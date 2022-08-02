Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party leadership candidate, attends a barbecue in Calgary on July 9.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Directionless

Re I Have Zero Confidence In Hockey Canada’s Leadership (July 29): What has been Hockey Canada’s moral compass over the past decades?

The board of directors has nine members, including two women. Could the public be assured that all board members knew about funds being paid out from the National Equity Fund? They would likely have known about the Graham James case, but what about the others?

I am seriously bothered by what I am learning. It strikes me that Scott Smith does not seem to have a moral compass, yet he still wishes to be Hockey Canada’s chief executive officer.

That says a lot to me about the organization.

John Fargey Mississauga

Name it

Re Province Hit With Heat Wave (July 29): As the West settles into its next heat wave and the mortality rate climbs, we should start naming these events.

The World Weather Attribution network is able to quickly determine whether an extreme weather event is linked to climate change. They were able to make the link to last year’s heat dome in less than two weeks.

Most climate change is caused by human-induced carbon emissions. Almost all of Canada’s economic sectors have clear plans for greenhouse gas reduction, with only the oil and gas sector planning emissions increases.

Let’s start naming climate-related extreme events after oil and gas sector companies that are contributing most to their cause.

Tim Takaro MD; professor emeritus, faculty of health sciences, Simon Fraser University; Burnaby, B.C.

Then and now

Re Threat To Canadian Electric-vehicle Industry Dissipates With Senate Deal In U.S. (Report on Business, July 29): The auto sector seems to be having a Thelma and Louise moment, accelerating toward the cliff of fossil fuel oblivion.

Sure, there is much hype surrounding the development of electric vehicles, aided by enormous government subsidies, but the bulk of the industry is still focused on the internal combustion engine, and will be for many years.

I lived through the oil crisis in the early 1970s. At that time, the auto industry pivoted to smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles. Mileage numbers became a competitive battleground.

This time around, however, we get more horsepower, bigger SUVs and trucks and a relentless pursuit of faster acceleration. Fuel efficiency is almost totally absent from the narrative I see.

I suppose the industry will defend this strategy by saying it is simply giving people what they want. So let’s demand better. Help our pocketbooks, and the planet.

David Schenck Woodbridge, Ont.

Growing pains

Re Squeeze Play (Letters, July 28): I believe a letter-writer has things exactly backward on factors for global warming and extinction: Reduced family sizes are a consequence of prosperity, not the other way around, and our planet is not “plagued” by “population growth elsewhere.”

As one of The Globe and Mail’s own writers regularly points out, global population is already projected to peak soon and then start to decline (What The UN Is Still Getting Wrong About The Global Population – July 15).

Excess consumption is a far more significant factor. Per the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research, Canada’s 38-million-plus inhabitants emit more carbon (even in total, not just per capita) than any country in Africa.

Adam Williamson Vancouver

Nothing but a number?

Re Quick Fix? (Letters, July 29): A letter-writer responds to the heath care crisis, expressing that he would be happy living to just 75 years old. I wonder how he’ll feel about that when he’s 74?

P. Mark Agro Burlington, Ont.

I agree with a letter-writer that living forever should not be an objective to work toward, and health care should not attempt to accomplish this for us. And, like him, at age 65 I thought that living to 75 would be a reasonable target.

However, at 73, I have revised that opinion.

Don Langille Halifax

Conservative consideration

Re Harper Endorsement A Boost For Poilievre (July 27): When Pierre Trudeau stepped down as Liberal leader after losing to Joe Clark, it was widely believed that his favoured would-be successor was Donald MacDonald. But when Mr. Clark’s minority government went down on its first budget, the Liberals knew they could win with Mr. Trudeau. The leadership convention was over before it had begun.

Is Stephen Harper’s endorsement of Pierre Poilievre on a timer? Between now and his putative coronation, we should be only a little surprised to see “leaked” internal polls showing the Conservatives losing with Mr. Poilievre – and winning with Mr. Harper.

And the rest might one day be history.

Howard Greenfield Montreal

Re Poilievre Will Need More Than Promises Of Freedom (July 28): Shouting “freedom” should be seen as a tactic to throw a blanket over the opposition, not a strategy for preserving traditional values or strengthening the economy.

Firing the Governor of the Bank of Canada to express one’s irritability with the world feels childish and of magical thinking. Opposing a carbon tax should be bad economic and environmental policy, not something to give a pass because “economic issues trump environmental issues.”

Nor is it conservative to chum up to demonstrators who illegally disrupt the nation’s capital for weeks on end, overstrain police and community resources, block arteries of international traffic on which our economic life depends and desecrate symbols of war sacrifice.

Conservatives should draw the line against “Poilievre for PM” long before getting to his stand on vaccine mandates alone.

James Russell Ottawa

Re Lewis To Skip Third Conservative Leadership Debate (July 29): It is interesting that Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre refuse to debate for the Conservative leadership. How undemocratic of them.

They have chosen to pay $50,000 not to talk to a wider audience. When politicians do not want to talk and will pay money to avoid it, one must question their ability to lead.

Are their visions so off-track, or do they think the public as unimportant to explain themselves to?

Alexander Johnston London, Ont.

Re Meanwhile Back On The Campaign Trial (Editorial Cartoon, July 29): The God-Adam depiction of the Harper-Poilievre relationship is amusing, but I fear too exalted given the personalities involved.

A more accurate parallel would be the famous RCA Victor portrait of the Jack Russell Terrier named Nipper, listening intently to a gramophone. The title? “His Master’s Voice.”

Michael Kaczorowski Ottawa

