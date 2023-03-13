Credit cards are seen July 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.John Raoux/The Associated Press

Diplomatic exit

Re “Difficult to expel Chinese diplomats already in Canada without evidence of foreign interference, says Joly” (March 10): The Foreign Minister may have told a House of Commons committee that Canada requires “evidence” to expel diplomats, but there is no such requirement in international law.

A country may declare persona non grata any diplomat at its pleasure. The normal reason given is that their actions are incompatible with their status.

Often out of courtesy, a foreign ministry will advise a foreign head of mission to have a diplomat withdrawn, and only proceed to expulsion if this does not occur. In other instances, such as the mass expulsion of Soviet diplomats in the 1980s, no advance warning is given.

I suspect the real reason for a reluctance to expel Chinese diplomats involves concerns that China would then expel an equal number of Canadians. If Canada now has a requirement for “evidence,” I suggest it is more of a requirement of convenience, rather than law.

William Lundy Former Canadian diplomat Ottawa

So long

Re “Marc Garneau to leave politics after 15-year career” (March 8): My compliments to Marc Garneau for his gracious speech of resignation.

More to the point, I feel congratulations are due for the fact that his resignation was purely personal, and not triggered by incompetence, corruption or bad behaviour.

Dave Ashby Toronto

Swift justice

Re “Experts caution parliamentarians against more stringent bail measures, amid calls to do so” (March 9): The bail issue is so difficult because our justice system is so slow.

If a verdict was always reached within a month of someone being charged with an offence, the penalty for being denied bail would be drastically reduced. It would also mean accused persons no longer being stuck for years in judicial purgatory, as they are today.

Jim Paulin Ottawa

Keep it

Re “Canadian lumber CEOs to press Ottawa to start softwood talks with U.S.” (Report on Business, March 9): Given the U.S. history on this file, maybe we should subsidize our producers for a year in order to stop shipping lumber. See how they like that.

Craig Sims Kingston

Give back

Re “Loblaw, other grocery CEOs grilled by MPs on high food prices and profits” (Report on Business, March 9): If big grocery chains are merely passing on costs to consumers, why are they making so much more money? If business is booming, with more customers and more spending, why don’t they try to be less tone-deaf and trim back margins?

Can we really trust these folks? Remember, some of them allegedly fixed the price of bread for 14 years.

Nigel Smith Toronto

Doesn’t add up

Re “The harshest interest-rate hikes of all are still under way at the big banks” (Report on Business, March 9): “Credit-card rewards are an ethical swamp where struggling households help subsidize trips, cash and merchandise for others.” I would like to make two additional points.

Firstly, credit-card rewards serve to obscure price signals. When we use a rewards card, we don’t know the real cost of the product because bundled into the purchase is an entitlement to other items.

It is hard to find out the exchange ratio between dollar purchases and points earned. When price signals are obscured, the market system does not function as well.

Secondly, the back-office costs of credit-card rewards increase store overhead and hence prices to consumers. I understand why grocery stores and other merchants offer credit cards and rewards programs: They serve to entice more customers who may be ignorant of the true costs.

I consider credit-card rewards to be a pimple on the backside of capitalism.

David Pearce Victoria

Health strategies

Re “Ottawa warns provinces of health care funding cuts if fees for medically necessary services continue” (March 10): The Health Minister expresses concerns about the emergence of out-of-pocket fees for virtual services that, if provided in person, would be covered by provincial health care plans. The federal government intends to penalize provinces that permit these virtual services.

The problem I have with this stand is that, for many people, there is currently no alternative to these virtual services in the public-health system. Without these options for medical treatment, some people would be left drowning without a lifebuoy.

Giving funds with one hand, while taking them back with the other, seems to reflect a naive approach to the health care crisis. At least in the short term, is it not better to allow more medical options for people, rather than leaving them to flounder?

Scott Farrell MD Dartmouth, N.S.

Re “Ontario will be short 33,000 nurses and personal support workers by 2028, report says” (March 9): In rural Alberta, we have initiated a local and less expensive way to get and keep our nurses.

The Wainwright Health Centre, southeast of Edmonton, has set up a unique program with the University of Calgary to offer a four-year bachelor of nursing. (It has now concluded the first year.) The university provides the delivery of the program and Alberta Health Services provides classroom space and hands-on training opportunities on-site at the health centre.

This program reduces barriers for rural students who are now able to pursue postsecondary nursing education right at home. The hope is that these future nurses will also consider careers at home.

Could this idea be used in other rural areas across Canada? I can’t wait to hear more about the Wainwright initiative.

G. A. Teske Sherwood Park, Alta.

Get fit

To listen to the health care discussion in recent months, the only problem seems to be insufficient financing to cover increasing demand on limited supply. How about asking an economist to provide an analysis that acknowledges at least part of the solution: Reduce demand.

Paul Landini’s column (“How fitness can be a form of self-care and self-compassion” – March 6) should be mandatory reading for all health professionals and Canadians. The contribution of physical exercise, no matter how gentle, to general and mental health seems to have diminished appreciation in recent decades.

When I go for a lengthy walk, it stretches my muscles, gives my joints a workout and is anaerobically worthy. It results in me feeling better and keeps me away from snacking.

My recommendation to our governments: further fund and promote ParticipAction to encourage more exercise. How is “the 60-year-old Swede” doing these days?

Ian Guthrie Ottawa

