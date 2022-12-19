Minister of National Defence Anita Anand and Gen. Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff, prepare to appear before the Standing Committee on National Defence, on the independent review into sexual misconduct in the military, in Ottawa, on Dec. 13.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

East meets West

Re Rule Them All (Letters, Dec. 15): Kudos to a letter-writer from Ontario for saying what I expect the majority of Westerners know: The country marches to the tune of Eastern Canada.

The House of Commons is primarily controlled by Easterners; the civil service is dominated by Ontarians and Quebeckers; prime ministers are usually from Quebec; the Supreme Court is heavy with Easterners.

Perhaps Ontarians should realize that many of us in the West do not subscribe to the Eastern Canadian view of the world. Danielle Smith’s version of conservatism is a symptom of a malaise that exists in Canada and an ever-increasing disappointment that many Westerners feel.

Robert Wayte Calgary

Re The Real Agenda Behind Alberta Sovereignty (Dec. 16): We’ve seen this movie before. We’ve even been bit players in this remake of a constitutional crisis, Canadian-style.

In 1966, René Lévesque, still a federalist in the nationalist wing of the Quebec Liberal Party, pleaded to all and sundry: If we don’t listen to him, a moderate, we’ll have to contend with what’s behind him. We didn’t and we know the rest.

It seems only a matter of time before Danielle Smith will be seen as a moderate in the current tug of war between Ottawa and Alberta.

Howard Greenfield Montreal

Take action

Re Arbour Urges Action, Not More Study, On Military Misconduct (Dec. 14): It’s not just the glacial speed of the Arbour report’s implementation in the military that should raise concerns. It should also be the missing reforms required to combat gender violence and sexual harassment at large.

I believe a public commissioner, reporting to Parliament, is desperately needed to provide federal leadership that has been sorely absent in tackling sexual misconduct. Non-disclosure agreements should be banned if there is to be any hope of ending the cycle of fear and silence that discourages too many survivors from coming forward, and continues to inflict harm if they do.

If Defence Minister Anita Anand is serious when she says “this time it’s different,” she would move swiftly to adopt changes across the full spectrum of federal jurisdiction, including the Canadian military.

Kathleen Finlay founder, The ZeroNow Campaign; Toronto

In practice

Re Come From Away (Letters, Dec. 15): “Why must doctors wishing to practise family medicine do residencies in hospitals?”

I currently practise in a city where general practitioners are the backbone of the hospital. Every morning we do rounds of our patients and cover “orphan” ones, head to the office for the day and then cover the after-hours clinic when it’s our turn. I was on last weekend.

Hospital training also allows for high-volume and high-acuity learning. Applying knowledge of acute illnesses to the community setting allows us to recognize pathology in its early stages and hopefully mitigate progression.

Residencies help keep the lights on at local hospitals.

Benjamin Reitzel MD, CCFP; North Bay, Ont.

Burst of energy

Re Scientists Reveal Fusion Breakthrough In Bid To Create Clean Energy (Dec. 14): Interesting to read that gold and diamonds are necessary materials in the fusion process. After centuries of knowing their innate strength, we’ll now put them to use in creating future energy.

Now if we could just get going with hemp, a versatile and abundant plant that could replace plastic, we’d really be clever.

Barbara Klunder Toronto

In other breaking news: Solar industry discovers remote fusion energy that can power the world cost-effectively today!

Gregory Leng creator, RETScreen Clean Energy Management Software; St. Catharines, Ont.

I find the “clean energy” label to be misleading because this fusion reaction still involves radioactive materials.

Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen. It does not occur naturally like deuterium, and the quantities required for large-scale fusion must be created. Currently, the main source of tritium is – surprise! – existing nuclear reactors.

Furthermore, neutrons from the fusion reaction can react with fusion containment vessel walls, making them radioactive over time and potentially causing structural problems. Eventually, these vessels would require replacement and the retired vessels would become radioactive waste.

Although scientists and engineers will develop solutions to manage radioactivity associated with fusion, they can’t make it go away. Our understanding of the environmental effects from fusion should be as important as the reaction itself.

Cynthia Robins Oakville, Ont.

Police in schools

Re Do Police Officers In Schools Cause More Harm Than Good? (Dec. 15): They do indeed cause more harm, especially to any drug dealers or gang recruiters who prey upon students.

Paul Arcand Vancouver

As columnist Robyn Urback points out, in an ideal world it shouldn’t be necessary to have police stationed in schools. But as events in Toronto and elsewhere in Canada show, the scope of problems often requires school administrations to work with police for solutions to end school violence.

I was a vice-principal in a large Ottawa high school where we were assigned a school resource officer. I found them to be helpful in providing support as I required when dealing with criminal and other matters involving students. They became part of the occasional fabric of the school. Staff and students were comfortable with their presence.

Staff and students cannot be working or learning in schools while fearing for their safety. SROs may be the best solution at this time to counteract fear and let schools go about the business of teaching and learning.

Kerry Callan-Jones Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (retired)

What a trip

Re Canadian Canoe Museum Prepares For Long-delayed Portage (Dec. 15): Kirk Wipper, founder of Camp Kandalore on Lake Kabakwa in Algonquin Highlands, Ont., famous for its canoe-tripping specialty, was also a professor at the University of Toronto’s faculty of physical education.

He was fondly remembered by his phys-ed students for occasionally announcing that class was cancelled, because he heard a special canoe of some sort was up for sale and needed to immediately go look at it. (He had a truck and trailer available at all times for this purpose.)

Kandalore had a pavilion that Mr. Wipper, helped by his students, built to house his canoe collection – the collection that subsequently formed the basis for the Canadian Canoe Museum. I expect, and hope, the new museum will recognize Mr. Wipper’s extraordinary contribution to preserving examples of Canada’s iconic mode of transportation.

Peter Love Toronto

