Open this photo in gallery: Canadian veterans John Butler Wadland, James Miller and John Henry English.Supplied

Last straw

Re “Freeland vows review into alleged collusion with foreign actors by parliamentarians” (June 5): The Trudeau government has had more than its share of scandals. But this one, in my opinion, is tantamount to treason.

I believe this government has shown itself unable to manage Canadian affairs; that its own MPs have co-operated in foreign interference for any reason must have been known within the party and the Prime Minister’s Office. Perhaps it’s the reason the Liberals refuse to provide more information or testimony to the inquiry.

Governments have fallen for less, as this one should now.

Joel Cohen Hamilton

In relation to recent acts of foreign interference and breaches in information security, like we are in a Bond film, we should start referring to this behaviour as ideological colonialism.

Perhaps adding the contemporary meaning of colonialism to these activities would help some people understand what is going on here, that there are forces who seek control of humanity, its social behaviours and the planet’s wealth.

Let’s not be naive: Every political, social or religious force wants influence or control. So let’s also choose life, security of being and freedoms for as many as possible. Our aim is to colonize them, too, away from fear-based ideas.

Canada’s Constitution and Charter are based in this (not perfect, but better than most) and worth protecting by the actions of every Canadian and resident.

John Hall Whistler, B.C.

What if?

Re “D-Day was the moment that Canada became a country that mattered” (Opinion, June 1): There is speculation that if D-Day had failed, the ultimate outcome would have been the occupation of all Western Europe by the Red Army. But then there is also the U.S. acquisition of nuclear weapons by the end of July, 1945, the use of which I believe would have brought the war in Europe to an end and also stopped the Red Army in its tracks.

Suppose that, after repulsing the invaders, Germany would have withdrawn forces from France and switched them to the Eastern Front, slowing the inexorable advance of the Red Army. Thus it seems likely that by the time nuclear weapons would have been used to end the fighting, the Red Army would not have reached the point they actually did reach the previous May, when Germany capitulated.

Thus the theoretical failure of D-Day might well have turned out to be territorially disadvantageous to the Soviet Union.

J. Michael Pearson Montreal

“What future beaches will Canadians be willing to die on in defence of others and to liberate the oppressed?”

My dad, who served in the Second World War, came to me in a dream recently. He reminded me that the same established cliques of old men with vested interests will continue to justify sending young people to die, in the name of duty and nationalist pride.

So, not to worry. The myths persist.

Peter Saunders Toronto

Conscription problem

Re “Is military conscription making a comeback?” (Opinion, June 1): It should be essential to consider the benefits of a noncombat conscription model.

The Canadian military provides enormous benefits to both Canadians and citizens of other countries through activities that don’t involve combat. This now includes supporting Canadians domestically in situations of flooding, wildfires and other climate-related catastrophes.

Military service can also expose young people to the real world, at a time when their world is increasingly consumed by fakery, artificial intelligence and a propensity to spend idle hours staring at a phone.

Post-high school is the most difficult period in most young lives, when teens are asked to make decisions that affect the rest of their lives. Many take a “gap” year to think things through.

Why not serve two years and see more of Canada and the world, develop some new skills and gain perspective on what can be achieved in the real world?

Terry Petch Victoria

The crescendo of rattling swords reveals to me a lack of clear-headed and well-resourced diplomacy to resolve international disputes. What has happened to the Golden Rule?

The long-delayed reform of the United Nations and its Security Council would help. We should stop shifting resources from the UN Millennium Development Goals to military spending. Why aren’t we conscripting youth to fight the climate emergency?

In the last resort of desperation, nuclear war (and nuclear winter) does not need conscripts, only victims.

Derek Wilson, Member, Conscience Canada Port Moody, B.C.

Face of war

Re “A sense of urgency: What a new portrait of Gen. Wayne Eyre says about the state of Canada’s security” (Opinion, June 1): A stunning portrait of General Wayne Eyre by war artist Gertrude Kearns.

The colours and shapes on Gen. Eyre’s face, hands and uniform resemble an aerial view of the Canadian landscape, lending extra strength to pleas to defend Canada and maintain our freedom. He looks determined, but also haunted by war. Understandable.

I realize it’s the artist’s interpretation. I suppose it’s important to maintain a strong defence when countries and leaders are itching to fling their weight around, to make us all quake with fear.

I truly hope Canada can maintain its peacekeeping role in this war-torn world.

Kathleen Moore Toronto

Getting personal

Re “A Montreal chocolatier chases perfection and redemption at the North American World Chocolate Masters competition” (June 4): After the Second World War, our Estonian family ended up in a refugee camp in Germany, in the postwar American zone.

I was 6 and a member of a pack of roaming street urchins from the camp. American soldiers treated us with chocolate and chewing gum. I can still remember that first delicious taste of chocolate.

Chewing gum was different. The soldiers tried to tell us, with elaborate, comical mimicry, that gum was not to be swallowed. We didn’t understand, and kept swallowing it.

The soldiers loved to see that and kept giving us more, laughing uproariously.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Re “Fatherhood, interrupted by war” (Opinion, June 1): At last, someone has recognized the families of the Second World War who were left at home.

I was 10 years old when my father joined the military and left to go overseas. I was 15 when he came home as a prisoner-of-war escort, and was to return to his outfit after a month’s ”leave.”

I am now in my 95th year and those wartime remembrances have affected my whole life. I hope there will be more stories like this one. Thank you.

Faye Hutcheon Chilliwack, B.C.

