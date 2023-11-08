Open this photo in gallery: President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand listens to a speaker during a news conference on Nov. 7, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Your tax dollars at work

Re “Ottawa paid $670,000 to KPMG for help cutting back on consultants” (Nov. 7): Are we living inside a farcical Monty Python sketch?

Nicole Chrolavicius Burlington, Ont.

Right from the start of the pandemic I’ve been saying that what our government needs is a minister of common sense. Preferably someone elderly and female.

Elizabeth Thompson Oakville, Ont.

Hands off

Re “Freeland, ministers discuss Alberta’s CPP exit proposal” (Nov. 4): I’m a little confused when I hear that Alberta wants to take itself out of the Canada Pension Plan. That is fine and dandy but why would the Alberta government be entitled to the CPP contributions previously submitted by the contributors?

That money was not from the government of Alberta, but from individuals through their contributions to the national plan. This money has earned the contributors an entitlement to a pension. As I understand it, the amount of each pension is based on years and amount of contributions. If you leave the plan, your pension entitlement will be calculated based on your contributions to date. That pension can be collected once you reach the age of retirement.

So where is the problem? Albertans who leave the CPP plan and sign on for the Alberta plan would receive two pensions – the CPP based on their CPP contributions, plus an Alberta pension based on their contributions to that plan. It seems odd that a provincial government thinks that it can arbitrarily take an individual’s contributions to the CPP to fund its proposed plan.

Donavon Porter Haileybury, Ont.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is bombarding Alberta taxpayers with ads, paid for by the same taxpayers, promoting the creation of an Alberta Pension Plan. She is looking for a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist (yet).

M.E. Hawken Calgary

With Danielle Smith threatening to pillage the CPP, and with Stephen Poloz and Rob Carrick writing about defined-benefit pensions on the same day, it’s perhaps time for us interested bystanders to get more involved (”This economy needs defined-benefit pensions” and “The inflation problem with workplace pensions” – Nov. 7).

The fact is that Canada has a very good DB pension plan available to the very smallest employers. It is indexed to inflation. It’s available to everyone. It’s called the Canada Pension Plan.

The only and very fixable problem is that it’s totally inadequate. Maximum insurable earnings are woefully low. Spousal survivor benefits are capped and in many cases eliminated. I could go on.

From both a demographic and political point of view, the time is right to fix this problem. Fix the CPP and give low- and middle-income Canadians a decent pension. And at the same time give Albertans and all Canadians a reason to defend their CPP.

Steve Parish Ajax, Ont.

Forgotten Africa

Re “Sudan refugee crisis worsening, aid lacking” (Nov. 6): The story says as many as 10 million people in Sudan have been forced from their homes. It also notes that 1,200 children under the age of 5 died in Sudan’s White Nile state from a combination of measles and malnutrition, and a humanitarian group reports that more than 1,000 refugees had crossed from Sudan in a single day.

Where is the moral outrage among world leaders, the United Nations, politicians, so-called progressive advocates, those on social media, university students, their professors, those covering world news and all those taking to the streets across the world in the past month waving flags and chanting slogans?

Val Rachlis Toronto

Building a legacy

Re “A transformative offering for Queen’s University” (Report on Business, Nov. 4): The article about Stephen Smith’s recent $100-million donation to Queen’s University in Kingston concluded with his remark: “Down the road, I expect to make another significant gift. I have no idea what it will be.”

With the tight rental housing market and unaffordable rents in Kingston, I urge Mr. Smith to consider putting his next gift into a new student residence at Queen’s. With his experience in mortgage finance, a residential building would seem to be a perfect match.

Derek Wilson Port Moody, B.C.

Remember The Babe

Re “If Jays’ interest in Ohtani isn’t just a ploy, no price should be too high” (Sports, Nov. 7): I am a great fan of Cathal Kelly’s often hilarious and always spot-on skewering of Toronto sports teams. However, he is incorrect when he states that there has never been anyone like baseball free agent Shohei Ohtani.

A fellow named George Herman Ruth set records as a young pitcher in World Series play, also played outfield and hit 714 home runs. As a batter, he faced pitchers who regularly threw nine innings. Ruth didn’t wear hockey gloves to bat either. He performed in an era of 16 teams, a far cry from today’s watered-down game.

W. Selby Martin Bracebridge, Ont.

With all due respect, Shohei Ohtani will never sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. Never. Why would he want to join a team that pulls pitchers after four innings when they can pitch nine effectively?

R.R. Innes Brampton, Ont.

Double the fun

Re “Gaby Dabrowski knows the highs and lows of playing doubles tennis” (Sports, Oct. 28): As an avid tennis fan and player, I follow Gaby Dabrowski and doubles tennis. Doubles tennis, as noted in the article, isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t get the respect it is due. But doubles tennis is fabulous to watch, as it is exciting and an amazing show of skill, quick hands, anticipation and working as a team.

Watching doubles tennis requires commitment. It is not easy to follow because finding where it will be broadcast takes effort. When I find the matches, it is so lovely to watch.

Sandra Broughton Kelowna, B.C.

Row, row, row

Re “Gently down the stream” (Sports, Nov. 4): Ian Brown has given rowing the attention it deserves. I took up rowing at the age of 46 and I’m still rowing multiple times a week at 65. Why do I love it? It’s a great workout and there is nothing better than being on the water with the birds flying overhead, and the otters and seals popping their heads up.

One thing to emphasize is that rowing is one of the few gender-neutral sports. Men and women row and compete together. I think it’s a great sport for teens, especially the ones who don’t have the hand-eye skills that many sports require. Because men and women row together, it has the added bonus for teens of being a comfortable place to get to know and be at ease with the opposite sex.

Jane McCall Ladner, B.C.

