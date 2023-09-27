Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media in Calgary, on Sept. 18.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

History and politics

Re “The tribute to a Nazi in the House of Commons is an utter disgrace that could have easily been avoided” (Sept. 26): As a Canadian with Ukrainian heritage, I was easily able to track my own historical lineage to eliminate my own concerns of a connection to the Nazis. I am disturbed that our elected officials are unable to execute the same due diligence.

I find it unfortunate that our choices for leadership in the next federal election could be based on such Liberal-led embarrassments.

Daniel Kowbell Mississauga

Only with the Russian attack on Ukraine has Ukrainian history gotten much exposure in the West. As a descendent of 1920s Ukrainian immigrants, I have spent about seven and more decades endeavouring to explain some of the complexity in Eastern Europe.

I am not surprised that the former speaker was ignorant of the ramifications of his actions. There are other immigrants to Canada from post-Second World War refugee compounds who have successfully survived with backgrounds that might be questionable.

Only those immigrants personally know what they did in many of Ukraine’s villages. We can only hope that they were judicious in their personal conduct.

Walter Petryschuk Sarnia, Ont.

Competitive focus

Re “A new era of competition law dawns in Canada – finally” (Editorial, Sept. 25): Competition regulators the world over consider the costs of the productive entities in antitrust analyses. Canada’s Competition Act suggests that a total welfare standard should apply.

That is, Canadian authorities consider the impact of a transaction on both the profit of the firms involved and the prices those firms will ultimately charge consumers. Many other Western countries have adopted a consumer-surplus standard, whereby the prices to consumers become the focus.

Authorities should continue the examination of efficiencies that may result from a transaction, but let us focus on what effects those transactions will have on prices and on the long-suffering Canadian consumer.

We should not start the “new era of competition law” by ignoring economically relevant data.

Mihkel Tombak Hatch Chair in Technology Management and Strategy, University of Toronto

Give and take

Re “Danielle Smith’s plan to withdraw from CPP would leave all Canadians – including Albertans – poorer” (Report on Business, Sept. 26): I contributed to the Canada Pension Plan for 47 years before I started collecting a pension. I worked in Alberta for 12 of those years.

Those 12 years of contributions do not belong to Danielle Smith, the UCP government or the people of Alberta. They belong to me, even though I no longer live there.

The same goes for contributions I made working in other provinces I no longer live in. The CPP board continues to invest those contributions, so that I can use my CPP pension to put a roof over my head and food in my belly.

Ms. Smith has no right to steal that money from me.

David Halliwell Vaughan, Ont.

Back in the day, against my better judgement, I filled in forms to enter the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. This involved spending time (uselessly) deliberating over which potential prizes I would choose. It was therefore with a sense of déjà vu that I filled in Alberta’s survey regarding a proposed provincial pension plan.

I was asked how I would like to spend the windfall I am about to receive, who I would select to administer it and what principles should guide its management. I can prioritize “investing in Alberta,” thereby likely condoning the spending of my pension on political favours.

In none of the questions was I offered the possibility of remaining in the Canada Pension Plan. A great deal of demographic information is solicited, which will doubtless be useful when the Alberta government designs its advertising for a referendum campaign.

Margot Hordern Calgary

Let the Canada Pension Plan continue to be the primary pension provider for Alberta, and use the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund (currently about $21-billion) as seed money for that province’s future pension plan.

This would guarantee the province the superior investment performance of the CPP, as well as providing bragging rights about which jurisdiction has the best benefits.

Paul Bognar Hamilton

A pension plan for Albertans, administered by Albertans in Alberta, would give the province an almost Norwegian-like wealth economy. The prospect of it seems to terrify the federal government, and they will fight it tooth and nail.

But our excellent Premier Danielle Smith just may pull it off.

Caspar Pfenninger Calgary

Electric avenue

Re “The EU and China are on the verge of a retaliatory trade war over EVs. China has the upper hand” (Report on Business, Sept. 23): If only European Union policymakers realized that electric vehicles, from cradle to grave, can consume a staggering amount of fossil fuels and are not yet carbon neutral, they would likely not be so keen to continue manufacturing them or importing them from China.

They may wake up someday to find their treasuries drained by cheaper Chinese imports, while the climate meantime becomes even more damaged.

Edward Atraghji Ottawa

Pay as you go

Re “For students with disabilities, the school bus isn’t just transportation” (Sept. 25): Sometimes the simplest solution is the best. To keep our collective promise to ensure access to education for all children, we can’t allow a school bus driver shortage to close the door for students with disabilities.

The answer, then, is obvious: Either pay drivers enough to make the job appealing, or pay parents for what it costs every time the system fails them and they must find their own transportation.

Some things are non-negotiable. The right to go to school is most certainly one of these.

Elizabeth Morley Principal emerita, Jackman Institute of Child Study Laboratory School, University of Toronto

The slow life

Re “With the rush to rural over, real estate sales in wine country slow” (Real Estate, Sept. 22): While Prince Edward County has a booming wine scene, we are much more than farmland and vineyards.

For we year-round residents who take pride in our ability to slow down and enjoy community life, the slowing short-term accommodation market is a welcome change. It means county folks can actually live where they work.

Doctors and daycare are hard to come by, but the county is much more than a holiday destination.

Aaron Miller Prince Edward County, Ont.

