30): Opposition leaders were so quick to criticize David Johnston’s decision not to call for a public inquiry that it appears they knew the “correct” answer, even before he began his work. No need to read about how and why he reached his conclusions. (At least Jagmeet Singh committed to reading the report.)

As someone who has protested publicly about China’s human rights transgressions, who is very concerned about China’s interference and who is not aligned with any federal party, I hope we have enough of a democracy left to allow Mr. Johnston to get on with the second phase of his job.

Helen Vanwel Vancouver

Howling from politicians for a public inquiry plays directly into China’s hands.

A public inquiry is likely to reveal sources of high-security information, putting Canada’s security at greater risk. What foreseeable secret information would possibly result in forcing China to change?

Empty threats by Canada to China are unlikely to produce any positive results.

Eric Dempster Thornhill, Ont.

Re “MPs should be debating interference, not David Johnston’s honour” (May 31): I am dismayed by the politicization and antics of the opposition parties, and in particular the Conservatives.

Rather than come together on something critical to the integrity of our democracy and its institutions, we see gamesmanship, disinformation and attempts to tarnish the reputation of David Johnston and undermine the Prime Minister, as if to suggest he would somehow want to see our country diminished.

We are a country of diasporic communities. Some come from countries that do not respect the rule of law and would stoop to any means to satisfy their ends. So we had better figure this out for Canada’s sake.

Do cut the games and figure this out together.

Desmond Pouyat Toronto

Big or small?

Re “How big are Canada’s carbon emissions? Compared to China, we’re a rounding error” (Report on Business, May 30): Canada’s carbon emissions fall into one of two categories: Direct emissions are those we produce within the geographical boundaries of our country through activities such as manufacturing and transportation. The rest are indirect emissions, which are generated in other countries because of our economic demand.

The reason the global percentage of direct emissions from countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam has grown over the years, while those of Canada have declined, is because we have increased our demand for products from those countries. To say the solution to the climate crisis is out of Canada’s hands, because we directly emit only a fraction of global carbon, would ignore that the world is one economic system.

Canada does have the power to reduce global emissions: Reduce our consumption and therefore reduce our demand.

Ian Lipton President, The Carbon Accounting Company Toronto

It would be wrong to conclude that our climate efforts are an exercise in futility.

In terms of overall emissions, Canada has ranked in the top 10 in the world. For a country as sparsely populated as ours, this should be a mark of shame. Per capita, we are only outranked by Middle Eastern petro-powers such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Through that lens, the climate choices made by individual Canadians can have about 2.5 times the impact of someone in China. Compared to someone in India, it can be almost 10 times.

We have the knowledge and skills to do better as a country, and can help others do likewise. Ultimately, none of us should get a free pass.

Bill Hall Toronto

Apparently, Canada’s emissions have declined from 2.2 per cent of the world’s total to 1.5 per cent since 2000, a “rounding error” compared to China. Credit to our governments and companies for this progress.

Government should abandon its obsession with national carbon emissions and adopt its worldview to fighting the effects of global warming. Enbridge wants to build more natural gas export capacity in British Columbia. Exports to China could help that nation reduce, rather than continue to increase, its reliance on coal.

Government should stop obstructing such private-sector initiatives.

Joe O’Brien Halifax

Before and after

Re “Root of the labour crisis: We lied to millennials and Gen Z when we said they could be anything” (Report on Business, May 25): We said that if millennials and Gen Z went to school and worked hard, they could afford a home. Instead we gave them the highest real estate prices in history as the first generations to compete against the investor class.

We said that they could have secure jobs to provide for family. Instead we outsourced manufacturing jobs to low-wage countries and gave them temporary contracts and the gig economy. (Oh, and let them start their lives in debt for that very education we said was so necessary.)

We said that they could eventually retire with dignity. Instead corporations stripped away defined benefit pensions and left them to fend for themselves.

We said that Canada would welcome them into the middle class. Instead we gave them the greatest wealth gap in Canadian history.

We lied all right, and I believe the price of those lies will be a steep one.

Christopher White Reverend Whitby, Ont.

