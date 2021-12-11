Prime Minster Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a fundraiser for the Liberal Party of Canada, at Brickworks Ciderhouse in Toronto on Dec. 9.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Democratic debate

Re Canada Can Shine At The Democracy Summit and Trudeau Shouldn’t Lecture At The Summit For Democracy. He Should Take Notes (Dec. 9): You have to love The Globe and Mail. What other paper would print, on the same page, two opinions on Canadian democracy which, if read selectively, see Canada as either a leader in democratic practice or a laggard? In typical Canadian fashion, I think both make good points.

Irrespective of the current occupant in the prime minister’s chair, Canada for all its foibles is a wonderful and democratic place to call home.

Stew Valcour Halifax

The litany of failings noted by columnist Andrew Coyne certainly remind us how far from perfect our democracy remains. Nonetheless, I find myself thinking of Winston Churchill’s famous quip that “democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried.”

The Prime Minister is advised to take notes at the summit. The question is who should he take notes from?

Howard Chodos Ottawa

They can’t both be right. Is it columnist Lawrence Martin or the editorial board (Who Needs Parliament? Not The PM – Dec. 9)?

Ron Freedman Toronto

While musing on this government’s interest in Parliament, consider its interest in open government.

The election was a while ago and Parliament has returned. Surely this new cabinet has their marching orders, in the form of mandate letters from the Prime Minister’s Office? But not so, reportedly.

One wonders about the government’s commitment to transparency.

Leslie Maitland Ottawa

When Justin Trudeau abused a cornerstone of democracy in the SNC-Lavalin affair, the whole Liberal cabinet of the day should have risen up and threatened to resign en masse in protest of such abuse, showing themselves to be heroes of political integrity. Instead, they chose to circle the wagons, putting the Liberal party, its leader and their own political interests ahead of those of the country.

Today, Liberal cabinet ministers seem to once again be complicit in the Prime Minister’s contempt for our precious parliamentary democracy rather than taking a principled stand against it, personal integrity and the good of the country be damned.

I think much of the Canadian electorate is also complicit in allowing the Liberal government to get away with abuses of power. Canadians urgently should call out and put a stop to this mockery of our democracy, before it’s too late.

Kathryn Vogel Toronto

Sixteen and voting?

Re Lower The Voting Age? You Could Make Just As Good An Argument For Raising It (Opinion, Dec. 4): We find it absurd to suggest that because adult lawyers will be making arguments on behalf of young people in a lawsuit against voting age requirements, the adults are actually behind it. Unless individuals are self represented in court, this is how lawsuits work.

The youth involved in this application have histories of civic involvement in their communities and on issues including lowering the voting age. Andrew Coyne’s dismissive description of the lawsuit illustrates to us the very problem with which these young people take issue. They are bright, thoughtful, knowledgeable and engaged. They seek to have a role in our democracy equal to their stake.

Cheryl Milne David Asper Centre for Constitutional Rights, University of Toronto

Mary Birdsell and Emily Chan Justice for Children and Youth, Toronto

What process will most likely yield the government that we want, need and deserve, while at the same time being both fair and reasonable?

I believe that the courts look at it using the wrong lens, and we all should agree that politicians with vested interests can’t be trusted on this issue. We could agree that a commission of wise and qualified Canadians might make a binding decision, but we’d surely disagree on its makeup.

My own bias is to forget about age and focus on the ability to appreciate, at some basic level, what we are voting for. Perhaps we could require at least a high-school diploma or, failing that, the passing of a qualifying test in order to vote.

William Love Burlington, Ont.

Why not treat the country as a company? If one pays taxes, one has a say on the “board of directors.” The voter list can come out of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Paddy Fuller Ottawa

“The status quo seems the least bad option.” One could argue that some adults vote based on misinformation or other spurious factors. Maybe a few skill-testing questions would be a more effective criteria for voter eligibility, rather than an arbitrary age cutoff.

Dale Mills Guelph, Ont.

I think the days of considering citizens in the 16-year-old cohort as the so-called donkey vote are long past. Many of these young people today are pretty sharp and fully engaged.

Besides, what harm would it do to permit 16-year-olds to vote? Maybe it would actually foster political learning and a much-desired habit of exercising their voting rights over time.

That, in turn, could do wonders for our deeply concerning decline in voter participation rates in Canada.

Peter McKenna Professor, department of political science, University of Prince Edward Island; Charlottetown

In Ontario, youth take civics in Grade 10. Why not give them the opportunity to put this learning into practice at the next available opportunity? This would help reduce the abysmally low youth voter turnout.

Under the current system, youth interests are not well represented in the outcome, yet they have the greatest stake in the outcome. If they can drive at 16, they should be able to vote as well.

Lyn Adamson Toronto

I spent most of my 30-year teaching career in social studies in Alberta. I would constantly stress, especially to my senior students, the importance of voting whenever the opportunity arose.

The day after one federal election, a student came to me quite excitedly. “Mr. Byrne, Mr. Byrne. I voted in the election yesterday.”

“That’s fantastic,” I said. “You don’t have to tell me, but for whom did you vote?”

“The guy my Dad told me to vote for.”

Kevin Byrne Sarnia, Ont.

Reading list

Re The Globe 100 (Globe Books, Dec. 4): I turned 72 recently and now find myself already about 20 years behind in my 10-year reading plan. And The Globe and Mail is not helping with a guide to 100 more great books! At this rate I might have to live forever.

Martin Birt Uxbridge, Ont.

