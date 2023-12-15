Open this photo in gallery: Commuters make their way along a road amid heavy smoggy conditions on the outskirts of Amritsar on Dec. 13.NARINDER NANU/Getty Images

Stop it

Re “Canadian position” (Letters, Dec. 14): A letter-writer wonders whether “parochial politics” are behind Canada’s recent support for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

If the definition of parochial politics is the notion that a ceasefire – quite literally a cessation in fighting and, hence, deaths – is a desirable outcome, then I must concede that my views are deeply, even radically, parochial.

Thor Kuhlmann Vancouver

Watered down

Re “COP28 raises the bar for climate action – but just how much depends where you look” (Dec. 14): It is hardly surprising to me that this summit, hosted by a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, would try to delete any clear statement on a fossil-fuel phaseout. The draft language, then, is a massive disappointment for our generations and those that follow.

The implications for our future health are significant. The World Health Organization declared climate change our greatest public-health emergency. No matter how much we hammer that message home to delegates, the almighty dollar seems to always win out.

Richard van der Jagt Ottawa

House policy

Re “There are no solutions to Canada’s housing crisis – only trade-offs” (Dec. 12): Further to these three policy options, the political pressure for them is in the jurisdiction of three different levels of government, the electoral timing of which is not in sync.

Add to this abysmal voter participation in many municipal elections, where the relatively affluent in the suburbs and rural parts of the urban boundary often oppose both sprawl and intensification. They don’t particularly like construction zones or traffic.

Thus the trade-off is generational transfers of wealth, created by housing asset appreciation and offset by an underclass that cannot get ahead. This has resulted in anger, homelessness, crime and other negative societal outcomes. It has worsened over time with the rising cost of education and lowered social mobility.

This is the stuff revolutions are made of. Hopefully our systems have the pressure valves for this to be sorted out at the ballot box.

Richard Vanderlubbe Milton, Ont.

There is also the impact of the investor class on housing.

Individual and corporate investors, both domestic and from overseas, account for more than half of condos owned in Toronto alone, according to Statistics Canada. Not addressing this, or the resulting inflationary pressure on home prices, would be like analyzing the problem of an airplane that can’t fly, without mentioning it has no wings.

Then there would be no other option than to suggest changes to the tax code to disincentivize this type of investment.

Christopher White Hamilton

Right and wrong

Re “Supreme Court hears arguments for keeping some trials secret” (Dec. 13): Open courts? Or protection of informants (unsavoury or otherwise) when functioning of the criminal-justice system requires it? Well, sometimes one and sometimes the other.

Our Canadian Charter guarantees no absolute rights. In every instance, judges and the media should recognize “reasonable limits” in our Charter as a balancing act.

It’s a lot more work, it requires a lot more responsibility. Above all, it requires a willingness to acknowledge, with humility, that sometimes we’ll get it wrong.

But arrogant assertion of absolute rights, a passionate conviction that one right always trumps the other: That gives rise to wrongs, too. From the ringside seat that is Canada, we see that.

And so we muddle along, as Canadian as possible in the always shifting circumstances.

Ellen Anderson Summerside, PEI

Lead the way

Re “Canada is a leader in AI, but we are in danger of squandering our lead” (Report on Business, Dec. 13): Contributor Erin O’Toole’s plea for Canada to not squander its lead in artificial intelligence demonstrates his intellect and understanding of business and world affairs, attributes I have not found in his successor.

I’m confident that had the Conservative Party kept him as leader, it would most assuredly win the next election and deliver the Conservative prime minister that its supporters so desperately crave.

While Pierre Poilievre enjoys a current lead in the polls, largely based on populist rhetoric and videos highlighting simple solutions to complex problems, when it comes time to vote, Canadians may look to a more accomplished candidate.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

Re “Did China and India meddle in the Conservative leadership race?” (Dec. 13): I loved Richard Condon’s novel The Manchurian Candidate when it came out in 1959, and John Frankenheimer’s movie version in 1962 was terrific. Now here in Canada – beyond my wildest dreams – we seem to have our own, live Manchurian candidate.

No doubt Conservatives would dismiss my explanation with scorn. So be it.

But I would urge them, when sitting around in a backroom with Pierre Poilievre, not to say, “Why don’t you pass the time by playing a little solitaire?”

George Patrick Oakville, Ont.

On screen

Re “How TIFF Film Circuit is saving Canada’s underserved audiences, and underseen movies” (Dec. 8): Critic Barry Hertz describes the history, growth and importance of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Film Circuit program. There is also an emotional element, perhaps difficult to capture in print.

I have had the pleasure of being among the audience in underserved communities. The joy, gratitude and sense of community of these audiences is a gift to behold, especially when directors and actors travel to introduce their films and engage with local cinephiles.

The impact of Film Circuit extends way beyond the financial win for distributors.

Dan Lyon Toronto

Pay up

Re “Jon Rahm’s LIV deal shows us the one thing the tour does well – expose Western hypocrisy” (Sports, Dec. 13): The principals in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund must have been educated in the West, as the interactions between them and golfer Jon Rahm (and the rest of the LIV defectors) remind me of the old joke about exchanging sex for money that ends: “We’ve already established what you are, now we’re just haggling over the price.”

But the gaudy amounts of money being thrown at these players also expose the backers of the LIV tour as diabolical, and willing to waste vast sums of money to make a point that has already been established: Everyone can be bought.

I don’t blame them. But the fact that the LIV defectors have spurned the PGA, the golf tour that developed their skills, makes me uninterested in their careers going forward. Not that they care.

Kelly Thorsen Lethbridge, Alta.

