Unjust

Re “Stay or go” (Letters, July 19): I am a former member of the University of Hong Kong faculty of law, as well as a former high court judge in another British overseas territory. I am appalled that some letter-writers applaud Beverley McLachlin for remaining on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal.

I’d like to send these letters to two of my former students and one former young colleague for their amusement – except that they are in jail in Hong Kong for advocating democracy, and awaiting what may be life sentences.

J. David Murphy Barrie, Ont.

Outnumbered

Re “Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.8 per cent but long road ahead to price stability” (July 19): Years ago, former U.S. senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan spoke about “defining deviancy down.” In a similar vein, I see statistically sanctioned, lowered expectations in Canada.

There is the eye-popping, grim news that groceries rose 9.1 per cent on an annual basis and mortgage costs by 30 per cent last month. A wonderful, if incomplete, deflationary diet of future good times awaits us all, apparently except for those requiring the necessities of food and shelter.

Toby Zanin Toronto

Unwelcome development

Re “Canada’s approach to housing is bad for the economy” (Report on Business, July 15): Our housing policy – do we even have one? – isn’t just holding back our economy. It’s holding back the lives of young Canadians, recent immigrants and all those who want roofs over their heads.

Those contemplating coming here might want to reconsider. And the plan is to add another half-million new immigrants every year for the foreseeable future.

Refugee claimants have been sleeping on the streets of Toronto and several other cities. Not quite the welcome they expected.

Patty Benjamin Victoria

Final decision

Re “Forcing all Canadian hospitals to offer MAID would be a toxic dose of intolerance” (Opinion, July 15): I believe it is inhuman that terminally ill individuals, who qualify for medical assistance in dying, can be forced to leave settings that provide caring services.

Patients suffer much pain with such moves, and it is anguish for families to see loved ones suffer unnecessarily. A faith-based hospital or medical unit is not a place of worship, so there should be no reason to expect all patients to have similar beliefs.

Let’s stop fear-mongering: MAID should neither be seen as an emerging disaster nor a response to the social or economic problems that beset some Canadians. What would erode Canada’s society is denying qualified persons their legal right to MAID, in conditions that facilitate peaceful deaths.

Mary Valentich Calgary

If a patient in Canada requests an assessment, information or provisions for medical assistance in dying – or any health care, for that matter – in a publicly funded institution, that request should be honoured. Individual health care workers who have a conscientious objection to MAID can opt out, but the physical institution cannot have conscience rights.

No one is arguing that hospitals offer vital end-of-life care. What is outrageous are cases such as Sam O’Neill, and many others like her, who was forced to leave her community of care and endure a painful transfer to another facility to receive MAID – in her case, without regaining consciousness and the chance to say goodbye.

Eligible people who choose MAID should not be burdened with the uncompromising rules of a building. They should receive the compassionate health care services they choose, where they are.

Helen Long CEO, Dying With Dignity Canada Toronto

Ice out

Re “Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada in wake of sexual assault scandal” (July 17): The government should follow suit. It should give funds earmarked for Hockey Canada to Interval House for abused women and their children.

With a crisis of intimate partner abuse in Canada, why reward an organization that has looked the other way when players allegedly engaged in assaults on women?

Nattanya Hewitt Kingston

Now we’re here

Re “Opening of log resort Château Montebello” (Moment in Time, July 1): This year, July 1 was also the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

My father Robert Lee was an engineering student at McGill University. In 1944, he attended survey school near Château Montebello, which was an elite private club at the time.

It invited the students to a movie night – except my father, after they found out he was Chinese. His classmates declared that if he wasn’t able to attend, none of them would. The family that he boarded with also threatened to relinquish their club membership. Thanks to these acts of solidarity against overt racism, he was able to attend movie night with his classmates.

My father graduated in 1947, the same year the Chinese Exclusion Act was repealed. He would go on to be invested in the Order of Canada in 2004.

Patricia Lee Calgary

Don’t have a cow

Re “On an American frontier, cowboys confront their latest threat: climate change” (July 19): I used to be a science teacher. I understand the basics of food pyramids and nutrient cycles. It is simple science.

So why do we continue to raise cows that produce methane gas, which contributes to global warming and causes drought that makes it difficult to raise cows? Where is the logic?

The cows should go, along with fossil fuels. The sooner, the better.

Mary Burge Toronto

Re “The coming disruption of animal production” (Opinion, July 15): While I totally agree and would gladly give up eating animal meat for a cultured equivalent, I do have one concern.

Knowing human nature, I can see a future where there are few animals left, except those we keep as pets and those that have never been domesticated. There are countless chickens, pigs, cattle, etc., only because we use them for food.

Once no longer useful, they will likely become endangered species if not extinct. Animals not generally eaten are already disappearing.

But I hear that pigs make good pets.

Ron Sigler Montreal

I appreciate the irony of juxtaposing an opinion on cell-based cultures replacing meat and dairy with tactics for quickly ingesting 20 hot dogs, a food of questionable nutritional value made up of less attractive animal parts (”How to eat 20 hot dogs in nine innings” – Pursuits, July 15).

Was this intentional or just coincidental? Whatever, I find the irony to be quite delicious.

Michael Corcoran Saskatoon

