Open this photo in gallery Vials displayed on Oct. 31, 2020. DADO RUVIC/Reuters

Vaccine vexation

Re Canada’s At The Back Of The Vaccine Line. But It’s Not Because They Aren’t Made Here (Opinion, Nov. 28): We Canadians are worried about being behind other rich countries for vaccines. But we should remember: The most vulnerable should be vaccinated first, regardless of where they live.

This likely won’t happen. We rich countries will hog the first billion or so vaccines. Because of this selfishness, tens of thousands of people in poor countries could die horrible, unnecessary deaths.

David Hitchcock Hamilton

What makes Canada so special? Do we have underlying conditions in our society that would allow us to move to the front of the vaccination line? Do we have an outsized prevalence of COVID-19? We have a First World medical system – and, it seems, First World entitlement.

We should check this attitude and continue doing the best we can to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Ralph Arnold Lethbridge, Alta.

There were more than 150 vaccines in development over six months ago, many with differing and complex technologies, many requiring unique manufacturing facilities. Which of those should Canada have picked?

No vaccine has yet passed reputable peer review. We do not know if they prevent virus spread, nor how long they work. As of Monday, none have been approved by a regulatory authority; that process is very stringent and there to protect the public.

What Canada did do was invest $440-million as a participant in the COVAX international vaccine alliance, which plans to ensure the whole world has fair access to a potential vaccine.

Perhaps critics should await the outcome of a fair science-based review by a regulatory authority.

Richard van der Jagt MD, FRCPC; adjunct professor of medicine, University of Ottawa

The Prime Minister says the goal is to immunize most Canadians by the fall of 2021. While this is a laudable goal, the clear priority should be to immunize those at risk of hospitalization and their caregivers. The significant restrictions currently placed on society are intended to protect against overwhelmed health care resources by COVID-19 transmission to those populations.

Once these Canadians and other essential workers are protected from the virus, restrictions could then be lifted. Business, travel and the economy could return toward normal while we continue to vaccinate the rest of the population for whom COVID-19 is generally a mild illness.

Let’s set the goalposts in alignment with this priority so crucial to moving forward, and get vaccinating.

David Walker MD, FRCPC; chair, Ontario Expert Panel on SARS; inaugural chair, Public Health Ontario; special adviser to the principal on COVID-19, Queen’s University; Kingston

Columnist Andrew Coyne argues that Health Canada should rubber-stamp the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s eventual approval of the Pfizer vaccine, developed and rushed to market by a large, publicly traded U.S. company. Now replace Health Canada with Transport Canada, the FDA with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Pfizer vaccine with the Boeing 737 Max jet – then read that sentence again.

Steve Zan Ottawa

Re Act Now, Canada (Opinion, Nov. 28): I think contributor Vincent Lam has shown that the Emergencies Act is not a blunt instrument, and now is the time for government to use it.

Unfortunately, in some provinces, including Alberta, we do need federal help.

Rona Altrows Calgary

Re If Canada Procures A Vaccine Later Than Other Countries, The Fallout Could Bring Down The Government (Nov. 28): When the federal and provincial governments informed us that the supply of personal protective equipment was sufficient to meet Canada’s needs, that was far from the truth.

When they informed us that anyone who wanted a COVID-19 test could get one, that was far from the truth.

When they inform us that vaccines will be on time and plentiful – well, one can come to their own conclusion.

I wish us all the best of luck.

Louis Beaudry Welland, Ont.

So the Canadian government does not do well at procurement. Nonsense: The COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the backseat of an F-35 fighter jet.

Neil Young Mississauga

Atypically afloat

Re The Atypical Recession: What Forecasters Got Wrong About The COVID-19 Economy (Report on Business, Nov. 30): “Household disposable income rose a record 10.8 per cent in the second quarter.”

Conservatives and some scholars have been lambasting the Prime Minister for excessive financial support to families and small businesses, citing that many of them were getting support they did not need. But that is the norm when throwing out life preservers to those off a sinking ship. No one asks, “Can you swim?” beforehand.

Now the positive results can be seen: Home buying is up; consumer spending is up; equity markets, a measure of economic health, are up. The government threw out enough lifelines, and early enough, to prevent Canada from going into a deep recession.

Kudos to the Prime Minister for saving our ship.

Peter Fedirchuk Kanata, Ont.

Academic anxiety

Re Ontario To Shift To Postsecondary Funding Based On Performance (Nov. 27): It is difficult to see these supposed excellence and accountability exercises as anything more than heavy-handed government attempts to redesign the fundamental mission of universities.

Institutions would be coerced away from traditional aspirations of fostering critical, creative and well-rounded citizens – while performing research in the public interest – toward drastically retooled, narrowly conceived missions focused mainly on serving the current labour market and corporate-styled research and development.

Marc Spooner Regina

I want to register my anger at Ontario’s plan to deliver a knee-capping blow to university funding.

We need graduates from medicine, engineering, applied sciences and social sciences. But we also need those from the arts and humanities. Although these graduates may not earn sky-high salaries, they are the most comprehensively trained to think broadly and critically.

To cut funding for those who would become writers, historians, philosophers, classicists, linguists, musicians and artists is a terrible thing to do. How can students become informed citizens of the future if they are deliberately kept ignorant of their own culture?

Lindsay Bryan Welland, Ont.

Drum roll

Re PMO Releases Account Of Call With O’Toole Prematurely (Nov. 28): And the 2020 award for cynicism in politics goes to…

Jeff Goldman Toronto

